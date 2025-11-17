Hey Pandas, What’s A Silly Way You’ve Gotten Hurt? (Closed)

I got multiple bad burns trying not to let chocolate fall I burned my hand then put it in my mouth I was a bit of a dumb kid.
#1
Fell over on a chair, got a bruise on my leg, it got inflamed, was allergic to the antibiotics and after a few weeks it got so bad it had to be operated on asap but it was possible i was allergic to the anesthetic so it was done without any. Had a open wound on my leg for 8 weeks that had to be cleaned every day and stuff jammed into the wound. Now 13 years later the scar looks like a bullet wound and has no feeling. All of this because 16year old me thought it would be fun to stay up all night drinking coffee and rocking on a chair while chatting on Omegle.
#2
I was petting my cockatiel and he bit me, which caused me to fall backwards into my laundry and onto a coat hanger.
#3
I broke my wrist in a foam pit
#4
I was once (being young and stupid) hurtling myself toward the couch head first because I liked the “feeling” of the impact. I then proceeded to aim to low, bang my head on the boards underneath the cushions, and passed out.
#5
Crashing into my friend on an electric scooter going 33mph… I broke both bones in my left wrist, bruised my knees up and hit my head pretty hard while sliding across the road… yeah….
#6
When I was serving the Navy Reserve and had to do my “two weeks” at a sub school in Norfolk. While there I was doing basic office work and was loading a bunch of boxes of printer paper onto a handcart. While I was lifting them, the petty officer over me was saying “Use your legs.” to me when I grunted to lift a box. Being twenty-three and immortal, I ignored him and dropped the box onto the handcart. The handcart bounced forward and hit me square in the forehead. While I was holding my bleeding head, the PO said “Didn’t I tell you to use your LEGS?”. I apologized and was sent to the local Navy hospital where I had to tell the corpsman how it happened and she laughed and laughed.
Looking back, lifting with my legs might have saved my back some later pain, so to whomever that petty officer was, sorry that I didn’t listen.
#7
Also, I think this is pretty common but I drank too hot… hot chocolate which ruined my sense of taste for a week.
I know a lot of people have experienced similar things anyway.
#8
a bug landed on my left feet, i freaked out, shook my left feet, hit my left heel on the amphitheater bleachers and it bled – same bug flew, landed on my right feet, i freaked out, shook my right feet, hit my right heel on the amphitheater bleachers and it bled. right beside my brothers. guess who still hears about this 15 years later
#9
I fell down at the bottom of a flight of stairs, not while on the stairs, but at the floor in front of them, and the top of my foot was covered in a massive bruise that took about a week to clear up.
#10
I fell out of a boulder in an overhang, which gave me a big scratch on the front of my shin. I don’t get how it’s possible, as it was an overhang
#11
The house I grew up in had a huge back porch. It was really high off the ground and the railings didn’t have anything on them to prevent someone from going under them and falling off, like a child. So when it would snow sometimes it would freeze and be like an ice rink and I would love sliding around on it. So one day I get the bright idea to get a long running start and dive to slide across on my belly, but I dove way too late and ended up sliding right under the railings and off the side of the porch. I landed on a half frozen pile of shoveled snow and broke both my arms at the same time. I had casts going from my wrists up to my armpits. Seemed like a great idea at the time..
#12
Not me but my math teacher fell down like 3 steps in a flight of stairs and broke both of her legs not too badly right before summer started
#13
Just tried to stretch my back while working on some presentation. Ended up hurting my back and couldn’t sleep properly for three days
#14
Fell asleep on the couch in a weird position, someone rang my doorbell and it started me so I jumped off the couch but my foot had fallen asleep and I sprained my foot terribly after falling on the floor ! I hate when people come over!
#15
As a very stupid and drunk twenty something I flung myself at a snowbank to show (off) how “fun” I was in front of a guy, not realising it was a pile of ice. I broke 2 ribs and my entire left side was black and blue. Couldn’t walk properly for weeks.
#16
I flipped a nut wrench( it’s basically a screwdriver used for removing sheet metal screws for those who don’t know) and wound up giving myself a black eye from it.
#17
When I was 12, my parents got me a Slip n Slide. We set it up in the yard and I proceeded to ride it for hours. Toward the end of the afternoon, I decided to try a new trick. Id been watching a lot of surfer/beach movies lately and was obsessed with the idea of being a cool surfing girl. I thought it would be a great idea to try to go down the Slip n Slide standing up, like I was surfing. I got a great running start, leapt and landed on my feet- and then immediately, my feet went out from under me, and I fell HARD- slamming down on the flattened rock hidden in the grass that nobody had noticed when we set the thing up. I immediately screamed and started bawling. A fractured coccyx is no joke! The recovery was hell. Kids, watch out for rocks under the Slip n Slide.
#18
fell into a pool and cut my elbow open after my brother made me lose my balance. best part is i was videoing when it happened.
#19
Oi, sooo many but probably worst was in 4th grade, teacher leaves class to run to a lemonade sale the 3rd graders were putting on in the courtyard behind our room. A few of us sneak out and are peaking around the corner when teacher starts walking back. We run back to class and I decided to turn around to see if she was coming. When I turned back around one of the steel poles holding up the roof over the porch/patio area in front of the classroom was an inch from my face. Wake up in the grass area in front of the classroom and a girl makes a comment that I’m bleeding. I promptly scoff at her and feel my head, only to discover blood pouring down my face. 24 stitches, 10 inside 14 outside, and wound was so deep they tried to numb the area but it wouldn’t take. Spoiler alert, I am a ginger and we often don’t require as much pain relief meds as you mortals, mwahahaha.
#20
I played percussion in the marching band in high school. I was playing for a pep rally and things were getting really excited. One of my “things” is that I would jump really high and come down and hit the drum. One time as I landed, my right ankle gave way and I tore several ligaments. The really bad part is that I was also a really good athlete, school record-holder in shot put and discus. That injury sidelined me for most of the season and I missed out on going to the State Championship Meet.
#21
When I was about 5 years old, my older sister (by 2 years) and I were playing outside. There was something she had that I wanted to play with, but she refused to share. I ran into the house to tell Mom, and Mom told me to tell my sister to share. I was so excited that I ran out of the front door to tell her and hit the top of my head on a brick pillar on our porch. It split my scalp open and that how I got the first stitches in my life, seven right in the top of my head. It’s been over 50 years since that happened, and I can still feel the indentation on the top of my head.
#22
Was at the bay, sliced my arm on a rock because the other rocks were slippery. had to go to the ER. In a bathing suit. A cold, wet bathing suit.
#23
I think I must have some klutz tendencies :
-sitting on couch with one leg folded up, put it out to get off couch, kicked 2″ thick solid wood coffee table. Hit table leg between “ring toe” and middle toe. Next morning two toes and have of foot black/dark blue. Had to wear slippers for a week, couldn’t even tolerate sock or shoes.
-slipped on slightest hill, slightly damp, foot turned under, knee flat on ground turned to the side. Somehow didn’t hurt either joint but severe strain of everything in between. 10 days later was sorting books on lowest shelf, on knees on floor, sat back on my heels and (luckily silently) screamed like hell. Next morning had 3″ x 6″ bruise across back of lower leg. Turns out I broke the thin bone in shin, completely across the bone and inch long down the middle.
-closed my car door but forgot to move first so door rammed my lower leg, another crazy size bruise.
-slid on carpeted steps in my own house.. Foot turned to side banged down 3 steps, hand got hung up in spindles so pulled my arm and chest muscles. Leg was pulled such that when I tried to sit down get about 2/3rds then would fall the rest of the way
#24
I don’t know if this counts, but I participate in the mosh pit and am no stranger to an elbow to the face.
Knowing it would happen at some point, I went into the pit anyway. Got a bruised lip.
Also: I’ve gone in the mosh pit with a recovering sprained ankle. Then at another show (3 different concerts total), I got a concussion in the pit, went on the sidelines and got back into the pit. That last one involved alcohol in my system.
Yesterday I smacked myself in the face while I was closing my car’s trunk.
#25
Have two quick ones. Asked my little brother to toss the new tube of toothpaste. The corner on the end of the tube impaled the palm of my right hand…needed stitches.
Playing frisbee in the street with same brother. I ran backwards to catch it and caught my foot in a pot hole. Snapped my ankle. My brother was far enough from me that he thought I was lying on the ground laughing; he was on his end of the street laughing. Took him a bit to realize it was crying not laughing.
#26
Tripped over a television cord when I was 2, split the upper bone in my right leg vertically. Ended up with a lower body cast for a couple months. Still remember it!
#27
Slipped on the next to the last step, didn’t fall, but sat down. On my foot. Broke it in 5 places and ruptured a ligament. Couldn’t walk properly for months, and now have 4 screws and a metal plate in there. One more thing to confound the scanners at the airport.
#28
I almost fell off a dock. That might have been better.
I’m getting better, but I’m pretty bad at docking my boat. After some lessons I don’t crash anymore but it’s not always smooth. Often I’ll pull up alongside the dock, tie up the back, and by the time I get to the front it already floated away from the dock. So I take my paddle and paddle the front of the boat back to the dock.
Two weeks ago this happened when the waves were a bit bigger than usual. I paddled the front to the dock, but by the time I put down the paddle and picked up the mooring line, the front had drifted away again.
It wasn’t too far though. Close enough to jump. I’m not sure I’ve had a reason to jump in a decade, but sure, I could jump to the dock from here.
I made it onto the dock, held on to the mooring line, turned around, and pulled the boat back to the dock.
At least, that was the plan.
When I jumped I pushed back on the boat which gave it even more momentum pulling away from the dock. I did turn and tried to pull, but I got pulled instead. Right off the dock.
About halfway into my fall I remembered the waterproof case on my phone broke. If I went in the water, my phone might not make it out alive.
So as I was falling off the dock I pushed off the dock to try to jump back into the boat. No problem, I’m a good jumper.
There’s no way I could have gracefully landed in the boat. I was hoping for getting over the side and falling into the front. Instead, I landed about mid-chest on the side of the boat, but somehow managed to flip over the side and land in the boat.
Phone was safe.
I wasn’t though. I had a decent stream of blood coming out of my foot. My boat was full of expensive photo equipment though, and I couldn’t leave it in the boat. So I offloaded it from the boat and carried it next door to my studio. Then I walked three blocks to the pharmacy and bought some hydrogen peroxide, large gauze pads, and tape.
At this point I have a trail of blood behind me and I haven’t really seen the cut underneath the blood. I sat down and washed it off with hydrogen peroxide.
It wasn’t a deep cut, but it was wide. It looked like I scooped a big line out of my foot with a spoon.
New scar I’m sure. It’ll make for a fun tattoo.
