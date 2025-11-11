Stunning Tubular Glass House Built Around Tree

by

Kazakh history is rife with stories of people throwing stones, making this glass tree-house, by Kazakh architect Aibek Almassov, the perfect weapon to combat stone proliferation. First designed in 2013, the dream was shattered when investors pulled out; now, however, with a glass and solar panel manufacturer expressing interest, A. Masow Architects’ ‘Tree in the House’ could soon become a reality.

“About two years ago I created the design of the house which was harmless and as close to the nature,”  Almassov told Bored Panda. “I respect nature, it feeds us but we destroy it.
I’ve been looking for a solution that would help in the future to avoid the destruction of forests, we want to live with it in harmony. So i created the tubular glass house around a tree.”

More info: amasow.com (h/t: designtaxi, dezeen)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
