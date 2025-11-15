Hey Pandas, What’s One Stereotype You’re Tired Of Hearing? (Closed)

by

It can be anything, it’s not limited to gender or race.

#1

Asians are all good at math

I’m living proof that that’s wrong

#2

At my school people think that if you r a furry then you are gay. If you are a tomboy you can’t have emotion. All girly girls are popular apparently.

#3

All Texans own horses and guns and speak really southern.

All nerdy people wear glasses.

“You’re not smart, girls only care about makeup and boys”

Just to name a few

#4

That all pit bulls are aggressive. Same thing with Doberman pinchers.

#5

All women are govern by emotion. It’s human, not female. Men are lead by their emotions too.

#6

That all men are misogynistic assholes

#7

I’m from TX and I went to NY to visit my family. I went to a summer camp that was popular in the country, so all kinds of people were there. We were saying where we were from, and I said Texas. Everyone was like “woah do you have a horse?”. “Noooo, youre not you dont have an accent”
AND IM SO SICK OF IT I DONT NEED AN ACCENT

#8

I’m from Texas and SOO many people ask if I have a Horse. I’m like no do you have a horse? They say oh i thought you were Texan. OK your a New Yorker huh are you dirty homeless starving and in the streets begging for food? No so don’t assume I have a horse. I’m not really bugged about the southern accent tho because I have never met a Texan that doesn’t say “yall” so… lol

