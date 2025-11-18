“I Saw A Duck”: 30 Hilariously Trivial Reasons That Made Pregnant Women Bawl

Ask any mother and they’ll likely tell you that pregnancy is a beautiful and magical time… but it can be incredibly challenging, too! Your body and hormones are changing, there’s a lot of stress and uncertainty in your life, and mood swings are to be expected. Sometimes, you can burst into tears seemingly out of nowhere.
The reasons behind the tears can be quite confusing and amusing, as the women of the r/AskReddit community can attest. In a viral internet thread, they opened up about the ‘silliest’ things they cried about when pregnant. It’s a reminder for all moms-to-be that there’s nothing ‘shameful’ about crying and that you’re never alone.
Bored Panda got in touch with redditor u/kismitten, who sparked the entire viral discussion. The author was kind enough to answer our questions and shared why it’s important to talk about questions like this one. You can read our full interview with her below.
#1
I saw a duck. In my defence, it was a mandarin duck and they’re gorgeous, but I still cried because I saw a duck.
#2
I ugly cried while reading a bedtime book to my toddler. The book that made me cry with snot and hyperventilating sobs was “the little engine that could” it prompted my toddler to take the book out of my hands and pat me on the back saying “It oday mommy, it oday”.
#3
My husband suggested going out to breakfast, but I didn’t want to shower so I was trying to find a hat. We had just done tons of laundry so I was sitting on the floor, sobbing, while digging through all this laundry thinking somehow my hat got mixed in. My husband was like “heyyy maybe we should get a pregnancy test?” I snapped that I was just sad I couldn’t find my hat, anyways, the sad hat baby is 23 and my husband knows me better than I know myself.
#4
I bawled bc I felt guilty that I was feeding my dog the same dog food every day for most of his life.
#5
Couldn’t open the fridge because the door kept hitting my pregnant belly so sat on the kitchen floor and cried for like 15 minutes.
#6
I cried because I forgot to get my husband a father’s day card from our cat.
#7
With my first kid I was young and broke. I was craving jalapeño poppers, and couldn’t afford them, so I was squirreling away change until I could buy a box. Finally got them, cooked them, set the cookie sheet on top of the stove for them to cool off and left the room. My dog got up on his hind legs and ate every single one of them. I just sat on the kitchen floor and cried for half an hour when I saw they were gone.
#8
I saw a squirrel with short tail.
I forgot how to use my turn signal.
#9
Watching dogs play competitive frisbee. They jumped so high. They looked so happy. It was so beautiful.
#10
I cried every time the fancy feast commercial came on because that cat was just *so* fluffy.
#11
A video where an otter was playing with a ball, and another otter came and stole it from him. Utterly DEVASTATED.
#12
Dude, I was toward the end of my last trimester and I got pulled over because I took a turn too harshly or something. I don’t remember. The moment the cop walked to my window, I immediately burst out crying. I was waving my arms trying to cool myself down. Shouting “I just wanted to go get my husband from boot camp” and this poor young officer backed up with his hands in the air and tried to very calmly say “it’s okay. I’m going to let you go” but because I was crying and hysterical I could not hear him and I just got worse and worse until another officer showed up (I think he just happened to be passing by when this was happening) and she came to my window and was like “It’s okay. He’s not going to even give you a citation of any kind. Just be on your way. Just breathe.” Lmao.
#13
I craved oranges with our oldest, but I didn’t like peeling them because it made my hands feel weird/dry. I opened the fridge one day and there were a bunch of peeled oranges in there…
My husband stayed up the night before peeling them and when I saw them I cried because it was so sweet, but also because I knew it wasn’t enough to last me all day while he was at work.
#14
My loving husband washed my favorite pajama pants. I got home before him and realized he’s done laundry before work. I pulled out every pair of pants in my drawer looking for something as comfortable but couldn’t find any. My husband came home to me sitting on the floor surrounded by all my pants absolutely bawling.
The pants were in the dryer and were done. He got them for me and apologized over and over.
#15
3 times:
1. Before I knew I was pregnant, I ran over a turtle while driving in the UP. I turned to my husband and said “please tell me that wasn’t a turtle,” and he just made a face, and I cried for more than 30 minutes.
2. Right after I found out I was pregnant we went to a MLB game and it happened to be bark at the park night! There were cute puppies for adoption and I said I wanted one and husband said no, so I cried. Then he said we could make it work and get one and I cried AGAIN because I knew it would be irresponsible.
3. Right before my son was born I was getting excited about a brownie + ice cream for dessert but my husband had eaten the last brownie, so I cried. He immediately went to the store to buy more but they didn’t have the kind we normally get so he bought every kind of brownie he could find LOL.
I’m a lucky gal!
#16
Traffic lights changing to red and I wasn’t prepared for the event.
#17
The Rescuers Down Under came on the Disney Channel, so I started sobbing because I wanted to watch it and I was watching it.
#18
A baby armadillo toddling along beside the road. I saw it as we were driving home (2 lane road through housing, no traffic at all). Armadillos are my favorite land animal ever and I’d never seen a living one in person so I whipped my car off into the grass on my side so I could flip a u-turn, only to put it right back into the grass on the other side of the road. I then jumped out and waddled my enormously pregnant a*s after this baby armadillo, making kissy noises and going “here baby here baby!” The baby did not, in fact, here baby, and beat a very hasty retreat into the woods to escape the obviously crazy pregnant lady. I burst into tears because 1) it was just too cute and 2) it didn’t let me live out my Disney Princess Dreams™️. I look back at the car and my husband is in the passenger seat, laughing so hard that tears are running down his face and he’s almost turning blue because he can’t breathe. He later declared that that was the moment he truly knew I was the woman for him- my carefully hidden inner Florida Woman popped out for a moment and he was just delighted.
I’m still mad I don’t have a pet armadillo.
#19
I saw a video online of a UPS truck pulling a FedEx truck out of a snowbank and I thought it was beautiful that they were working together. .
#20
I cried because I felt like I was a failure for eating enchiladas instead of “feeding my baby something healthier.” lolol
On a second note, I once cried happy tears because the mole (Mexican food, not the animal) I was eating was really good and I was moved that the chef had put so much heart into the food he was serving.
So I guess I just have big feelings about Mexican food when I’m hormonal?
#21
I accidentally stole an 8 oz bag of shredded cheese from the store. I was probably 8 months pregnant and had my toddler in the front part of the cart. When I went to put him in the car seat, I realized that he had been sitting on the bag of cheese. I knew I should have gone in and paid for it, but I was too tired to get him out of his car seat, go into the store, wait in line, explain my theft, walk back to the car and rebuckle him into his carseat.
Logically, I knew that it wasn’t a big deal, but I was so tired that I couldn’t control my emotions. Part of me was hoping that I’d get arrested and get a break for a few days while I was in jail for my role as the Cheddar Bandit. That baby is now 18 years old, so my fugitive status is now a part of my identity.
#22
A bird’s nest fell out of a large bush in our yard from the wind. The eggs cracked. I ugly sobbed for way too long thinking of the mother bird coming back and her eggs being gone.
#23
I was hanging out with one of my friends from college a few years ago and was telling him a funny story about my cousin and I. Now the reason this story is funny has to do with the fact that I’m super white and my cousin is very Japanese. Anyway, as I’m wrapping the story up I hear a weird noise from behind me. His 5 month pregnant wife had been asleep on the chair but evidently had been awakened by the story. My friend asks his wife what’s wrong and she bursts out in tears “it’s just so beautiful how you and your cousin look so different but he’s just family to you, that’s just so great what an experience for you as children”. She was just completely enchanted with my mixed race upbringing, it was really sweet if not a bit surreal in the moment.
#24
I went to subway and said no, to having it toasted. It was one of the chicken sandwiches. She put the meat on cold. I told her, wait, I still want the meat to be heated up! So she takes the sandwich and puts the whole thing in the microwave. I stepped away from the counter and started bawling. My husband came to ask what was wrong and I sobbed about microwaved bread.
#25
I cried while watching women’s gymnastics in the Olympics, it was so moving to see those women working so hard and making strides in their goals 🤣🤣.
#26
My cat, Ellie.
I sobbed one night because she was spayed, and I wondered if she ever wanted children and was upset because we took away that option from her.
Hormones are WILD.
#27
I was on a flight reading a NatGeo magazine about dogs, and was overly distraught about how amazing they are, what a good boy my dog is, and how we don’t deserve such pure souls.
#28
I accidentally bought battery-powered salt and pepper grinders, which I cried about in the first place, but then I had no batteries and we were on a curfew because of lockdown so I couldn’t go back out and just buy batteries, so I cried even more.
Also technically not when I was pregnant but less than 24 hours after my baby was born I sobbed into my breakfast cereal because I couldn’t feel my baby kicking anymore and I was sad that I wasn’t pregnant (even though I wasn’t sad I was pretty happy about it actually).
#29
The sun was shining and I loved it on my face.
#30
We drove past a field with some fresh baby lambs and they were getting drizzled on. Absolutely inconsolable sobbing about how it wasn’t fair that they can’t be inside in the nice and warm.
