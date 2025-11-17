Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Kpop Song? (Closed)

I love KPOP and just recently got back into it. Need more!
#1
Q&A by Cherry Bullet
#2
“Maison” by Dreamcatcher…… The bassline just rocks!!
#3
Butter by BTS. It’s so freaking catchy and such a good song.
#4
birthday – red velvet it sounds so celebratory
#5
Idk why but I’m like in my throwback era lol, rn it’s As of it’s your last by BLACKPINK, Latata, and like bite me by enhypen.
#6
The only Kpop song I like is Cupid by Fifty-Fifty
#7
Multistan here: I’d have to say Cat and Dog by TXT. Yeonjun’s rap still lives in my head rent free
#8
GoGoBebe by Mamamoo and Mr. Simple by Super Junior. Very basic tastes
