106 Engineers Who Totally Fixed Things

Ever seen those “Trust me, I’m an engineer” memes? Well, now we know where they got their inspiration from.

We’re all guilty of a little DIY now and again. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t. And sometimes it’s just plain disastrous. But when it isn’t TOO disastrous, it can often be pretty funny. Which is why Bored Panda have compiled this list of amusingly creative DIY solutions to pesky everyday problems. So take a look at the pictures below. You might just find a good way to fix something. Or you’ll discover the best way NOT to do things. Either way, it’s probably best if you don’t try these at home. But if you have already then feel free to send us your pictures!

#1 My Laptop Charger Kept Falling Out

Image source: siddv

#2 Roommate Punched A Hole In His Door. I Fixed It

Image source: morrisontheway

#3 Never Drop A Book On The Bath Again. My 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Invention

Image source: crash-from-space

#4 Don’t Have The Money To Fix It? Improvise!

Image source: Skullninja

#5 Wanted To Watch The Game On Tv. Didn’t Have An Adaptor

Image source: RobertCarlson

#6 So My Son Fixed Our Shower

Image source: dontknowbuthello

#7 Not The Worst Way To Hold Up A Graphics Card

Image source: crushcastles23

#8 My Dad’s Solution When A Control Knob Broke Off In My Car

Image source: tndvdson

#9 Trust Me I Am An Engineer

Image source: Milivoje Zarkovic

#10 Being Resourceful

Image source: goreso23

#11 Left Side Mirror Broken Off? No Problem

Image source: tractorcrusher

#12 There, I Fixed It

#13 Couch Fix

#14 Why Not

Image source: kidculifa

#15 The Button On The Dishwasher Broke And Had To Be Held In Place To Do A Wash Cycle, Like Hell Was I Going To Stand There Holding It

Image source: Bigal267

#16 That’s One Way To Fix Your Headlight

Image source: dobias01

#17 You Got To Be Kidding

#18 This Guy Just Printed Out A Headlight

Image source: imgur.com

#19 Makeshift Remote Control

Image source: captainflux

#20 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer

Image source: eskimo151

#21 I Guess That Is One Way To Fix A Bike

Image source: torqen_ze_bolt

#22 My Little Cousin Broke A Plate And Tried To Hide It From My Aunt

Image source: moistkittens

#23 My Girlfriend Broke The Water Filter, So I Fixed It. Nailed It!

Image source: TheNdogg20

#24 That Should Fix It

Image source: hullobirdy

#25 Probably That’s Why Women Live Longer Than Men

Image source: guru94

#26 Hot Water Fix

#27 I Found The Other Iphone Speakers Lacking Something, So I Made This

Image source: Bresus

#28 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer

#29 So My Laptop Broke Just When I Needed It Most

Image source: sloth_on_meth

#30 Creativity Level Over 9000

#31 My Nephew Accidentally Knocked The Head Off Of Santa. My Mom Fixed It

Image source: brandontaylor1

#32 Seems Legit

Image source: rawdenim

#33 Fixed It

#34 DIY Level: 9000

Image source: FunnyBrother

#35 Our Blender Broke, Time To Improvise

Image source: radioactivejoel

#36 My Girlfriend “Needs” To Wear This Bra Tonight And The Dryer Is Broken

Image source: GoingMachFive

#37 Why The Apple? Core Strength. Trust Me I’m An Engineer

Image source: Saintish

#38 Painter’s Tape And A Fan Are All That’s Keeping This Desktop From Overheating

Image source: bafomdad

#39 Airplane Passenger Spots Worker Fixing Jet Engine With Tape Before Take-off

Image source: Adam Wood

#40 The Light In Our Building’s Elevator Has Been Broken For A Few Days. Now Management’s Finally

Image source: dr_bum

#41 One Rca Barrel Short

Image source: CentreForAnts

#42 Desperate Times

Image source: ohsureyoudo

#43 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer

#44 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer

#45 Trust Me, I’m An Engineer

Image source: wristpins

#46 Creative Solution

#47 My Laptop Screen Hinges Gave Out. I Came Up With This Fix

Image source: xrobevansx

#48 I Hope This Is Not A Surgeon’s Car

#49 Diy Bike Handle

#50 Half Redneck And Half Soccer Mom?

Image source: thebaconlife

#51 Brilliant!

#52 You Need To Keep That Laptop Cool Somehow

Image source: neshi3

#53 Daddy Will Fix This

#54 Broke One Of The Rings On My Shower Curtain Today. Here Is My Life Hack

#55 The Power Button On The Tv Broke. This Is How My Dad Fixed It

Image source: shd4807

#56 I Fixed It

#57 Buddy Just Macgyvered His Daughter’s Broken Laptop

Image source: dudenell

#58 It Does The Job

#59 No Baking Sheet No Problem

#60 Etherbucket

Image source: yegor3219

#61 No Hot Water? No Problem!

Image source: Fr0glips

#62 My Speedo Is Broken, But The Tachometer Works Fine. Lets Fix It With Vector Graphics

Image source: brusifur

#63 My Razor Broke About 5 Days Ago. Still Too Lazy To Go Get A New One

Image source: AncientChineseSecret

#64 My Mother, Ladies And Gentlemen

Image source: -Betch-

#65 Meanwhile In Baytown

Image source: djweswalz

#66 Cup Holder On Bench Seating

#67 It’s Totally Fixed Now

#68 Airplane Repair

Image source: joecooool418

#69 There, I Fixed It

Image source: alioop3

#70 Drink Holder For Your Lawn Mower

#71 Removing Some Cables And Noticed The Previous Admin’s Brilliant Engineering

Image source: imgur.com

#72 My Wife Asked Me To Fix The Toilet

Image source: TheGreatChattesby

#73 It’s Nothing Two Poorly Positioned Yellow Straps Can’t Fix

Image source: SpoontacularFork

#74 Wanted A Cup Of Tea During A Power Outage

#75 All Fixed

Image source: goodgirlgregs

#76 Car’s Got A Boo-boo!

#77 Why Buy New?

#78 Dropped My Wine Glass Earlier. My Wife Won’t Suspect A Thing

Image source: L1CHT

#79 My Engineer Husband Caught On Baby Cam

#80 Duct Tape Fixes Anything

Image source: tacoyo

#81 Greenhouse

#82 Machine Shop Guy Asks Engineer For A Fan. Engineers Gonna Engineer

Image source: natelanz

#83 The Shower Faucet Was Not Working Properly

#84 Ashtray Made ​​of A Fire Extinguisher

#85 Duct Tape Can Fix Everything

#86 Almost Compatible Version Of Windows

#87 Saw This Car In The Mall Parking Lot. That’s One Way To Fix A Dent

Image source: Reddog81

#88 The Buttons Won’t Stay Down

Image source: BonJarno

#89 Once I Forgot Computer Box.

#90 Beer-can Exhaust

#91 My Friend Run Out Of Gas But He Managed The Problem

#92 Oh, Wait, My Dad’s An Engineer

#93 That’s One Way To Silence A Fire Alarm.

#94 Easy Fix

#95 My Laptop Screen Was Broken. So Was Me To Buy New One. I Did My Best

#96 The Corner Of The Counter Kept Falling Off..

#97 No Rush Bin??

#98 Fixed It

#99 Headlamp ~30w Cob :o)

#100 This Is Monty.

#101 Safety Fail

#102 I’m A Fashion Blogger From Poland ;) …and I’m Gonna Change Fashion World !

#103 Toothpick

