30 People Share Their Unfortunate Experiences Of Living In Apartments

There are lots of benefits to living in an apartment versus a house. Security, convenience, more amenities, lower maintenance, a sense of community, and often it’s more affordable. Recent data reveals that around 38% of American renters reside in apartment blocks. But staying in such close proximity to other people also has its downsides. Less space, landlord or body corporate restrictions, and of course, limited privacy.
There’s an online community dedicated to sharing the joys and sorrows of apartment living. It has over 110,000 members posting tips and tricks about anything from decorating, to dealing with landlords, to maximizing space. What really caught our eye were some of the horror stories apartment dwellers have had to deal with.
From neighbor’s complaints about snoring, to cigarette butts landing on their balcony, and even cars crashing through the wall. Some people are dealing with the most. Keep scrolling for Bored Panda’s best picks from r/Apartmentliving, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.
#1 Is This Note Ok To Leave For My Neighbors?
Image source: One-Tea3403
#2 Not My Neighbor But Love This
Image source: m_is_for_marilyn
#3 Cigarette Butts From Upstairs Neighbor On My Patio
Image source: Ok_Ad_9392
#4 First Ever Note… Is It Bad?
Image source: Independent_Two1834
#5 Upstairs Neighbors Pouring Water All Over Balcony
Image source: madiidaddyy
#6 Drunk Neighbor Just Drove Through Our Bedroom And Condemned Our Apartment. Landlord Won’t Answer Our Or The Police’s Calls And Now I Have Nowhere To Live
Image source: Bongman31
#7 Here’s A Good One… Last Month My Lovely Downstairs Neighbor Taped This To My Door
Image source: Abbie420newman1
#8 Is Leaving This Note On My Neighbor’s Door Too Harsh Or Not Harsh Enough??
Image source: _coquelicot
#9 Is This An Acceptable Note To Leave My Neighbor That’s Smoking In A Smoke Free Building?
Image source: HeftyEntry1072
#10 Ex Kicked A Hole Through My Door And I Was Quoted $675
Image source: samtnee
#11 Well This Is Embarrassing
Image source: writinginmyhead
#12 New Apartment Building Drama
Image source: genevievex
#13 Neighbors Letting Homeless Man Sleep In Front Of My Door
Image source: unapologeticworm
#14 My Upstairs Neighbor Dropped Something Super Heavy And These Popped Up Through My Entire Ceiling
Image source: favoritegreensweater
#15 Only Fire Extinguisher In The Hallway Did Not Pass Inspection 3 Months Ago Md, USA
Image source: thegreasiestgreg
#16 Note To Upstairs Neighbors With Kids
Image source: Library_Paige
#17 My Neighbor Returned A Stolen Package 1 Year Later
Image source: girlhattan
#18 My Ceiling Fan Fell On Me While I Was Sleeping
Image source: Just_Sarge
#19 Show Me You’re A Renter In One Pic
Image source: goblinqueen99
#20 What Is It?
Image source: Inevitable-Bread-66
#21 AI
Image source: SolidCloudsHurt
#22 Landlord Is Charging Me $8000 To Replace Floors
Image source: beautifulsoullady
#23 Someone Left Butter (??) On My Door
Image source: InvaderSky
#24 What Is This Growing In My Linen Closet??
Image source: Professional_Bee_658
#25 Woke Up To A Lovely Note On My Car This Morning— I’m Parked In My Assigned (Paid For) Parking Spot
Image source: picklepowerPB
#26 I Come Out This Am With My Dog And See The Cleaning Lady At My Complex Spraying Down The Mailboxes With A Hose On Full Blast 🤦🏻♂️
Image source: HastenDownTheWind
#27 Do You Think I Can Ask For Reimbursement On This?
Image source: Inevitable_Lettuce20
#28 The Building Next To Mine Got New Outdoor Lights… This Is Now My Bedroom At 2am
Image source: lilbigchillin
#29 Neighbor Threw All This Trash Out Her Window And Keeps Throwing More. Today’s Friday, And Management Won’t Be Available Until Monday
Image source: RaiBrown156
#30 The Dumpsters Behind My Apartment Building Have Not Been Emptied In 3.5 Weeks
Image source: delliamcool
Follow Us