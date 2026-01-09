Critics Celebrate Kate Middleton’s 44th Birthday With Viral Meghan Markle “Evil Stare” Compilation

As Kate Middleton celebrated her 44th birthday with a calm, introspective message about healing and gratitude, parts of the internet took the moment in a very different direction.
Critics used the occasion to circulate a video compilation claiming to show moments when Meghan Markle allegedly gave the Princess of Wales what they described as an “evil stare.” The compilation revived debates about tension and body-language interpretations within the royal family.
Kate Middleton marked her 44th birthday with reflection and gratitude
Image credits: Getty/Max Mumby/Indigo
To mark her 44th birthday, Kate shared a calm video on social media showing her walking outdoors while delivering a voiceover about moving through life’s darker seasons, according to Page Six.
Speaking about winter as a metaphor, she reflected on stillness and the importance of slowing down. She also expressed how deeply grateful she has been feeling, particularly after a challenging year marked by serious health struggles.
In the caption, the Princess of Wales described her quarterly video series as a “deeply personal, creative reflection on how nature has helped (her) heal,” adding that it was also about collective healing and creativity.
Image credits: Getty/Samir Hussein
Kate, who revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, stepped back from public duties to undergo treatment and later confirmed she had completed chemotherapy. In January 2025, she shared that she is now in remission and has gradually returned to royal responsibilities.
Her husband, Prince William, has spoken candidly about how difficult that period was for their family, describing it as their “hardest year” and acknowledging how uncertain the future felt at times.
Image credits: Getty/Clive Mason
Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday post received positive comments from netizens. “Beautiful message, nature really is a healer, both personally and collectively,” one commenter on X wrote. “Happy Birthday, Your Highness! Very best wishes, and thank you for all you do!” another stated.
Amidst the celebrations for Kate Middleton’s birthday, critics resurfaced a compilation focused on Meghan Markle’s alleged expressions towards the Princess of Wales
Image credits: Chris Jackson
While Kate’s post struck a reflective tone, critics elsewhere online framed the Princess of Wales’s birthday very differently.
A Reddit post titled “All the times Meghan gave Catherine an evil stare. Happy 44th birthday to the Princess of Wales!” gained traction for featuring a video compilation of moments from past royal engagements.
The post’s creator claimed they had spent weeks gathering clips and gifs to show what they described as Meghan’s hostile or contemptuous looks toward Kate.
Image credits: BBC
In the caption, the poster insisted the footage was authentic and not AI-generated, arguing that viewers could “feel the chill” in Meghan’s expressions.
The post attributed negative motives to Meghan, suggesting jealousy over rank and attention, and interpreted brief facial expressions or gestures as signs of resentment. Several moments were referenced in the post, from joint appearances, family events, to public engagements.
Comments under the post were negative towards the Duchess of Sussex. Reactions included statements like, “Yikes these pictures are like something from a horror film!” and “For a woman who knows where every camera is, does she not know that we can see her?”
Image credits: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
Others went further, with one Redditor writing, “I can’t stand to look at her face or hear her voice. Catherine’s spirit annoys Meghan’s demons,” and another commenting that “Meghan needs an exorcism.”
Amidst the constant negativity from critics, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently won a lengthy battle for security in Britain
Image credits: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
While Meghan Markle’s critics remain unrelenting, her husband, Prince Harry, has reportedly won his lengthy legal battle for automatic armed protection when he makes return visits to Britain. The information was initially reported by the Daily Mail, which cited sources close to the Sussexes.
A final ruling on the matter would likely be released in the coming weeks, the report claimed. The security would be funded by British taxpayers and follow a new risk assessment carried out for the Government’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee.
Image credits: Instagram/princeandprincessofwales
“It’s now a formality,’ they said. ‘Sources at the Home Office have indicated that security is now nailed on for Harry,” the Mail’s source claimed.
Supporters of the move have framed it as a matter of fairness and safety, with some commenters stating that Harry’s status as the King’s son makes enhanced protection reasonable.
Critics, however, have warned that restoring automatic protection could spark significant controversy, given that Harry and Meghan Markle lost their security privileges in Britain after they decided to step back from royal duties and relocate to North America.
Netizens shared their thoughts about Kate Middleton’s 44th birthday and Meghan Markle’s recent criticisms on social media
Follow Us