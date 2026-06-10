21 Surreal Pencil Drawings By Jono Dry That Blur The Line Between Reality And Imagination

Some artworks impress you first with their level of detail, and only then make you wonder what exactly you are looking at. The hyperrealistic pencil drawings of South African artist Jono Dry do both almost instantly.
Born in Pretoria in 1989 and now based in Cape Town, Jono is a self-taught artist known for large-scale graphite drawings that look almost photographic at first glance. But the longer you look, the more surreal his worlds become. Human figures merge with natural elements, bodies appear weighed down by impossible objects, and quiet, dreamlike scenes seem to carry something much heavier beneath the surface.
Below, we’ve gathered some of Jono Dry’s astonishing pencil drawings. Take your time with them, because these are the kind of artworks that reveal more the longer you look. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites and let us know in the comments which piece stayed with you the most.
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#1 “Roots And Fingers Study 2”
Year of production: 2025
Image source: Jono Dry
Jono builds his images with remarkable patience and precision. Some of his larger pieces can take weeks or even months to plan and complete, with the artist carefully working through textures, shadows, skin, water, fabric, stone, and countless tiny details until the final drawing feels almost tangible. Through these surreal compositions, Jono explores themes such as identity, anxiety, depression, mental strain, vulnerability, and the complicated ways people try to express what is difficult to put into words.
#2 “In Pursuit, I’m Entrapped”
Year of production: 2018
Image source: Jono Dry
#3 “In My Silence”
Year of production: 2019
Image source: Jono Dry
His creative process often begins long before the pencil touches the paper. Jono works with models, props, lighting, and reference photography to shape the final composition, using the photographic stage not only as a practical tool but also as part of the thinking process. From there, the drawing itself becomes a slow and meticulous act of translation, turning a planned image into something that feels both intensely realistic and deeply symbolic.
#4 “Nurtured Nature Male”
Year of production: 2019
Image source: Jono Dry
#5 “Berkana”
Year of production: 2021
Image source: Jono Dry
#6 “Figure In Frame”
Year of production: 2021
Image source: Jono Dry
#7 “Gummy Bear And Eye”
Year of production: 2021
Image source: Jono Dry
#8 “Encircle”
Year of production: 2022
Image source: Jono Dry
#9 “Waiting On Stone”
Year of production: 2023
Image source: Jono Dry
#10 “Broken Apart”
Year of production: 2024
Image source: Jono Dry
#11 “Between Roots And Fingers”
Year of production: 2025
Image source: Jono Dry
#12 “Eye Marks And Measurements”
Year of production: 2025
Image source: Jono Dry
#13 “Goliath”
Year of production: 2025
Image source: Jono Dry
#14 “Nesting In Detail”
Year of production: 2025
Image source: Jono Dry
#15 “Weight In Mist”
Year of production: 2025
Image source: Jono Dry
#16 “The Gardener”
Year of production: 2023
Image source: Jono Dry
#17 “Handle”
Year of production: 2017
Image source: Jono Dry
#18 “Mask”
Year of production: 2018
Image source: Jono Dry
#19 “Discomposure”
Year of production: 2020
Image source: Jono Dry
#20 “Solitude”
Year of production: 2020
Image source: Jono Dry
#21 “Ruin”
Image source: Jono Dry
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