106 Engineers Who Totally Fixed Things

Ever seen those “Trust me, I’m an engineer” memes? Well, now we know where they got their inspiration from.
We’re all guilty of a little DIY now and again. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. And sometimes it’s just plain disastrous. But when it isn’t TOO disastrous, it can often be pretty funny. Which is why Bored Panda have compiled this list of amusingly creative DIY solutions to pesky everyday problems. So take a look at the pictures below. You might just find a good way to fix something. Or you’ll discover the best way NOT to do things. Either way, it’s probably best if you don’t try these at home. But if you have already then feel free to send us your pictures!
#1 My Laptop Charger Kept Falling Out
Image source: siddv
#2 Roommate Punched A Hole In His Door. I Fixed It
Image source: morrisontheway
#3 Never Drop A Book On The Bath Again. My 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Invention
Image source: crash-from-space
#4 Don’t Have The Money To Fix It? Improvise!
Image source: Skullninja
#5 Wanted To Watch The Game On Tv. Didn’t Have An Adaptor
Image source: RobertCarlson
#6 So My Son Fixed Our Shower
Image source: dontknowbuthello
#7 Not The Worst Way To Hold Up A Graphics Card
Image source: crushcastles23
#8 My Dad’s Solution When A Control Knob Broke Off In My Car
Image source: tndvdson
#9 Trust Me I Am An Engineer
Image source: Milivoje Zarkovic
#10 Being Resourceful
Image source: goreso23
#11 Left Side Mirror Broken Off? No Problem
Image source: tractorcrusher
#12 There, I Fixed It
#13 Couch Fix
#14 Why Not
Image source: kidculifa
#15 The Button On The Dishwasher Broke And Had To Be Held In Place To Do A Wash Cycle, Like Hell Was I Going To Stand There Holding It
Image source: Bigal267
#16 That’s One Way To Fix Your Headlight
Image source: dobias01
#17 You Got To Be Kidding
#18 This Guy Just Printed Out A Headlight
Image source: imgur.com
#19 Makeshift Remote Control
Image source: captainflux
#20 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer
Image source: eskimo151
#21 I Guess That Is One Way To Fix A Bike
Image source: torqen_ze_bolt
#22 My Little Cousin Broke A Plate And Tried To Hide It From My Aunt
Image source: moistkittens
#23 My Girlfriend Broke The Water Filter, So I Fixed It. Nailed It!
Image source: TheNdogg20
#24 That Should Fix It
Image source: hullobirdy
#25 Probably That’s Why Women Live Longer Than Men
Image source: guru94
#26 Hot Water Fix
#27 I Found The Other Iphone Speakers Lacking Something, So I Made This
Image source: Bresus
#28 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer
#29 So My Laptop Broke Just When I Needed It Most
Image source: sloth_on_meth
#30 Creativity Level Over 9000
#31 My Nephew Accidentally Knocked The Head Off Of Santa. My Mom Fixed It
Image source: brandontaylor1
#32 Seems Legit
Image source: rawdenim
#33 Fixed It
#34 DIY Level: 9000
Image source: FunnyBrother
#35 Our Blender Broke, Time To Improvise
Image source: radioactivejoel
#36 My Girlfriend “Needs” To Wear This Bra Tonight And The Dryer Is Broken
Image source: GoingMachFive
#37 Why The Apple? Core Strength. Trust Me I’m An Engineer
Image source: Saintish
#38 Painter’s Tape And A Fan Are All That’s Keeping This Desktop From Overheating
Image source: bafomdad
#39 Airplane Passenger Spots Worker Fixing Jet Engine With Tape Before Take-off
Image source: Adam Wood
#40 The Light In Our Building’s Elevator Has Been Broken For A Few Days. Now Management’s Finally
Image source: dr_bum
#41 One Rca Barrel Short
Image source: CentreForAnts
#42 Desperate Times
Image source: ohsureyoudo
#43 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer
#44 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer
#45 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer
Image source: wristpins
#46 Creative Solution
#47 My Laptop Screen Hinges Gave Out. I Came Up With This Fix
Image source: xrobevansx
#48 I Hope This Is Not A Surgeon’s Car
#49 Diy Bike Handle
#50 Half Redneck And Half Soccer Mom?
Image source: thebaconlife
#51 Brilliant!
#52 You Need To Keep That Laptop Cool Somehow
Image source: neshi3
#53 Daddy Will Fix This
#54 Broke One Of The Rings On My Shower Curtain Today. Here Is My Life Hack
#55 The Power Button On The Tv Broke. This Is How My Dad Fixed It
Image source: shd4807
#56 I Fixed It
#57 Buddy Just Macgyvered His Daughter’s Broken Laptop
Image source: dudenell
#58 It Does The Job
#59 No Baking Sheet No Problem
#60 Etherbucket
Image source: yegor3219
#61 No Hot Water? No Problem!
Image source: Fr0glips
#62 My Speedo Is Broken, But The Tachometer Works Fine. Lets Fix It With Vector Graphics
Image source: brusifur
#63 My Razor Broke About 5 Days Ago. Still Too Lazy To Go Get A New One
Image source: AncientChineseSecret
#64 My Mother, Ladies And Gentlemen
Image source: -Betch-
#65 Meanwhile In Baytown
Image source: djweswalz
#66 Cup Holder On Bench Seating
#67 It’s Totally Fixed Now
#68 Airplane Repair
Image source: joecooool418
#69 There, I Fixed It
Image source: alioop3
#70 Drink Holder For Your Lawn Mower
#71 Removing Some Cables And Noticed The Previous Admin’s Brilliant Engineering
Image source: imgur.com
#72 My Wife Asked Me To Fix The Toilet
Image source: TheGreatChattesby
#73 It’s Nothing Two Poorly Positioned Yellow Straps Can’t Fix
Image source: SpoontacularFork
#74 Wanted A Cup Of Tea During A Power Outage
#75 All Fixed
Image source: goodgirlgregs
#76 Car’s Got A Boo-boo!
#77 Why Buy New?
#78 Dropped My Wine Glass Earlier. My Wife Won’t Suspect A Thing
Image source: L1CHT
#79 My Engineer Husband Caught On Baby Cam
#80 Duct Tape Fixes Anything
Image source: tacoyo
#81 Greenhouse
#82 Machine Shop Guy Asks Engineer For A Fan. Engineers Gonna Engineer
Image source: natelanz
#83 The Shower Faucet Was Not Working Properly
#84 Ashtray Made of A Fire Extinguisher
#85 Duct Tape Can Fix Everything
#86 Almost Compatible Version Of Windows
#87 Saw This Car In The Mall Parking Lot. That’s One Way To Fix A Dent
Image source: Reddog81
#88 The Buttons Won’t Stay Down
Image source: BonJarno
#89 Once I Forgot Computer Box.
#90 Beer-can Exhaust
#91 My Friend Run Out Of Gas But He Managed The Problem
#92 Oh, Wait, My Dad’s An Engineer
#93 That’s One Way To Silence A Fire Alarm.
#94 Easy Fix
#95 My Laptop Screen Was Broken. So Was Me To Buy New One. I Did My Best
#96 The Corner Of The Counter Kept Falling Off..
#97 No Rush Bin??
#98 Fixed It
#99 Headlamp ~30w Cob :o)
#100 This Is Monty.
#101 Safety Fail
#102 I’m A Fashion Blogger From Poland ;) …and I’m Gonna Change Fashion World !
#103 Toothpick
