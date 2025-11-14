Celebrity Portraits Taken At Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party By Mark Seliger Are Here (14 Pics)

by

The promised land for aspiring actors and directors, good ol’ Hollywood, has just hosted its 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. For one night only, all eyes were on the disputedly naked Oscar. But there’s always more to it than what meets the eye and for that, one needs a camera lens. Celebrity photographer Mark Seliger rolled up his sleeves and lined up celebrities for the surreal Vanity Fair portrait series. The result is captivating! Martin Scorsese pierces through his portrait and looks right back at us, and Robert De Niro appears calm and focused. It’s not the first time that Seliger has snapped such sincere moments. Take a look at his star-studded portraits in 2019 or if you’re feeling nostalgic, take a walk down memory lane with portraits from the 2015 Oscar party.

More info: vanityfair.com | markseligerphotography.com | Instagram

#1 Scarlett Johansson

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#2 Bong Joon Ho

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#3 From Left To Right: Anita Hill, Maxine Waters, Ava Duvernay, Dwayne Wade, Lena Waithe, Rashida Jones, Shonda Rhimes, Janet Mock, Janizca Bravo, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gabrielle Union, Jeremy O. Harris

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#4 Tracee Ellis Ross

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#5 John Legend And Chrissy Teigen

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#6 Laura Dern

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#7 Robert De Niro

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#8 Charlize Theron

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#9 Billie Eilish

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#10 Holland Taylor And Sarah Paulson

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#11 Olivia Wilde

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#12 Martin Scorsese

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#13 Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

#14 Kylie Jenner

Image source: vanityfair, Mark Seliger

