I Use What I Call “Neo-Naive” Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

by

I like to pretend I’m an artist, although I’m clearly an amateur! I draw to exorcise my thoughts and feelings, mostly when I’m sad, but sometimes when I’m happy too. I use my little alter-ego Dudy as the main character and try with different kinds of media. It’s more about getting my thoughts out than drawing the perfect picture. I’m also often inspired by song lyrics that fit my moods.

More info: Facebook

#1 Music

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#2 Gotta Catch ‘Em All!

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#3 Winter Nights

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#4 Only You Can Understand…

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#5 This Is Useless

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#6 Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Let You Knock Them Down To Begin With…

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#7 Why I Cry So Much

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#8 And I Don’t Know How To Cast A Patronus Charm…

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#9 I Know It’s One Day At The Time, But Will I Make It To 2?

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#10

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#11 Anything But Down

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#12

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#13 Beautiful Autumn

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#14 The Weakness In Me

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#15 Be My Han Solo

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#16 No Rain

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#17 Super Dudy

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#18 Butterflies Instead / Collab. Dudy & Shadee K

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

#19 Keep Trying

I Use What I Call &#8220;Neo-Naive&#8221; Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
17-Year-Old Stanley Kubrick’s Photos Of 1940s New York Prove That He Was Born Genius
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“Fully Operational” Gingerbread Death Star Is Taking Gingerbread House Game To The Next Level
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
HBO Max Scraps Degrassi Reboot
3 min read
Jan, 7, 2023
Five Life Lessons the Show “Hell’s Kitchen” Teaches Us
3 min read
Feb, 7, 2018
Julie Chen is All The Marketing Big Brother Needs
3 min read
Jun, 5, 2019
38 Sneaky Cards To Make Strangers’ Day Better
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.