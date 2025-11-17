Someone Asks Online “People Born Before 1990, What Trivial Skill Do You Possess That No One Uses Anymore?”, Receives 30 Replies

There are things that I can do perfectly. For example, I can rewind a tape by spinning it on a pencil. I was born in 1981 and this skill was incredibly important during my childhood and teen years. It’s been almost a quarter of a century since I last listened to music on a tape, but I’m sure if I need to, I’ll rewind it nearly perfectly.
Another thing is that it is unlikely that a tape will fall into my hands, so the skill that I possess almost flawlessly has long and confidently been moved into the category of useless and obsolete. As well as several dozen other similar habits and skills that netizens listed in this viral Reddit thread.
#1
I can cover a textbook with a brown paper bag.
Image source: sourwaterbug, 娴宇 陈
#2
Remembering phone numbers
Image source: GreatMillionDog, Markus Spiske
#3
I can tell time on an analog clock.
Image source: The_Little_Rag_Man, Alan Quirván
#4
To rewind a tape by spinning on a pencil
Image source: SayenneDD, Pixabay
#5
Making paper fortune tellers.
Image source: chloeoh24, Kate Ter Haar
#6
I write in cursive; does that count?
Image source: yesohohahahilikeit, Katya Wolf
#7
I’m a straight burley man and I sew. It’s just something that for whatever reason relaxes me and no one knows how to do it anymore. Hemming and tapering pants, altering dresses, jackets…etc..I oddly enjoy it.
Image source: helio987, Wallace Chuck
#8
I can win at trivial pursuit (the game) every time. I’m a wealth of useless information.
Image source: xjeanie, Pratyeka
#9
The ability to make and count out change for a purchase
Image source: Zapt01, Brad Montgomery
#10
Using the Dewey decimal at library
Image source: FunStorm6487, Ivo Rainha
#11
I know how to properly address an envelope. Skills m**********r.
Image source: laschae, cottonbro studio
#12
Crash start a manual car by rolling down a hill in second gear with the ignition on, then popping the clutch – cars were not so reliable back in the day!
Edit: Push starting, also known as bump starting, roll starting, clutch starting, popping the clutch or crash starting, according to Wikipedia – we called it crash starting where I’m from, but lots of different names for it!
Image source: SequinSquirrel, Raymond McClintonel
#13
Record to tape from the radio. Trying to make sure to not get the DJ/presenter talking s**t or an ad
Image source: Gankstajam, Stas Knop
#14
I can develop and process photographic film and enlarge prints in a darkroom.
Image source: Glade_Runner, Annushka Ahuja
#15
I can write boobs on a calculator
Image source: WatchingTaintDry69, Karolina Grabowska
#16
Two that I didn’t see listed already:
Can read a map without using GPS
Can build out a coaxial network for LAN parties
Image source: Lurama, bea & txema & alan
#17
Using your shoulder to hold a telephone up to your ear while doing multiple other things at once. Now, the phones are so damned small I drop them.
Image source: Regular_Sample_5197, Ketut Subiyanto
#18
I can re fold a map correctly.
Image source: JungleZac, Andrew Neel
#19
A few:
* How to drive a manual transmission.
* How to remember phone numbers in my head.
* How to untangle, manually wind and repair cassette tape.
* How to plan a cross country trip using nothing more than a Rand McNally Road Atlas and a highlighter.
* How to program in Basic.
* How many dimes to place on a record needle to prevent skipping.
* How to change my own oil, tire, belts, alternator, starter or transmission.
* On a Cathode Ray Tube TV how to: set vertical and horizontal controls, fine-tune the channel using the ring around the channel k**b and how to fashion a wire coat hanger into a VHF antenna.
Image source: MeGrendel
#20
Texting with 10 key. I still have it all memorized and could pick up a flip phone and send paragraphs if needed.
Image source: tobmom, Neeta Lind
#21
Driving a stick shift!
Image source: OrdinaryBrilliant901
#22
I can be bored without watching a screen to cope
Image source: Various-Woodpecker51, Ksenia Chernaya
#23
Burning CDs
Image source: Reeeeaper
#24
Ripping the sides off printer paper without ruining it.
Image source: RipleytheMAS
#25
Born 1988, turn the channel to 3 if you want your Nintendo to work
Image source: Educational_Cap_2140, Matt Brown
#26
I haven’t used this in decades but I used to be able to dial people on a rotary phone by tapping the hang up switch.
Image source: Omegaprimus, cottonbro studio
#27
Extensive knowledge of DOS commands
Image source: Chaos-1313, Sora Shimazaki
#28
Stop the TV picture rolling by twiddling the knob on the back
Image source: tubbytucker
#29
I know what the color “goldenrod” is.
Image source: ImAmazedBaybee, Ellie Burgin
#30
I outright destroyed Super Mario Brothers in almost no time flat very recently on Nintendo Switch after not having played it for probably 30 years. I did it totally from memory on the just the second run through. I even hit the multiple 1-up glitch on world 3-1. My kids thought I was a god (for just a few minutes).
Image source: all4whatnot, Mark Murnahan
