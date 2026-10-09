‘Turning My Mom Into Me’: 71 Awesome And Unexpected Mother Makeovers

It’s been said that if you want to know what a woman will look like in about 20 years time, you should look at her mother. But does the opposite hold true?
A viral trend has moms and daughters exploring that question in a rather fun and surprising way. The “turning my mom into me” TikTok challenge sees young adults raiding their own closets to give their mothers complete makeovers. From low-rise jeans, to crop tops, mini-skirts and even full-on goth looks, older women have been blowing up the internet with their epic transformations.
Many of the before-and-after pics might have you doing a double-take. Bored Panda has put together a list of some of the best ones. Don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
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Image source: _hi_its_jess
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Image source: lauracartrr
#3
Image source: bl00dr3dsk
Whoever said a woman should dress her age clearly had never come across the “turning mom into me” trend. Many of the before-and-after photos are proof that age is just a number. Women should be able to wear whatever they want, especially if it’s comfortable and makes them happy.
Megan Kristel, a personal stylist and founder of The Well Dressed Life, believes the phrase “dress your age” should retire already.
“What’s ‘appropriate’ is clothing that fits you well, supports your life, and reflects the woman you are today,” says the fashion expert. “I don’t wear low-rise jeans anymore—but not because I’m 45. It’s because I’ve had three C-sections and prefer feeling held in. If I still had abs of steel? Maybe I’d still rock them.”
#4
Image source: imkkukla
#5
Image source: lashae_munting
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Image source: trixiebee1306
The fashion expert believes that instead of dressing for your age, a woman should dress for their body, their lifestyle, and their style goals. She says that our bodies change as we age, “sometimes subtly, sometimes dramatically.” And rather than longing for the shape we once had, we should honor the one you have now.
“Start by learning what silhouettes and proportions flatter you most right now. That might mean adjusting hemlines, trying new rises in jeans, or trading fitted tops for relaxed shapes that still feel structured,” Kristel explains.
#7
Image source: glootodd
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Image source: zozo.ssecond
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Image source: sonjathandawan
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Image source: cam.11111
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Image source: rosanatorkan
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Image source: natty.vlasenko/
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Image source: samira.baltazar_
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Image source: liabugfart
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Image source: mariiaaarrrr
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Image source: shanissa.riva
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Image source: danica.pederson01
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Image source: yartgal
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Image source: samanthaskathryn
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Image source: ari_spamiii
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Image source: cocoklibansky
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Image source: carlaa.pchr
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Image source: xojustinehailee
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Image source: lexi.warddd
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Image source: anastacyaiv
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Image source: lilstaryuh2.0
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Image source: oliviaalulax
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Image source: ladanieleee
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Image source: bella_annalisse
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Image source: dempseys.spam
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Image source: fjwcwhvon3
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Image source: lobadakuma
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Image source: user070910006
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Image source: yashika_ayyagari
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Image source: meiabakery
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Image source: taliaridaaaa
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Image source: mar.milne
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Image source: alexandrasmyth
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Image source: tiamacarooni
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Image source: lizbeth.salced0
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Image source: sophiemohr4
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Image source: mattypattyyy
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Image source: mandellaaffect333
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Image source: gracie_0100
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Image source: fjwcwhvon3
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Image source: e.finnxx
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Image source: taliajones95
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Image source: jorgiekubursi
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Image source: kaytelyncantrelle
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Image source: daseyfamily
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Image source: brook_a47
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Image source: isabellamayi10
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Image source: gaia.amendolagine
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Image source: fjwcwhvon3
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Image source: fjwcwhvon3
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