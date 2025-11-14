Celebrity Portraits Taken At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party By Mark Seliger Are Here (14 Pics)

The promised land for aspiring actors and directors, good ol’ Hollywood, has just hosted its 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. For one night only, all eyes were on the disputedly naked Oscar. But there’s always more to it than what meets the eye and for that, one needs a camera lens. Celebrity photographer Mark Seliger rolled up his sleeves and lined up celebrities for the surreal Vanity Fair portrait series. The result is captivating! Martin Scorsese pierces through his portrait and looks right back at us, and Robert De Niro appears calm and focused. It’s not the first time that Seliger has snapped such sincere moments. Take a look at his star-studded portraits in 2019 or if you’re feeling nostalgic, take a walk down memory lane with portraits from the 2015 Oscar party.
More info: vanityfair.com | markseligerphotography.com | Instagram
#1 Scarlett Johansson
#1 Scarlett Johansson
#2 Bong Joon Ho
#2 Bong Joon Ho
#3 From Left To Right: Anita Hill, Maxine Waters, Ava Duvernay, Dwayne Wade, Lena Waithe, Rashida Jones, Shonda Rhimes, Janet Mock, Janizca Bravo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Jeremy O. Harris
Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger
#4 Tracee Ellis Ross
#4 Tracee Ellis Ross
#5 John Legend And Chrissy Teigen
#5 John Legend And Chrissy Teigen
#6 Laura Dern
#6 Laura Dern
#7 Robert De Niro
#7 Robert De Niro
#8 Charlize Theron
#8 Charlize Theron
#9 Billie Eilish
#9 Billie Eilish
#10 Holland Taylor And Sarah Paulson
#10 Holland Taylor And Sarah Paulson
#11 Olivia Wilde
#11 Olivia Wilde
#12 Martin Scorsese
#12 Martin Scorsese
#13 Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
#13 Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade
#14 Kylie Jenner
#14 Kylie Jenner
