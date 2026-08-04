TV Star Faces Backlash As Furious Fans Destroy His Bizarre 84-Episode Flex: “Never Been Done Before”

Walton Goggins is facing unexpected backlash after an old interview resurfaced online, with fans challenging what many see as his boldest career claim.
The Fallout star recently went viral after claiming his role in The Shield achieved something that had “never been done before” in television history. The bold statement soon sparked a wave of criticism on social media.
While fans praised Goggins’ performance in the series, many viewers many argued the claim was simply inaccurate.
Walton Goggins reflects on TV feat he says has “never been done before”
Image credits: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images
Walton Goggins portrayed police detective Shane Vendrell in the FX crime drama The Shield. The series aired from 2002 to 2008, lasting 7 seasons and 88 episodes.
During an interview with GQ in 2024, the 54-year-old broke down some of his most iconic roles, including The Shield. He recalled appearing in 84 episodes of the show, describing his character arc as something that had “never been done before.”
Image credits: FX
“No actor had ever had the opportunity to play a linear story, and over that extended period of time.
“And explore every facet of a person’s psychological condition and have that psychological condition evolve over time,” he explained.
The series, featuring Goggins as a part of an experimental division of the LAPD, aired at a time when serialized prestige television was still relatively uncommon.
The actor revealed that he had no idea how long the show would run or how “nuanced” and “complicated” his character would turn out to be.
“We were like kind of the test pilots in that way, and I’m very proud of, and very grateful for that opportunity,” he added.
Fans destroy Walton Goggins’ bizarre flex after interview clip goes viral
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
While the original interview was released almost two years ago, a clip of Goggins describing his time on the cop drama resurfaced on August 3. It quickly went viral on social media, drawing more than 1.8 million views on X.
Reactions to the Fallout star’s statement were mixed, with several users viewing it as a “bizarre” and unrealistic claim.
Image credits: FX
“I mean, just blatantly untrue and dumb,” one user wrote.
Another asked, “He can’t actually believe that this is true, can he?”
“Walton honey, you aren’t special for having been on 7 seasons of a TV show,” a third added.
Others pointed to actors who portrayed equally complex characters over similarly long runs.
Notable examples include Sarah Michelle Gellar’s 144-episode run on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and the late James Gandolfini’s critically acclaimed tenure on The Sopranos, which overlapped with The Shield.
Others defended Goggins, arguing that Shane’s arc was unusual for the era. While many television antiheroes were still written to retain audience sympathy, Shane was allowed to evolve into a deeply unlikable character
Walton Goggins was nearly fired from The Shield after just one episode
Image credits: FX
In the same interview, Goggins admitted that he was proud of his time on the series. However, the actor has admitted in the past that he was almost fired from The Shield after just one episode.
During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 54-year-old revealed that he was trying to break into television when he landed the role of Shane in the pilot episode. However, network executives weren’t convinced he was right for the role.
Image credits: GQ/YouTube
“Little did I know, after that pilot, the executives wanted to fire me,” he said.
Goggins revealed that he was unaware of the executives’ lack of confidence in him at the time. He credited showrunner Shawn Ryan with convincing the executives to keep him on the show by focusing the second episode on Shane.
“And so episode number two was really kind of about my character. And [then] the brass saw it and were like, he’s our guy,” Goggins told Business Insider in 2024.
The Shield is currently streaming on Hulu.
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