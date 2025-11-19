Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Google Search You’ve Ever Searched? (Closed)

Share it and share the laughs!
#1
As part of a discussion, “What is the value of a human soul”, followed quickly by “Can I sell my soul on Ebay?”
#2
I searched if it was illegal for the president to RIP UP THE CONSTITUTION and make up a new one.
Google didn’t know😳 I’m pretty sure it’s illegal though but Trump would do it if he could.
#3
The Dino game
Turns out you can have your cake (Wifi) and eat it
#4
Who is poop brown!!
#5
Everyone go to Chrome and type in “How many racoons can”. Then view the suggested searches. The internet is a dark, dark place.
#6
I can give you one I almost searched. Be sure not to type Google into Google.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OqxLmLUT-qc
