Hey Pandas, What’s One Stereotype You’re Tired Of Hearing? (Closed)

It can be anything, it’s not limited to gender or race.
#1
Asians are all good at math
I’m living proof that that’s wrong
#2
At my school people think that if you r a furry then you are gay. If you are a tomboy you can’t have emotion. All girly girls are popular apparently.
#3
All Texans own horses and guns and speak really southern.
All nerdy people wear glasses.
“You’re not smart, girls only care about makeup and boys”
Just to name a few
#4
That all pit bulls are aggressive. Same thing with Doberman pinchers.
#5
All women are govern by emotion. It’s human, not female. Men are lead by their emotions too.
#6
That all men are misogynistic assholes
#7
I’m from TX and I went to NY to visit my family. I went to a summer camp that was popular in the country, so all kinds of people were there. We were saying where we were from, and I said Texas. Everyone was like “woah do you have a horse?”. “Noooo, youre not you dont have an accent”
AND IM SO SICK OF IT I DONT NEED AN ACCENT
#8
I’m from Texas and SOO many people ask if I have a Horse. I’m like no do you have a horse? They say oh i thought you were Texan. OK your a New Yorker huh are you dirty homeless starving and in the streets begging for food? No so don’t assume I have a horse. I’m not really bugged about the southern accent tho because I have never met a Texan that doesn’t say “yall” so… lol
