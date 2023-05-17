In a traditional sense, lead characters should steal the show. They’re central to the storyline, and for the most part, it’s their reality that reigns supreme. The keywords here are “for the most part” because a supporting character takes center stage every now and then.
Bottom line, if there’s one thing that TV has proven through the ages, it’s that supporting characters don’t simply exist in the shadows. That couldn’t be less true for these larger-than-life individuals that could hold up on their own in the spotlight. With that in mind, here are eight supporting TV characters practically stole the show.
1. Titus Andromedon – The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
It’s safe to say that Titus Andromedon, AKA Ronald Wilkerson, practically carried the show. While Kimmy (Ellie Kemper) is as interesting as any woman rescued by a crazed cult leader, Titus’s larger-than-life presence steals the show. Kimmy’s journey of self-discovery walks hand in hand with Titus’. However, Titus’ story is hands down more interesting and relatable. Everything from his version of Beyonce’s Lemonade to his limited knowledge of what makes for human connection weaves a brilliant tapestry. Needless to say, Tituss Burgess brought the flair, drama, and worldliness to complement Kimmy’s naivety.
2. Kramer – Seinfeld
It’s no secret that the main character of the show Seinfeld is none other than Jerry Seinfeld himself. However, if there was a supporting character that constantly dominated episode after episode of a TV show, it was Seinfeld’s quirky neighbor, Kramer. Michael Richards mesmerized the audience with his erratic entrances and mysterious lifestyle. Overall, his sketchy personality and undeniable physical comedy made Kramer the one to look out for.
3. Troy and Abed – Community
Giving fans one of the most enjoyable yet quirky bromance vibes of all time, Troy and Abed truly stole the spotlight more often than not. Troy (Donald Glover) and Abed (Danni Pudi) heartily portray a fairly unlikely yet tight-knit friendship. Needless to say, it outshines the roles of the other five formidable main characters.
Plus, Troy and Abed’s switch between truly comedic antics and childish innocence to heartfelt vulnerability is one that has left a lasting impact on the series. It’s only natural that the two continue their on-air shenanigans in the new Community movie. The film is confirmed to be released in the latter part of 2023.
4. Stiles – Teen Wolf
Stiles Stilinski, portrayed by Dylan O’Brien, is Scott McCall’s (Tyler Posey) best friend and worthy sidekick. Despite possessing zero supernatural abilities, Stiles captivated viewers with his wit, humor, and unwavering loyalty. O’Brien’s portrayal of Stiles brings a unique blend of comedic timing, vulnerability, and depth to the character, making him a fan favorite.
Additionally, he often served as the show’s much-needed primary source of comic relief. On one hand, Scott is the serious super-human who has to show emotional depth and maturity. So, it’s really Stiles’ snappy one-liners and humorous observations that provide levity to the intense and supernatural storyline.
5. Jessica Pearson – Suits
The Suits storyline majorly focuses on Mike, the college dropout with a photographic memory and knack for all things Law. However, there were times Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) commanded too much attention (in a good way, of course). Everything from her stellar outfits to her compelling presence screamed “main character.” Altogether, she oozes the essence of a strong and ambitious woman in a male-dominated profession. The confidence, intelligence, and boss-lady ability to outmaneuver her opponents undeniably put Torres’ supporting character in the top spot on the TV show.
6. Dwight Shrute – The Office
Steve Carrell certainly delivered with his flawless depiction of Michael Scott in the multi-award-winning TV series. While Michael was the main character who provided a consistent source of humor and cringe-worthy moments, Dwight’s character is certainly one to reckon with. His unwavering commitment to his unique persona and ability to surprise the audience with his questionable morality made him a fan favorite. When Carrel’s character unexpectedly exited in Season 7, Dwight’s quirks and dynamic character development practically carried the show.
7. Eric Effiong – Sex Education
Otis Milburn is made out to be the central character on the show. Yet, Eric Effiong, played by Ncuti Gatwa sprinkles a little more color on the show. With his fierce fashion, high-energy and self-aware personality, he’s the one to look out for. It’s nice to see how Otis navigates his uncertainties and sexual desires to become a more self-aware and confident teen. However, it’s his best friend, Eric, that shines bright. Overall, his character steps away from the usual stereotypes attributed to a black gay man thanks to his high-energy yet unpredictable personality.
8. Cheryl Tunt – Archer
Cheryl Tunt, voiced by Judy Greer, is a character in the animated TV series Archer who’s unpredictable, unstable, and filthy rich. She was initially introduced as a secretary at the international spy agency ISIS. But her character’s development was nothing short of a masterpiece. She starts off as a somewhat subdued and submissive presence but quickly evolves into a scene-stealing force. Plus, her absence in the last season made the already dwindling spark of the show go out. This just goes to show how committed viewers had become to her psychotic yet hilarious character.
