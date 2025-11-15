30 Questions About Planes And Flying Answered By These Awesome Twin Pilots

With coronavirus slowly but steadily turning into a grim memory, and our lives returning to the post-pandemic normal, more and more people find themselves deprived of the joy of traveling. Oh, that overcrowded plane cabin smelling of reheated sandwiches and salted peanuts, how much I miss you!
It’s fair to say that any content flying-related is, without a doubt, the top hit this summer season, and Flyiiing Twins’ TikTok channel will curb these cravings until you book the flight. The two identical twins work as commercial pilots for international airlines, but not only are they space engineers, they also know how to get those numbers flying on social media.
With 683.6K followers and 11.4M likes, the pilot twins debunk flying myths, reveal aviation secrets, and answer all the biggest secrets about flying we all were too afraid to ask. So get your seatbelt fastened, we’re about to find out things like whether a passenger without any experience could land a plane if the pilots were for some reason incapacitated!
More info: TikTok | Instagram | Youtube
#1
“In the very unlikely event of an evacuation all lights could go out in the cabin. Valuable time would pass before the eyes could adjust to the darkness. When the cabin lights turn off during take off and landing your eyes will be already adjusted to the darkness. The evacuation can be initiated and carried out more quickly”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#2
“In the very unlikely event of a dual engine failure the aircraft still can fly like a glider and will not drop down. The aircraft is able to stay in the air for about 25-30 minutes. All the necessary systems are supplied with electricity and hydraulics with a small extended emergency turbine. Enough time to find a runway or a suitable place to land”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#3
“This case was tested in the simulator with different people without having any flying experience. These people were given instructions on how to fly and land the aircraft. Unfortunately none of these people was able to land the plane safely”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#4
“In case of a medical emergency pilots declare a medical emergency to the air traffic controller. After that we get absolute priority in the airspace and we land immediately at the nearest airport. We are in constant contact with medical care until we land. Pilots, cabin crew and atc does everything possible to save a person’s life”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#5
“This is partly correct. For some airlines this is indeed mandatory…While for others this is only a recommendation”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#6
“This happened not long ago on a flight. The cabin crew initiated the birth and a healthy baby was born during the flight.”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#7
“The take off performance is calculated every time before take off by the pilots. The pilots know exactly when the aircraft will left off. In aviation nothing is left to coincidence. Everything is calculated safely”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#8
“We continue flying”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#9
“The cabin crew asks if there is a doctor on board. The death of a person can only be confirmed by a doctor. If there is no doctor on board, we initiate the medical emergency procedure and land as soon as possible at the nearest airport. If the doctor confirms the death of a person probably we continue the flight to the destination”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#10
“There are no reasons why female pilots are no suitable for this job. We definitely need more women in the cockpit”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#11
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#12
“Airplanes can be stucked by lighting. But it’s like being in a Faraday cage. The lighting stays outside of the fuselage. You are totally safe in an airplane”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#13
“It could disrupt and influence the communication signals of the aircraft. Therefore, all electrical devices must be switched off at least during take-off and landing or in flight mode during the entire flight”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#14
“This information that is coming now is probably only known to very few people. Every locked toilet door in the aircraft can be opened very easily from the outside”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#15
“Most likely not. In the event of an engine failure, the aircraft has to leave its cruising altitude due to the lower performance. At a lower altitude, the fuel consumption is much higher. Even with one engine, there would be insufficient fuel to fly to the destination. It makes sense to land at an alternate airport as soon as possible instead of continuing to fly with an engine”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#16
“We try it with the alternative landing gear extension system and if this doesn’t help an emergency landing without landing gear is carried out on the longest runway”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#17
“In order to prevent mid-air collisions, aircraft are planned and controlled to keep a minimum distance to other aircraft. If aircraft still get too close, a Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System advises an evasive manoeuvre to the pilots. They have 20-30 seconds to initiate a climb or descent manoeuvre, whatever the system advises. Enough time to avoid a mid-air collision”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#18
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#19
“The required thrust is always calculated for each start, according to the existing conditions. That means the thrust is enough for a safe take off with even one engine failure after passing the point of no return. There is no need to set more power than required for take off. The benefits: increasing engine life, decreasing maintenance cost, saving fuel, lower CO2 emission”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#20
“That is very, very, very unlikely but still possible. Bad news: if there is no other pilot on the plane, it is very unlikely that someone can land the plane safely, even with instructions over the radio, this is almost impossible. Good news: long-haul flights are carried out with 3 or 4 pilots. On many flights there are deadhead crews or pilots as normal passengers who can safely land the aircraft.”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#21
“Turbulence is caused by the wind and there is nothing to fear. The aircraft can withstand any turbulence”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#22
“Bird strikes can occur up to a height of about 10.000 feet and in the worst case the bird can hit the engine. Unfortunately, the bird does not survive and it can cause considerable damage to the engine. In the worst case, it can cause an engine failure or even an engine fire. All pilots are very well trained for such cases and can handle these events professionally”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#23
“Continue until he crosses the light sticks”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#24
“A go-around can be initiated and carried out at any time during the landing and is not uncommon. This is still possible even just after touch down. There can be various reasons for this. Deterioration in visibility. Wind speed exceeds the limits. If the controller tells you to do it or if for whatever reason it is safer not to land”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#25
“The answer is very simple. Because they are controlled independently from each other.”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#26
“In case of low visibility (fog) the landings are in most cases flown with the autopilot. This is called Autoland. The aircraft is even able to land with zero visibility”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#27
“If engine catches fire during cruise flight immediate action will be taken. Mayday call to ATC. The burning engine will be shut down immediately. Both fire extinguishers will be activated. An immediate descent and approach to the nearest airport will be initiated”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#28
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#29
“Air pockets are up- and downdrafts caused by local difference in air pressure. These are not visible and usually come unexpectedly. But besides being very rare, they are also harmless. Just make sure you are buckled up”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
#30
“There is no worst seat to sit on the plane”
Image source: flyiiingtwins
