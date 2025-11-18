30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

There are lots of benefits to living in an apartment versus a house. Security, convenience, more amenities, lower maintenance, a sense of community, and often it’s more affordable. Recent data reveals that around 38% of American renters reside in apartment blocks. But staying in such close proximity to other people also has its downsides. Less space, landlord or body corporate restrictions, and of course, limited privacy.

There’s an online community dedicated to sharing the joys and sorrows of apartment living. It has over 110,000 members posting tips and tricks about anything from decorating, to dealing with landlords, to maximizing space. What really caught our eye were some of the horror stories apartment dwellers have had to deal with.

From neighbor’s complaints about snoring, to cigarette butts landing on their balcony, and even cars crashing through the wall. Some people are dealing with the most. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s best picks from r/Apartmentliving, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.

#1 Is This Note Ok To Leave For My Neighbors?

Image source: One-Tea3403

#2 Not My Neighbor But Love This

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: m_is_for_marilyn

#3 Cigarette Butts From Upstairs Neighbor On My Patio

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Ok_Ad_9392

#4 First Ever Note… Is It Bad?

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Independent_Two1834

#5 Upstairs Neighbors Pouring Water All Over Balcony

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: madiidaddyy

#6 Drunk Neighbor Just Drove Through Our Bedroom And Condemned Our Apartment. Landlord Won’t Answer Our Or The Police’s Calls And Now I Have Nowhere To Live

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Bongman31

#7 Here’s A Good One… Last Month My Lovely Downstairs Neighbor Taped This To My Door

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Abbie420newman1

#8 Is Leaving This Note On My Neighbor’s Door Too Harsh Or Not Harsh Enough??

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: _coquelicot

#9 Is This An Acceptable Note To Leave My Neighbor That’s Smoking In A Smoke Free Building?

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: HeftyEntry1072

#10 Ex Kicked A Hole Through My Door And I Was Quoted $675

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: samtnee

#11 Well This Is Embarrassing

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: writinginmyhead

#12 New Apartment Building Drama

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: genevievex

#13 Neighbors Letting Homeless Man Sleep In Front Of My Door

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: unapologeticworm

#14 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped Something Super Heavy And These Popped Up Through My Entire Ceiling

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: favoritegreensweater

#15 Only Fire Extinguisher In The Hallway Did Not Pass Inspection 3 Months Ago Md, USA

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: thegreasiestgreg

#16 Note To Upstairs Neighbors With Kids

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Library_Paige

#17 My Neighbor Returned A Stolen Package 1 Year Later

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: girlhattan

#18 My Ceiling Fan Fell On Me While I Was Sleeping

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Just_Sarge

#19 Show Me You’re A Renter In One Pic

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: goblinqueen99

#20 What Is It?

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Inevitable-Bread-66

#21 AI

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: SolidCloudsHurt

#22 Landlord Is Charging Me $8000 To Replace Floors

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: beautifulsoullady

#23 Someone Left Butter (??) On My Door

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: InvaderSky

#24 What Is This Growing In My Linen Closet??

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Professional_Bee_658

#25 Woke Up To A Lovely Note On My Car This Morning— I’m Parked In My Assigned (Paid For) Parking Spot

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: picklepowerPB

#26 I Come Out This Am With My Dog And See The Cleaning Lady At My Complex Spraying Down The Mailboxes With A Hose On Full Blast 🤦🏻‍♂️

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: HastenDownTheWind

#27 Do You Think I Can Ask For Reimbursement On This?

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: Inevitable_Lettuce20

#28 The Building Next To Mine Got New Outdoor Lights… This Is Now My Bedroom At 2am

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: lilbigchillin

#29 Neighbor Threw All This Trash Out Her Window And Keeps Throwing More. Today’s Friday, And Management Won’t Be Available Until Monday

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: RaiBrown156

#30 The Dumpsters Behind My Apartment Building Have Not Been Emptied In 3.5 Weeks

30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

Image source: delliamcool

