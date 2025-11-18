ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

by

Chris Allison, the artist behind “Toonhole Chris,” is a creative person who balances his day job in animation with his offbeat comic creations. Known for his mix of dark humor and some rather interesting twists, Chris creates each comic with traditional materials, adding a touch of old-school charm to his sharp wit.

When he’s not navigating the colorful chaos of animated features or changing diapers (he’s recently welcomed a newborn!), he’s busy taking creative risks in the world of comics.
More info: Instagram | toonholechris.bigcartel.com | x.com | Facebook | toonhole.com | patreon.com

#1

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#2

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#3

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#4

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#5

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#6

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#7

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#8

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#9

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#10

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#11

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#12

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#13

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#14

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#15

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#16

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#17

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#18

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#19

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#20

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#21

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#22

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#23

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#24

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#25

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#26

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

#27

ToonHole Chris: 27 Hilariously Dark Comics With Surprising Twists (New Pics)

Image source: toonholechris

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I Create Silly Comics About Depression Chicken That Are Like Therapy For Me (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Woman Feels She’s Being Robbed As Her Stuff Keeps Vanishing, Realizes She Was Right All Along
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
17-Year-Old High Schooler Discovered A New Planet Only 3 Days Into His NASA Internship
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Picture Of Animals Way Bigger Than They Should Be (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Mix Ink, Tea, Alcohol, And Embroidery To Create These Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The Top 20 Naruto Characters of All-Time
3 min read
Aug, 31, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.