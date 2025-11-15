I Use What I Call “Neo-Naive” Art To Illustrate My Thoughts And Feelings

I like to pretend I’m an artist, although I’m clearly an amateur! I draw to exorcise my thoughts and feelings, mostly when I’m sad, but sometimes when I’m happy too. I use my little alter-ego Dudy as the main character and try with different kinds of media. It’s more about getting my thoughts out than drawing the perfect picture. I’m also often inspired by song lyrics that fit my moods.
#1 Music
#2 Gotta Catch ‘Em All!
#3 Winter Nights
#4 Only You Can Understand…
#5 This Is Useless
#6 Maybe I Shouldn’t Have Let You Knock Them Down To Begin With…
#7 Why I Cry So Much
#8 And I Don’t Know How To Cast A Patronus Charm…
#9 I Know It’s One Day At The Time, But Will I Make It To 2?
#10
#11 Anything But Down
#12
#13 Beautiful Autumn
#14 The Weakness In Me
#15 Be My Han Solo
#16 No Rain
#17 Super Dudy
#18 Butterflies Instead / Collab. Dudy & Shadee K
#19 Keep Trying
