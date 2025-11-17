50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

by

A single picture might be worth a thousand words, but far more impressive is how strongly they can make us feel. There are some images out there that can unnerve you so much that you practically feel them through the screen… even though you might be thousands of miles away from what’s happening.

Bored Panda has compiled this list of images from all over the internet that are bound to make you feel uncomfortable. Scroll down for the best of the worst. But do keep in mind that this list is only for the bravest of Pandas—you may want to be careful if you’re extremely empathetic, sensitive (hi!), or don’t enjoy the company of bugs.

Bored Panda wanted to learn more about empathy, so we got in touch with social psychologist Alison Jane Martingano, Ph.D., an assistant professor at the University of Wisconsin – Green Bay, and the host of the ‘What Do You Mean?’ blog on Psychology Today. She was kind enough to explain to us why it is that we feel other people’s discomfort and pain when looking at photos and explained how empathy isn’t just a reflex but can also be trained and cultivated, like a ‘muscle.’ You’ll find our full interview with her below.

#1 My Broken Arm From When I Was 11 Years Old. I Didn’t Even Cry

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: non_bianary_Anthoney

#2 My Teammate May Have Broken Her Finger At Volleyball Practice

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: sh_sh_shutyourmouth

#3 Got A Splinter Under My Thumbnail

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Sv182

#4 My Cousin’s Friend’s Foot Got Impaled While Riding His Dirt Bike

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#5 I Have Become The Cat Toy

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: QuirkyWafer4

#6 I Really Should’ve Tied My Hair Together. Still Have Much Left, But Damn, That Hurted

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Additional_Cat_594

#7 My Girlfriend Got Nailed At Work

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: chrystal-mighties

#8 So This Is Definitely Not A Place Where I Was Trying To Put The Nail

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: jack_shadow43

#9 I Had One Of Those Little Pieces Of Skin And Pulled It

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Space_Cleaner

#10 I Got A Sunburn, And My Skin Is Starting To Peel Off, So I Can Make A Little Pouch For Coins

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Many_Wrap_6109

#11 Eyelid Somehow Got Stuck In The Zipper Of His Jacket

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I Accidentally Ripped Out My Eyelashes An Hour Before My Wedding

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: landofbizarre

#13 I Got Out Of Bed Last Night And Didn’t See This Charger That Had Fallen Off The Table. I Tried To Take A Step Back, When I Transferred My Weight And Heard A “Pop” Sound

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: 560guy

#14 Here’s A Photo Of My Hand Cramp

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Totally_Fubar_666

#15 I Stepped On A LEGO Block And Broke My Ankle

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: bertbert1111

#16 Fell Asleep In The Bath. Finger Brains

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: neeto85

#17 Fluorescent Eyedrops Show The Scratches On My Partner’s Cornea After A Factory Accident. So That’s Why It Hurts

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: ActiasLunacorn

#18 This Chinese Guy With A Major Sunburn

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: ductions

#19 What Could Go Wrong If I Take A Picture With This Gopher Snake I Found On The Road?

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: drewstrummer

#20 I Was Working On Saturday Morning, And This Happened

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: OkOutlandishness6550

#21 Getting Braids Done Too Tightly

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: KirstyNOTKristy

#22 My Foot After Wearing A Wet Boot With A Hole In It For 10 Hours

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: itsalltucci

#23 Huntsman Spider Biting Someone

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

#24 I Slammed My Finger In My Car Door, And Just As It Was About To Finish Healing, I Smashed It Again

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: RewardInteresting521

#25 I Managed To Dislocate My Finger In 2 Directions At Once

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: cadred48

#26 Here’s Me With A Giant Spider Hanging From My Mouth. It Fell Out Of A Tree And Grabbed My Lip On The Way Down

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Ichorice_Malign

#27 Shot A Nail Through My Hand

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Truckeeseamus

#28 Apparently I Turned On The Wrong Burner

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Wizard_of_Claus

#29 When Fishing Goes Wrong

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: potatoheads82

#30 I Saw My First Ever Mississippi Cactus. Flung Right Off Of My Bike Tire And Into My Leg

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: billytooslow

#31 My Cat Got Out, And I Tried To Bring Him Inside, But Instead I Stepped On A Nail. Fun Times

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Eczema Seems To Be Infected Once Again, And I Need To Wait Until Monday To See A Doctor. It’s As Painful As It Looks. Feels Like Ants Are Crawling Under My Skin

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: homowithoutsapiens

#33 Careful When Washing Up Piping Bags. Pain Ensued. I Felt Like A Fish On A Whole Load Of Barbs

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: scow1ey

#34 I Walked Through A Fly Strip This Morning. I’ve Spent An Hour Shampooing Glue And Fly Guts Out Of My Hair

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: queendank

#35 A Different Kind Of Sticky Fingers

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: hughwouldnotbelieve

#36 I Decided To Take Off My Shoes And Let The Mosquitos Eat Me Alive For Twenty Minutes Or So. Once Back In My Truck, I Scratched My Feet For Three Hours Straight

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Joel Sartore

#37 After A Day Of Work, I Sat Down And Noticed A Piece Of Wire Stuck Half An Inch In My Leg

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Tantonev

#38 Sacrificed His Hand To Test An Ultrasound Mosquito Repeller

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Biogents AG

#39 The Best Way To Get An Eye Patch Is To Trust Your Big Brother Enough To Play This Game

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: realjknoxville

#40 I Accidentally Stabbed Myself With A Meat Thermometer

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: davedude115

#41 Just A Little Itch

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: otomennn

#42 A Picture From 3 Years Ago. My Shoe Got Punctured By A Spile From A Bush And Hit My Foot. The Pain Was Dear God

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Cat_The_E

#43 This Is What Real Pain Means

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: crazy_kutas

#44 Trying To Catch A Cactus From Falling Over With 2 Hands. Other Hand Has Several Needles Buried In The Skin I Can’t Get Out

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: S1lentA0

#45 I Was Hired To Do Maternity Photoshoot With A Four-Pound Swarm Of Bees, Numbering About 20,000, Covering My Clients Belly, With Some On Her Arms, Neck And Face

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Kendrah Damis Photography

#46 Today, I Pulled My Own Tooth Out With These Dollar Store Pliers

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: Sirnando138

#47 I Accidentally Dropped A Fork And Stepped On It

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: WilhelminaWestwood

#48 Summer Has Come Again This Year

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: shoko55mmts

#49 Want To Stop And Take A Shot? Or Put Together A Bouquet? Then Feed A Bunch Of Mosquitoes. This Was Awful

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: anastasiagav

#50 These Piercings Looks Very Painful

50 Painfully Uncomfortable Pics No One Asked For Ever

Image source: OptionalOptions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Great Comedic Scenes From the Show “Criminal Minds”
3 min read
Nov, 2, 2018
35 Unethical Practices That Are Surprisingly A Thing In Some Schools, As Pointed Out By Folks Online
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Local Business Owner Shares This Tantrum Online In Response To Someone Searching For A Job On FB
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
5 Space Thrillers to Binge While Dodging Black Holes
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2024
Woman Reveals How Moving From The UK To The USA Has Changed Her Life, Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
This Woman Was Nervous About Her Photoshoot With Fiancé, But The Result Won The Internet
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.