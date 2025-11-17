50 Times Cats Could Not Shut Up, So Their Owners Took A Pic (New Pics)

by

Like the walls of ancient Egypt, the internet is awash with images of cats. While no longer perhaps seen as divine, people still can’t get enough cute cats, cat memes, or feline facts. At this point, there are almost as many unique cat images online as there are humans, so it stands to reason that the net supports a variety of cat-subgenres. 

The “Cats Who Yell” internet group has a very specific form of cat-content. As it says in the name, it shares images of talkative felines who seem to really have something to say. So get ready to scroll, upvote your favorite posts, and be sure to comment your thoughts below. 

#1 How Our Cat, Millie, Lets Us Know Someone Is Here

Image source: Barfsack

#2 This Was My Spooky Cat, She Was A Stray That Decided I Was Going To Be Her Person, She’s Sadly Moved On But I Spoiled Her Rotten The Last Year Of Her Life

Image source: Ok-Interaction-4081

#3 A Friend Found This Floofy Little Screamer In His Woodpile. He Found Her A Forever Home

Image source: snerdie

#4 Chonks Telling Us He Likes His Newly Assembled Cat Tree

Image source: Vast_Ant_3355

#5 The Fat One Begging For Food

Image source: AirDevil

#6 Yelling Because I Walked Past Her And Didn’t Give Her The Required Tummy Rubs

Image source: PocketsAndSedition7

#7 He Likes To Hide In The Tall Grass But Gets Mad If You Find Him

Image source: angiedoesntsocialize

#8 When We’re 5 Minutes Late For Dinner, We Get The Scolding

Image source: triptanic

#9 The Stray I’ve Been Feeding For Six Months Demands A Comfy Bed Inside

Image source: donutdespair

#10 Boopie Would Like You To Know That Her Vaccine Trip Is An Inconvenience!

Image source: akcgal

#11 I Cannot Eat Cheese In Peace

Image source: BGL911

#12 Strelka Aka “Yelly Strelly”

Image source: zuzuofthewolves

#13 My Inside Girl, Penny, Always Fusses At Me Through The Window When I’m In The Backyard

She’s inside only and she’s very scared of outside things. I think she’s fussin at me to come back inside where it’s safe and so she can sit in her favorite place, my lap. I love her to death.

Image source: WiscoSound

#14 He Has A Lot To Say

Image source: kupiid

#15 Tiny Man Yelling For All The World To Hear

Image source: ImJustARandomDude

#16 Tortitude Because I Wouldn’t Let Her Pick The Path She Wanted

Image source: OreJen

#17 He’s Mad That He Can’t Eat My Wife’s Breakfast Sandwich

Image source: Comms

#18 Kitty Caught Mid Yell

Image source: Herr_Vogel

#19 Upset He Had To Take A Bath After Living In A Sewer Drain For 5 Days

Image source: Chicken_beans

#20 Harley Quinn Is Very Concerned About Humans Taking Baths

Image source: pandorable3

#21 Tigger Is Once Again Asking That You Adopt Him From Pet Refuge In South Bend, In, USA

Image source: blissrot

#22 My Brother’s Cat, Speedy, Letting Everyone Know How He Feels About His Carrier!

Image source: unarmed_warrior_yo

#23 Pets, Please!

Image source: meowmorel

#24 Magnus Is So Happy He’s Outside That He Must Shout It To The World!

Image source: webcomic_snow

#25 Oh My

Image source: Martenus

#26 Have A Mice Day! ..but Don’t Touch My Mouse!

Image source: [deleted]

#27 Hell Hath No Fury Like A Hungry Kitten

Image source: amyrator

#28 Nobody Is Allowed To Touch Her Table Junk While She Is Nested On It

Image source: SnakesCatsAndDogs

#29 Violence

Image source: iwantwatermelon

#30 Salty Dragon

Image source: ItsChocolateYo

#31 The Queen Of Laundry Mountain Has Something To Tell You

Image source: dorkd0rk

#32 I Took In A Stray And Oh Boy Is He A Screamer. Meet Miso, The Neediest Stray You’ll Ever See

Image source: SomeMayCallMeTim

#33 Ignore The Dry Food Next To Her Bowl, Right Now She Demands Wet Food

Image source: anxiouslymute

#34 Mid Treat Demand

Image source: dedewhale

#35 This Pic Of Jack Yelling Ended Up Looking Like A Horror Movie Poster

Image source: Shadowjamm

#36 He’s A Chatty Catty

Image source: superlind09

#37 Screaming In The Bathroom

Image source: Ro-shaan

#38 I Think This Fits Well Here. Al Is Not Fond Of The Car Ride To The Vet For His Annual Checkup

Image source: Geeker21

#39 Nacho Miscalculated The Weather That Day, But Yelled At Me Like It Was My Fault He Got Soaked

Image source: MysticHentron

#40 I Wasn’t Petting Marbles Fast Enough

Image source: TigressSnow

#41 Jinx Never Fails To Remind Me About Dinnertime

Image source: judelaurence

#42 I Stopped Petting Her To Take This

Image source: PunkRockApostle

#43 Arnie Has A Lot To Say About Me Leaving Early For Work Today

Image source: ambreenh1210

#44 Very Talkative, Too Talkative

Image source: J_ay1ene

#45 Florence Greeting Her Hooman Servants

Image source: Tooleater

#46 This Is Hyphy, My House Mates Cat. She Thinks That I’m Her Dad

Image source: SeanGone11

#47 Hello Friends!

Image source: Cryptocoinwave

#48 A Pic Of My Kitten Yelling. She Much Enjoyed The Plastic

Image source: ClosetedGothAdult

#49 Big No To The Vet (He’s Fine Just Dramatic)

Image source: eldfen

#50 Caught Him On The Oven. He Claims Innocence

Image source: rubyblue0

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
