Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Kpop Song? (Closed)

by

I love KPOP and just recently got back into it. Need more!

#1

Q&A by Cherry Bullet

#2

“Maison” by Dreamcatcher…… The bassline just rocks!!

#3

Butter by BTS. It’s so freaking catchy and such a good song.

#4

birthday – red velvet it sounds so celebratory

#5

Idk why but I’m like in my throwback era lol, rn it’s As of it’s your last by BLACKPINK, Latata, and like bite me by enhypen.

#6

The only Kpop song I like is Cupid by Fifty-Fifty

#7

Multistan here: I’d have to say Cat and Dog by TXT. Yeonjun’s rap still lives in my head rent free

#8

GoGoBebe by Mamamoo and Mr. Simple by Super Junior. Very basic tastes

