Hey Pandas, What Is An Obscure Movie You Love But You Swear No One Has Seen? (Closed)

by

What is a movie you love but no one has heard of? One of mine would be Wristcutters: A Love Story.

#1

Im sure a lot of people have seen these but they are my favorites and most people i’ve met haven’t seen them. 1. Dogville 2. Pinkflamingos 3.My left foot

#2

Boxing Helena

#3

The Happiness of the Katakuris. Maybe not love as such, but genuinely freaked out by.

#4

Always-Richard Dreyfusa and Holly Hunter. Loved it!

#5

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
None of my friends have seen it, but to be fair we have wildly differing taste in films, so that might just be them.

#6

UHF. It’s a great movie, and it stars Weird Al Yankovich.

Patrick Penrose
