Five Underrated Horror Gems You Should See This Halloween

Halloween is right around the corner. Of course, this is the one time of the year where horror aficionados gather around and watch classics such as Scream, Halloween, Jaws, or A Nightmare on Elm Street; however, there’s plenty of great gems that have slipped through the cracks of the mainstream audiences. The list comprises some of the best horror films that have come out in recent years. These gems went under the radar or flat out failed to make an impact at the box office; however, they’re critical darlings that deserved to be checked out at least once. Let’s start with the first horror feature:
The Descent
One of the best gems that have gone unnoticed in the public eye. The Descent was by no means a financial flop as it made nearly $60 million based on a budget of $7 million; however, it was not a hit in the mainstream and it’s rarely brought up in the best of conversation. The film is about Sarah, who decides to go to North Carolina to explore caves with her friends a year following a tragic accident. Unbeknownst to Sarah and her friends, the girls are not alone as strange creatures inhabit the dark caves. This is a rare original horror film that is packed with genuine scares and a good amount of gore. More importantly, it showcases a good set of characters with a story that actually allows you to connect with the characters. The Descent never uses its gore or violence to scare you. Most of the tension comes from the claustrophobic feeling and the unpredictable nature of the strange creatures. A must-see for any fans looking for true scares.
Drag Me To Hell
Sam Raimi returns to his horror roots in this over-the-top, scary gem. Christine Brown essentially has the perfect life thanks to her loving boyfriend and her job at a Los Angeles Bank. However, her world comes crashing down when she denies a woman’s request for an extension on her home loan, in order to impress her boss. The costly mistake sees Mrs. Garnush put a curse on the young woman, and now, Christine must find a way to save her soul before she is dragged to hell. What the film lacks in gore, it makes up in originality, scares, and laughs, highlighting Raimi’s masterful skill when it comes to campy horror. It may not have the body count that a movie like Halloween can provide, but it’s without a doubt one of the best campy horror films to set foot in theaters in the 21st century.
You’re Next
This Adam Wingard special takes the classic slasher movie pic and adds a strong comedic voice to the well-worn genre. The 2011 gems drop in on The Davisons, a wealthy, but an estranged family who attempt to mend their broken ties with a weekend at their estate. Unfortunately, their fun weekend is crashed by a group of crossbow-wielding assailants in animal masks. You’re Next isn’t the most original entry on the list; however, there are plenty of twists and turns that will keep you glued to your seat. Plus, it has one of the best “final girl” protagonists who rivals Sidney Prescott and Laurie Strode. Funny, intense, and nerve-wracking, you’ll have a blast watching this fun little horror romp.
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil
In one of the funniest horror/comedies in the 21st century, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil sees two pals’ vacation take a bloody turn when a group of college students mistakes the duo for murderous hillbillies. The film gleefully touches on horror movie cliches and subverts the audience’s expectations, creating an enjoyable experience featuring blood, guts, and gore. However, Tucker and Dale vs. Evil never loses sight of it’s story and comes with a surprising amount of heart. If you’ve been looking for a horror film akin to Shaun of the Dead or Zombieland, then you can do no wrong with this underrated gem.
It Follows
In another bold and original film, this 2015 horror feature follows Jay, who has sex with her newfound boyfriend; however, she learns that Hugh has transferred a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death ends up stalking the poor woman and Jay, along with her friends, band together to defend her from death itself. The movie cleverly plays off the horror trope of women having sex in horror films and effectively delivers the scares throughout its 1hour and 41-minute runtime. A taut horror film that successfully strays away from your typical horror flick.