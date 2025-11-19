50 Times People Took A Pic Of Something Without Fully Realizing Just How Dangerous It Was

Train once sang that there are a thousand ways to die. But we think that might be a gross underestimate. Besides the obvious causes of death like accidents, illnesses, diseases, crime and old age, there are a load of lesser-known life risks lurking around us on earth. Sometimes, people encounter them without even realizing it. They make it out alive, and only afterwards, get to truly grasp the grave danger they were in. A few of these folks even take photos of what could have been their last moments.
Bored Panda has put together a list of truly terrifying times people had an unknowing brush with death. From naive tourists taking selfies in a Chernobyl claw surrounded by deadly levels of radiation, to people casually holding creepy crawlies that could send them 6 feet under in a matter of minutes… Some of these photographs might have you treading a lot more carefully the next time you walk out the door.
#1 We Found A Giant Round Today. Weighs 125 Lbs And Has The Markings 62-Tbt95 And U.s.s.a.f. Any Ideas What We’re Dealing With?
I don’t think carrying around unexploded ordnance is considered a very great choice.
Image source: Ok-Photograph6856
#2 The Guy That Mows My Lawn Sends Me Snake Pics When He Finds Them So I Can ID For Him. He Sends Me This Today
It is a cottonmouth.
I told him he’s insane and to not pick snakes up if he can’t ID them. Also he’s extremely lucky lol. Lord have mercy the man thought it was a ball python!!!
Image source: TechiesMidOrFeed
#3 Casually Letting Your Kid Pick Up One Of The World’s Deadliest Creatures
Image source: The_Mighty_Bird
#4 Just Why?!?
putting a very sharp crystal right where their airbag would pop out during a crash.
Image source: Ok_Consideration_242
#5 Should I Stay Or Should I Go Now? (Traffic Lights Mixed With Red & Green Christmas Lights)
Image source: WholeLog24
#6 Bought Like 5000$ Worth Of Crystals And Rocks Of An Old Guy. He Told Me To Never Keep This Outside Of This Container. The Rock In Question Is Extremely Heavy For Its Size. What Could This Be
That’s probably Uranium, you yutz! When the old rock guru dude tells you to keep it in the box, keep it in da box? It’s just alpha particles, but you don’t want a whole lot of bombardment over time…
Image source: Awstoniscool, Perioscope
#7 What Is This? Dog Brought In From Outside
it’s rat bait. Get your dog to a vet immediately, take the bait with you. I hope your pup will be okay and didn’t ingest too much. Some people are absolute bastards and poison dogs on purpose, so I’m hoping that’s not the case.
Image source: alicekat
#8 Wild Carrots? Found On The Beach Of Southern Zealand, Denmark
it’s actually water hemlock, which is incredibly poisonous.
Image source: c_biv_2201
#9 Tourists In Chernobyl, Sitting In An Excavator Claw Used After The Disaster. (It Has Deadly Levels Of Radiation)
Image source: TheEvilFlea
#10 How Lucky I Am To Be Still Alive? Red Sea, Egypt
This is a textile cone snail, Conus textile. All cone snails are venomous and this species is one of those known to be dangerous to humans. Deaths are rare, about 30 are known to have occurred among all cone snail species, but likely underreported. So yeah, it was a bad idea to just pick it up, especially underwater where it was very likely alive.
Image source: AArdvarkPaws, JorikThePooh
#11 24 Hours Underground , We Drank Mine Water
Well, silver lining, you might get a disease named after you!
Image source: Underground_1973
#12 Found In The Florida Everglades
That is a puss caterpillar.
It is a NOPE; DO NOT TOUCH bug.
It’s bristles are venomous; it’s actually one of the most venomous insects in North America.
Image source: mwhitmont, ChequeRoot
#13 Why Is This Hose Nailed To The Wall?
That is a nail through a live gas line, that is super bad.
Image source: Riivek
#14 Petting The Animals
Image source: ds3101
#15 Gifted A Candle Containing Minerals Which Produce Toxic Gas When Heated
Image source: prjctdiva, Drycleanedgiraffe69
#16 Was Cleaning Webs Off My Porch…
And this lady just dropped herself down from my light fixture right next to my flip flopped foot. This is the BIGGEST black widow I’ve ever seen in person.
Image source: HauntedSpiralHill
#17 My Parents’ Breaker Box
“It’s been fine since I shoved all that stuff in it.” -Parental Unit that’s responsible Redneck ingenuity at its finest. It’s been like this for at least 15 years. sigh Yes, it’s finally failing and being replaced. Yes, sparks fly at random times. Yes, I’m disappointed.
Image source: Proper-Designer491
#18 Snow Pinwheels! Natures Warning Sign Of Rising Avalanche Risk
Image source: BC_Wanderer
#19 Heres Me In The Neighborhood Pothole
Going into a sinkhole…
Image source: R1CHQK
#20 Came Home To My Mom Boiling Bleach To Clean A Pan Of Some Burnt In Sugar, Creating A Highly Toxic Gas
Image source: willgrowlikeamen
#21 That Looks Terrifying
Image source: stephaniemain2
#22 Round Metal Ball Found Whilst Digging Has A Hole In One Side, Very Heavy Easily 3kg
If there’s a hole in a cannonball it’s for a fuse to light the explosives inside. You should put that down immediately and potentially contact law enforcement about ordnance disposal
Image source: RaedwaldRex, George__Hale
#23 What Happens To Potatoes After A Year In The Cellar
Rotting vegetation in an unventilated space – it uses up all the oxygen in the air. If you see someone passed out in a confined space, never follow them in, call the fire department.
Image source: Daniel_XXL_69
#24 Unsupported/Shifted Load
Image source: aicrooster
#25 I Almost Fell Into A Sinkhole Under My Porch. I Caught Myself On The Edge Of The Hole, From My Chest Down Was Just Dangling Beneath Me. Below The Opening The Hole Is About 10’ Wide And 15’ Deep
The hole extends to about the middle of my grill. These are not great pictures but it’s dark. I think that’s the foundation.
Image source: Punk_Chachi
#26 Daughter Found These In A Graveyard
Destroying angels are among the most toxic known mushrooms; both they and the closely related death caps (A. phalloides) contain amatoxins.
Image source: KapowBlamBoom
#27 Need Help Removing Stains From My Fireplace
I don’t know about cleaning the soot on the front but you might need to get your flue checked out or your chimney cleaned. Doesn’t seem like you have adequate flow through your chimney.
Image source: ferzbeefan
#28 Anybody Know What Kinda Octopus Is This? Found Here In Kiana, Australia
This guy holding a blue-ringed octopus. Blue-ringed octopuses, comprising the genus Hapalochlaena, are four extremely venomous species of octopus that are found in tide pools and coral reefs in the Pacific and Indian oceans, from Japan to Australia.
Image source: ferchomax
#29 The Baldest Tire I Have Ever Seen Just Rolled In. Its On Display In The Showroom Now
Image source: Renegade00101
#30 Cutting Holes Through Joist For Hvac?
We are putting a new floor and contractor cut holes through joist?(not sure if I am using the right word) to connect hvac?
Does this seem correct from structural integrity perspective?
Image source: Dry_Rip8393
#31 My Parents Came Back Home To This. Almost Burned Their House Down With This Concave Mirror
Image source: willi_the_racer
#32 Safe To Say I Switched Lanes Immediately After This Photo
Image source: ToastySpd
#33 My Husband Was Working In The Crawlspace Of Our 1901 Home And Almost Crawled Into This Uncovered Well
Image source: definitelynotagurl
#34 Taxi Ride To Airport
Does this count? I felt I was on the wrong side of a claymore mine the whole ride though the van may have been old enough not to have a passenger side airbag… Still…
Image source: NDVermin
#35 Dude Accidentally Bought Something A Lot More Radioactive Than Expected
Image source: iltby
#36 What’s This Dapper Little Guy My Friend Found In Coastal(Ish) North Carolina?
Cuddling with a Red Velvet Ant.
Image source: deadmmemes
#37 Yesterday In Indi
Image source: makemyowngoodnews
#38 Dialysis Venous Chamber Missing A Filter That Prevents Blood Clots From Entering Patient’s Blood Stream Causing Stroke Or Heart Attack
Image source: aidgon09
#39 The World’s Most Dangerous Plant
Image source: folowthewhiterarebit
#40 Aio BF Went To Sleep With Fan Heater On Full Power, On It’s Back On The Bed With A Paper Bag On Top
It was actually a brown amazon delivery bag, newspaper is just to show how it was left. He’d just passed out right next to it. Am I overreacting or could this have burnt our entire house down and k****d us both if i hadn’t gone to check on him? This is not the first time something like this has happened.
Image source: whereisel
#41 Found This Little Guy In A Fender Well Today
The car technician who found this cute lil’ guy in a wheel well, only to find out that it’s an American dagger moth (which can cause some painful skin rashes when handled).
Image source: Waas507
#42 Anyone Who Works With Earth Knows The Dangers Associated With Improper Shoring And Excavation Types. Make Sure Your Loved Ones Are Safe From This Trend
Image source: QuincyThePigBoy
#43 My Dad Found All These Red Mushrooms, As Far As I’m Aware This Bunch Is Poisonous. He Said That If You Boil Them Twice And Dry Them Off They’re Hallucinogenic?
Image source: ShadowGangsta275
#44 Poor Man’s Car Lift To Find The Power Steering Leak
Image source: capdee
#45 Found This Old Looking Bottle Of Picric Acid At The Back Of The Chemicals Rack
Extremely old bottle of picric acid, when dried up tends to explode.
Image source: Oopsilon03
#46 $400 For A Night Airbnb Refuses To Turn Heat Above 58 Degrees
Yes, this is actually dangerous! I’m surprised more people aren’t pointing this out. You’re 100% supposed to vent your range! Gas combustion byproducts (carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, etc.) can be deadly or harmful to health. This is NOT healthy. If it’s generating carbon monoxide, that’s potentially deadly! At a minimum, with perfect combustion, you’re flooding the house with carbon dioxide. At modest levels, CO2 creates a “stuffy room” feeling, worsens concentration, performance, and sleep. Really high concentrations of CO2 can even be hazardous to health or deadly. If you’re properly venting your range, you’re sending most all gas combustion byproducts out, but you’re bringing in cold makeup air. Hence, a gas range/oven does NOT work for heating. Someone may say they cook all the time without venting. That’s not good, but what’s over an order of magnitude worse is running all the burners overnight. I didn’t used to vent properly while cooking, but after seeing air quality sensor readings from my own home, even when just boiling water, I’ve been a convert.
Image source: Golden5StarMan, CobaltCaterpillar
#47 Is This Raccoon Rabid? I Had To Move It And I Got Bit
Image source: thegreatpoopdini
#48 Yhese Weird Blue Creatures Washed Up On The Beach Let’s Mess With Them For Likes
Image source: JewelerPowerful2993
#49 Seems A Little Dangerous
Image source: SNewby
#50 World’s Luckiest Man And World’s Chillest Coral
Image source: theglockatrice
