Satirical Golden Statue Of Donald Trump Goes On Display, And The Comments Are Brutal

Donald Trump seems like someone who would enjoy seeing himself turned into a larger-than-life golden statue, but perhaps not quite like this.
A bizarre 8.5 feet-tall statue of the American leader, titled “The Orange Plague,” has found a home in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France.
Netizens had mixed reactions to the statue, with one saying, “Talk about living rent free in someone’s head.” Another wrote, “Trump would resign if he had a bit of dignity.”
A bizarre 8.5 feet-tall statue of Donald Trump found a home in the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France
gallerigalschiot, gallerigalschiot
Donald Trump’s strained relationship with Europe has now been represented through a golden statue created by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt.
Towering with an 8.5-feet height, the copper structure is covered entirely in 23-karat gold leaf and was installed in France’s Strasbourg, the official seat of the European Parliament.
“Trump likes gold,” the artist told CNN. “In a way, I think he would like this sculpture.”
“The Orange Plague” statue was unveiled on Tuesday, October 6, and depicts the reality-TV-star-turned-president sitting on top of a man, visibly struggling under his weight.
Trump is seen wearing no clothes, holding the scales of justice in one hand and a long golf club in the other.
“I am sitting on the back of a man,” reads the satirical pledge inscribed on the base of the statue.
“He is sinking under my burden,” read the message signed off by “The King of Injustice”
“He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except step down from his back,” continued the message, signed off by “The King of Injustice.”
Netizens had mixed reactions to the statue, saying it represented “The world’s view of Donald Trump.”
“Trump is getting on Europe’s last nerve and it’s hilarious,” one said.
“Where can I get the miniature version?” one asked.
“Outstanding! They should be displayed in every state!” another suggested.
“yup a true dictator,” another wrote. “He will love it.”
Others found the artwork offensive, saying it’s “disrespectful to our country. Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is our president.”
“That is no sculpture by a Danish artist,” said another. “That’s just a piece of trash produced to be an insult to America and its president.”
“It is not even satire. It’s the truth depicted in a metaphor,” one commented online
As for the inspiration behind the statue, Galschiøt said Hans Christian Andersen’s “The Emperor’s New Clothes” helped spark his creativity.
The artist wrote in a newsletter that “The Orange Plague” is meant to ask viewers one question: “How long will we allow ourselves to carry the powerful on our backs?”
Galschiøt said he decided to make Trump the focal subject because of the U.S. president’s actions to undermine “climate efforts, rolling back hard-won progress, and even destroying the scientific data that documents it.”
What’s “worse” is that Trump is using “power and economic pressure” to dissuade other countries in “pursuing green initiatives,” Galschiøt wrote on his website.
This has contributed to the weakening of the “global fight against climate change,” he said.
Currently, there exists a fear among nations and NGOs in openly discussing how to deal with Trump and his “policies, fearing tariffs, fund-cuts, deportations,” and so on, he added.
The left-wing political who sponsored the exhibit revealed why he’s not too concerned about Trump’s reaction
The polarizing sculpture was revealed as part of a three-day exhibition hosted by Galschiøt and Danish left-wing politician MEP Per Clausen.
The artist said he was not only excited to see the artwork received by Europe’s “decision makers” but is also handing out free miniature-sculptures to attendees of the exhibition.
Clausen, who had invited the artist and sponsored the exhibit, said he’s not too concerned about what Trump’s reaction might be.
“If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage,” Clausen told DW.
“He must love it! It’s Gold colored,” one commented online
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