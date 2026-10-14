10 Women In Trump’s Circle Who Have Been In The Spotlight For Their Extreme “MAGA Face”—Here Are The Before-And-After Photos

Women associated with Donald Trump are often criticized for their conservative stances, which critics argue undermine their own gender’s rights and autonomy.
Their appearances, however, have recently sparked a separate conversation online under the label “MAGA face.”
Netizens use the term to describe a distinctive aesthetic characterized by exaggerated lips, sharply sculpted cheekbones, lifted eyelids, and seemingly expressionless visages.
People often attribute these features to plastic surgery and other cosmetic treatments.
To better understand the discourse around the trend, here are 10 before-and-after images of Trump’s associates whose looks have drawn particular attention.
#1 Barbera Thornhill
Barbara Thornhill sought a government position, but viral fame came as an unexpected bonus.
On October 13, 2025, the Trump administration formally welcomed the American business executive and philanthropist as the U.S. Ambassador-at-Large to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons.
While her latest career leap should have sparked a discussion about her eligibility for the role and her potential to meet the State Department’s expectations, attention stayed on her looks.
Image credits: United States Congress, ForbesBreakingNews
Thornhill quickly became part of the “MAGA face” conversation, with social media users comparing older pictures with more recent ones and speculating about fillers, Botox, and more.
No reliable public record confirms she has undergone any of the procedures, but that did little to discourage the commentary.
“They all actively make the choice to look like melted wax dolls,” one widely shared reaction read.
Another commenter took a more personal approach, writing, “people with this much self-loathing shouldn’t have positions of power over people who aren’t miserable with themselves.”
Image source: ANDREAS BRANCH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images, StateDRL
#2 Susan Dell
Susan Dell entered the Trump circle’s public spotlight on October 7, when she appeared alongside her husband, Michael Dell, in the Oval Office to promote their $6.25 billion pledge to the Trump Accounts program.
The initiative encourages American families to register for savings accounts established under the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
Rather than focusing on the philanthropic announcement, though, many social media users focused on how Susan looked.
Comparing her with older photographs, some commentators claimed she “aged like milk” and definitely “not naturally.”
The chatter subsequently drew a comment from an aesthetic expert.
Mirror US consulted Dr. Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics Skin Clinics, about possible explanations for the differences people noticed in Susan’s appearance.
Image credits: iluminatibot
Perry offered his assessment, saying, “There’s a possibility she may have undergone a full facelift, and the skin around the jawline and mid-face appears lifted.”
He also raised the possibility of an upper blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure involving the upper eyelids that can make the eyes appear more open and refreshed.
The doctor, however, emphasized that photographs alone cannot establish whether someone has undergone cosmetic procedures, urging people to consider factors such as “lighting, makeup, camera angles, weight loss or even temporary swelling” before drawing conclusions.
People proved less generous, though, and kept mocking Susan.
“The aliens are already here,” one remarked.
“Is she from the Capitol Hills in Hunger Games?” another asked.
The Hunger Games comparison gained significant traction because it evoked the franchise’s exaggerated portrayal of wealth and privilege.
In the films, the Capitol’s elite sport elaborate makeup, surgically enhanced features, and theatrical fashion while ordinary people struggle to survive.
Image source: Scott Wintrow/Getty Images, Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
#3 Laura Perlmutter
Laura Perlmutter is the wife of former Marvel Entertainment chairman Isaac Perlmutter, a prominent Republican donor.
Her connection to Trump comes through the cultural sphere.
She serves on the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, one of the institutions Trump moved to reshape after returning to office.
Laura was seen attending a meeting to discuss the proposal to add Trump’s name to the institution.
The reactions to her appearance were far from flattering.
“Are we sure it’s not an allergic reaction?” one person asked.
Another suggested that people seeking to maintain a youthful appearance should stick to “sunscreen, retinol and acceptance” rather than spend money on procedures that could leave them looking unrecognizable.
A third commenter turned the criticism inward, reflecting on how the images had changed their perspective on their own appearance.
“The upside of all these people doing this to themselves is that I’ve learned to be more loving towards my own flaws like double chin,” the user wrote. “Like at least I look like a human being.”
Image source: Alex Wong/Getty Images, Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Foundation
#4 Kimberly Guilfoyle
Few women have become as closely associated with the “MAGA face” conversation as Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Her path into Trump’s circle has been long and public. She worked as a prosecutor, Fox News personality, and model, and has served as a political fundraiser. She was also previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
In 2025, Trump appointed her U.S. ambassador to Greece, giving her an official diplomatic role.
At the time, a photograph of Guilfoyle standing beside the president in a black dress circulated widely.
Viewers contrasted her current appearance with older photos, noting what they described as a bronzed complexion, voluminous hair, and a thinner frame.
Speculation about plastic surgery soon followed, with some users questioning why wealthy people appeared to look less attractive after spending money on looking pretty.
“Hard to believe she paid someone to make her look like that,” one commenter wrote.
“First thought to mind, ‘Vampire,'” another added.
Image source: Evan Agostini/Getty Images, Andrew Leyden/Getty Images
#5 Laura Loomer
Laura Loomer’s relationship with Trump is unusual because she is believed to wield influence without holding an official position.
She is not employed by the president in any formal capacity, yet has frequently been described as one of his trusted advisers.
She is also among the women in his political orbit who have publicly discussed undergoing cosmetic work.
In 2017, Loomer announced her rhinoplasty on Instagram, writing, “I’m so excited for my nose job,” and describing the procedure as “life-changing.”
However, discussions about her appearance have often been unkind.
“She looks a lot like ’80s actor Robert Z’Dar,” one Redditor wrote, referencing the actor’s distinctive facial features and his condition, cherubism.
Another compared her appearance to a caricature, writing, “She looks like a cartoon you get drawn by some guy on the beach.”
Image source: WPLGLocal10, Gage Skidmore
#6 Andrea Wynn
Andrea Wynn moves in the same wealthy political circles as Perlmutter.
Her husband, casino tycoon Steve Wynn, is a prominent Republican donor.
The couple donated $1.5 million to Trump’s 2020 campaign, and Andrea was appointed a trustee of the Kennedy Center in 2025.
A meeting concerning the institution’s proposed renaming took place at Andrea and Steve’s home.
Around the same time, her unnatural look drew online attention, with scrutiny resurfacing more recently amid the discussion surrounding Susan Dell.
“If you enjoyed the horrors of Susan Dell, may I reintroduce you to the Kennedy Center board,” a Reddit user wrote alongside Andrea’s picture.
“These people are literally mutants and monsters that snuck onto this earth,” one commenter wrote in response.
“Real life ghouls,” added another.
Image source: John Shearer/Getty Images, Mireya Acierto/Getty Images
#7 Cheryl Hines
Cheryl Hines’s connection to the president came through marriage rather than a direct political alliance.
The actress, best known for her role in Curb Your Enthusiasm, is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who became Trump’s secretary of Health and Human Services in February 2025.
Hines, who spent years navigating public scrutiny over her husband’s controversial political positions, also faced renewed attention over her appearance after his appointment.
People compared recent photographs with images from her Hollywood years, with some claiming that she looked unrecognizable.
“She looked better before. Who’s that? Looks nothing like her,” one person commented.
“She looks like an aged Barbie doll,” another added.
Hines, for her part, has been candid about her views on cosmetic procedures.
As far back as 2009, the actress expressed an accepting attitude toward such choices, saying, “If it makes you happy, do it. I don’t care. Whatever works.”
Image source: SGranitz/WireImage, The White House
#8 Teresa Giudice
Teresa Giudice first crossed paths with Trump as a contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice, and has since become one of his most outspoken supporters.
She endorsed him in 2016 and later attended several charity events hosted by his son Eric Trump.
That visibility also brought appearance-based insults, with Giudice’s lips drawing specific scrutiny.
One netizen recently used her as an example while urging others to “Stop f**king with your lips.”
Another commenter was even harsher, writing that she looked like a “blob fish.”
Although Giudice has never held an administrative position or formal board seat under Trump, her longstanding support has kept her associated with him.
Image source: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage, Santiago Felipe/Getty Images
#9 Jeanine Pirro
Trump appointed the former Fox News host, judge, and prosecutor as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C., in May 2025.
The Senate subsequently confirmed her as the district’s top federal prosecutor, giving her oversight of one of the country’s most powerful prosecution offices.
Her powerful professional standing, however, did little to shield her from criticism of her appearance.
One user mocked what they saw as her excessive makeup use, saying, “she probably has to take it off at night with a shovel.”
Another suggested that her look was so over-the-top that “it would scare the children.”
Pirro has become a prominent figure in Trump’s crime crackdown in Washington, embracing an aggressive approach to street crime and federal law enforcement.
Image source: Chet Gordon/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images, Finn Gomez/Getty Images
#10 Siggy Flicker
Siggy Flicker’s connection to Donald Trump began in 2016, when the Real Housewives of New Jersey star publicly backed his first presidential campaign.
She later revealed that she had voted for him after years of supporting Democrats.
After Trump took office in January 2017, her friend and future Trump attorney Alina Habba introduced her to him. They grew closer through dinners, Mar-a-Lago gatherings, and trips aboard his private plane.
As Flicker became increasingly visible in Trump’s political orbit, her appearance attracted ample internet attention.
One critic took a swipe at her looks, writing that she appeared “stone-faced.”
This led another to call her “more soggy than Siggy.”
Flicker has served as a spokesperson for JEXIT, a group encouraging Jewish voters to leave the Democratic Party and support Trump since 2020.
She made headlines in September 2023, when Trump shared a Rosh Hashanah graphic she had created criticizing “liberal Jews.”
Defending him amid the ensuing backlash, Flicker said, “Donald Trump is not an antisemite. Donald Trump is a lover of the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”
On May 7, 2025, Trump appointed Flicker to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Council, formalizing her place among his political allies.
Image source: John Lamparski/WireImage, Win McNamee/Getty Images
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