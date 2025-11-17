35 Times Bosses Wrote Such Delusional Notes, These Employees Just Had To Shame Them Online (New Pics)

I’m sure being a great boss isn’t easy. Managing a whole team of employees while attempting to keep morale high and turnover rates low could be stressful for even the coolest of cucumbers. But keeping your team from hating you shouldn’t require winning any awards for being the World’s Best Boss. Just refrain from posting passive-aggressive signs in the workplace, and you should be okay…

Below, we’ve gathered photos of some of the most infuriating and insulting messages bosses have posted for their employees that have later ended up on Reddit. We’ll warn you right now, pandas, that scrolling through this list might make your blood boil, so be sure to upvote the messages you find most egregious. Keep reading to also find a conversation we were lucky enough to have with career coach Sarah Archer, and if you ever find yourself in charge of employees, remember these examples of what not to do!

#1 The Place My Girlfriend Works At Just Posted This Sign In Their Break Room. The Company Had Record Profits Last Year

Image source: harveytheham

#2 You Could Say There Are Perks

Image source: BluntTruthGentleman

#3 Is This Even Legal? Stopped At A Restaurant For Lunch And Saw This Sign In The Employee Area

Image source: Cheek_Sorry

#4 Job Called Me In. First Day And I Found This. The Wall Of Fame Had Nothing On It. There Were Many Other Notes Basically S***ting On Everyone. Left 30 Minutes Into The Shift… No Regret

Image source: Miserable-Sign-7892

#5 When My Grandfather Passed Away, My Boss Asked For A Funeral Note. Wtf Is A Funeral Note?

Image source: snaresht

#6 So This Is The Sign Posted On The Bathroom Door At Work Today

Image source: Sir_Garbus

#7 This Sign Posted At Our Shop… Dont They Know I Need At Least 3 Days Off A Month For My Mental Health

Image source: sleepybot0524

#8 Gross. “Do Not Sit Unless You Have Doc Note”

Image source: MosiahJasper

#9 Is This Even Legal? Servers Make $3 An Hour In This Area And You Can Take Their Tips?

Image source: SourceIntelligent741

#10 An Old Sign Posted At My Customer Service Job. Thought Police Are In The Back Office

Image source: im_tiny_nic

#11 Teacher Appreciation Week Part 2. Our Superintendent Left A Very Heartfelt “Thank You” Note For Staff Members In The Lounge

Image source: givemebesos

#12 Employees Need A Doctor’s Note To Eat At Work

Image source: MiladyWillDo

#13 This Was Several Years Back, But My Gm Used To Post Notes Like This All Over The Place

Yes, employees got written up for having water bottles under the registers. He ended up getting fired for stealing money from the store, apparently.

Image source: kevorkian-scarf

#14 This Sign At My Local L&l Hawaiian BBQ Spot

Image source: WhyTry32121

#15 Simultaneously Threatening And Hysterical Sign From My First Job (Donut Shop)

Image source: LostAMillionMen

#16 A Note And Bonus Math Lesson From My Manager. My Addition To The Sign Was Not Appreciated

Image source: SheriffJoseArpaio

#17 I’m So Done With This Petty, Asinine Bulls**t

Image source: doughnutsprinks_

#18 Little Old But This Note Was Put Up Last Summer During Record Breaking Heat Here In Utah. It Was Like 112f If I Remember Correctly. Rip Those Of Us Working Outside

Image source: Shivwiggits

#19 A Thank You Note From My Job To My Husband For My Mandatory Overtime

Image source: SolitudeWeeks

#20 My Boss Likes To Hide Behind Notes Instead Of Talking To Us. Today We Found This

Image source: Additional-Gur-8051

#21 This Sign At A Hotel I Stayed This Weekend

Image source: Positive_Meal523

#22 I Got Back To Work After Being Very Sick And Found My Wall Calendar Hidden In My Desk With This Note. I Am Pissed

Image source: duckydarlings

#23 What A Day To Know How To Read

Image source: INTPgeminicisgaymale

#24 New Manager In Training Is Trying To Make A Name For Himself And He Thinks This Is The Way To Do It

Image source: Cynical_Egg

#25 This Sign At My Work. They Will Charge Staff For Anything As Minimal As A Broken Ice Cream Cone

Image source: whatthef__ck

#26 Work Wants To Charge Us 0.50 Cents Per Shift For Our Tips Or Have Us Wait 2 Weeks. Wtf!

Image source: Crystal_City

#27 This Childish Sign

Image source: Janefire

#28 Hmmm….. I Don’t Think I Will Be Signing This

Image source: 21KatieBugCat

#29 Why Do The Lowest Paid Jobs Enforce The Most Draconian Rules? No Sitting For Cashiers At A Quick Mart

Image source: RobinKennedy23

#30 Found This On Facebook. Post Said The Sign Posted Behind The Counter Of A Fast Food Restaurant, In Full View Of The Customers…

Image source: aut0maddic

#31 Came In To This Today

Image source: slaterbabe10

#32 Does Anyone Else Have A Sign Like This? It Just Feels Off

Image source: slayaboy87

#33 Am I Losing It Or Is This Insane?

Image source: paigezilla

#34 My Boyfriend’s Manager (Who Has Been Making All His Employees Clock Out Early) Left This Note For Him

Image source: Bunnykapow

#35 This Sign For Employees In The Kitchen At The Cafe I Work In

Image source: Gamer_GullSolo

