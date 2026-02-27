Ex-Vogue Editor Claims She Left First Class Cabin Full Of “White Middle Aged Men” Over Micro-Aggression

Former Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson said she self-downgraded from first class during a flight to Italy after facing “micro-aggressions” from a male flight attendant.
Karefa-Johnson, who has styled Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s wife, Rama Duwaji, wrote on Threads that she “downgraded myself to business class” on a flight to Milan for Fashion Week.
“In a cabin of 6, 5 of the passengers were white middle-aged men… then there was me, a 30-something black woman who travels in that cabin often,” she wrote on Wednesday (February 24).
She noted that there was “a male flight attendant who thought I’d be okay with substandard service and persistent micro-aggression from the moment I sat down. He was…wrong.”
Karefa-Johnson explained that she chose to “sacrifice physical comfort to protect my emotional and mental well-being.”
The fashion editor did not share details about the alleged micro-aggressions or the airline she flew with.
Her post quickly gained traction on social media, with many Thread users voicing support for her and lamenting that she faced discriminatory behavior.
“I’m sorry you had to do that-you deserve to be anywhere and everywhere. They belong in economy,” one supporter wrote.
“Hard agree!” Karefa-Johnson replied. “It’s just such a bummer that humiliation is part of gratification for racists. Protecting my peace felt like letting him win and I hate that.”
Karefa-Johnson claimed she experienced “persistent micro-aggression” from a male flight attendant in a cabin full of “white middle-aged men”
Another user advised Karefa-Johnson to complain to the airline. “My husband is a captain for a major airline. He works really hard to treat the cabin crew with respect and dignity because they deserve it and so does every single human aboard that aircraft.”
“Micro-aggressions in 2026 have no valid excuses,” added a third.
“For a certain kind of person, it’s not as fun to have luxuries if they don’t see other people being excluded,” commented another.
Meanwhile, on X, many people were critical of her comments, particularly mocking her complaint about “substandard service” in a business-class cabin.
“The microaggression: ‘Would you like a glass of champagne, madam?’” wrote the satirical newspaper The Sunday Sport.
“The antithesis of Rosa Parks,” added someone else, referring to the Black civil rights activist who refused to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in 1955. Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal protest against racism in the United States.
“Ah yes. The self-downgrade,” another user quipped.
In the comments, Karefa-Johnson shared her plans to file a formal complaint with the airline, which she said she had been flying with for twenty years.
She also said she had complained about the negative experience during the flight, and that both the pilot and purser “came back to business to apologize.”
“Maybe the attendant was just having a bad day but it feels so gross,” she added.
In response to someone’s suggestion that she should have requested another flight attendant, Karefa-Johnson said she considered the option, “but the vibe was spoiled instantly and I just wasn’t comfortable.”
Additionally, she said the airline told her they would refund the price difference between the two cabins.
Karefa-Johnson, who left Vogue in 2023 due to political differences with media company Conde Nast, was the first Black woman to style a cover for the prestigious fashion magazine in 2021.
The fashion editor said she would complain to the airline over the incident, which prompted an apology from the pilot
During her time at Vogue, she worked on the cover featuring the then-Vice President Kamala Harris in a blazer, jeans, and a pair of Converse— a photograph that was heavily criticized, with the fashion editor being accused of “lazy” art direction and “disrespecting” the politician with the casual outfit.
Karefa-Johnson told The Business of Fashion podcast in 2023 that Harris’ photograph was taken in just 25 minutes, because that was all the time Harris had for the day.
In 2022, the 35-year-old editor was involved in a social media feud with Kanye West after the disgraced rapper launched a “White Lives Matter” clothing line.
She called out the Grammy winner for his “deeply offensive, violent, and dangerous” message.
In response, Kanye ridiculed her outfits by posting a photo of her on Instagram and writing, “This is not a fashion person. You speak on Ye Ima speak on you.”
Karefa-Johnson said she received many body-shaming comments online following her feud with the high-public figure.
“I’ve fielded some serious volatility over the last couple days but nothing has been quite as bad as what people have said about my body and the way I look. The fat phobia JUMPED out,” she wrote. “Yes, I am fat. No, I am not humiliated to show up as my authentic self in the world.”
