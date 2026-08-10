“How Far Can You Get?”: Try To Beat All 26 Pub Trivia Questions

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Welcome to today’s pub trivia quiz, where you’ll take on 26 general knowledge questions covering a wide range of topics. From geography, history, and science to movies, famous people, sport, food, and pop culture, every question is designed to test a different corner of your knowledge. Some questions should be instant answers, while others might have you debating in your head.

But the important question remains: can you answer all 26 general knowledge questions without making a mistake? Let’s do a quick warm-up before jumping to the quiz:

💡Which country is famous for the maple leaf on its national flag?

💡In snooker, what color ball is worth seven points?

💡Which European capital city is divided by the River Danube?

If you’re feeling ready, let’s get started! 🚀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

“How Far Can You Get?”: Try To Beat All 26 Pub Trivia Questions

Image credits: ready made

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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