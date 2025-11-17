Hey Pandas, What Is An Obscure Movie You Love But You Swear No One Has Seen? (Closed)

What is a movie you love but no one has heard of? One of mine would be Wristcutters: A Love Story.
#1
Im sure a lot of people have seen these but they are my favorites and most people i’ve met haven’t seen them. 1. Dogville 2. Pinkflamingos 3.My left foot
#2
Boxing Helena
#3
The Happiness of the Katakuris. Maybe not love as such, but genuinely freaked out by.
#4
Always-Richard Dreyfusa and Holly Hunter. Loved it!
#5
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
None of my friends have seen it, but to be fair we have wildly differing taste in films, so that might just be them.
#6
UHF. It’s a great movie, and it stars Weird Al Yankovich.
