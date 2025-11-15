Best Car TV Shows That Any Gearhead Will Surely Love

Cars are probably one of the most significant technological inventions in the history of humankind. Well, without the earlier brainchild of our civilization – the wheel – it wouldn’t be possible, but let’s leave this chicken and egg debate for some other time. So, cars – a mode of transportation, a wartime hero, a multi-million sport, a hobby, and a passion for so many gearheads worldwide. Some love cars for their aesthetics – taming a menacing steel beast is in our blood, after all. Others kindle a fondness to the same ore quadruped for the liberation it gives by thrilling us with speed and getting us to places we wish to go. And with cars embedded so deeply into our daily lives and even our culture, it’s no wonder that there are so many entertaining ways to know more about, or just to talk, about the very same autos. The most prominent example of that would be automotive-based tv shows – almost a first-hand experience in getting to know more about cars, catching some advice from the experts, and enthusing about vehicles that are way above a regular person’s paycheck. But, with so many existing shows, we’ve separated the chaff from the grain and made you a list of only the best car TV shows that might actually be both entertaining and valuable for any petrolhead out there. So, let’s go straight to the important part – scroll down below to see our roster of car shows, vote for the ones that you think deserve it the most, and share this article with your friends.
#1 Top Gear
A British TV series for motorheads based on the original 1977 show quickly gained popularity worldwide. And no wonder – the presenters were charming and funny, their special motor-based challenges thrilling, and the celebrity timed laps thoroughly entertaining. Top Gear is one of the best examples of making a show meant for a specific audience – in this case, petrolheads – into an acclaimed entertainment for anybody.
#2 Wheeler Dealers
A British motor series, Wheeler Dealers, showed old enthusiast cars – such as a 1971 Triumph Spitfire or 1975 Toyota Celica – being repaired or improved on a budget and then sold to its new owner. Interestingly, the series was created with a DIYer in mind, showing all the repair costs minus the mechanic’s work and thoroughly explaining what is being done with the car and how to do it. However, do not take Wheeler Dealers as a manual for repairing your own vehicle unless you have some prior experience.
#3 Fast N’ Loud
Fast N’ Loud is basically a re-telling of the Cinderella story – here, it’s old, tired, and run-down cars that get a touch from a Fairy Godmother (Richar Rawlings and his Gas Monkey Garage crew) and shine anew. In all seriousness, though, Fast N’ Loud was a Discovery channel reality-style series where said cars got their makeovers and got sold for profit. A forever-entertaining thing to watch!
#4 Overhaulin’
Overhaulin’ is an American automotive reality TV series, where you can drool over awesome classic muscle cars and also get excited about elaborate plans to ‘steal’ or ‘swindle’ it away from its rightful owner. But, of course, once the beaten-down car is overhauled, it is reunited with the owner in a cheerful event. From Pontiac GTOs to classy Porsches – Overhaulin’ did find some fantastic rare cars to restore to their former glory.
#5 Bitchin’ Rides
In each Bitchin’ Rides episode, its team meets a new client who has a car up for an evaluation. After that, Bitchin’ Rides creates a plan on what to do with the car, and we get to see the whole process of an oldie turning into a goldie. Unlike the other series on our list, Bitchin’ Rides worked on some truly unusual projects, like the ’62 Volkswagen bus and a GM Futurliner #3.
#6 Chasing Classic Cars
Chasing Classic Cars’ premise is a seemingly simple one – to restore classic cars. What’s not simple, though, is that those rare as hen’s teeth cars are sought for bargain prices, hidden in some garage or barn. And Chasing Classic Cars lives up to its name by finding such gems as the Hudson Italia, ’38 Bugatti Atalante, and Lamborghini Miura, just to name a few.
#7 Counting Cars
A reality TV show based on the lives of automobile restoration and customization business staff, Counting Cars gives you classic automobiles, endless jokes, and plenty of drama. Besides starring the legendary automotive expert Danny Koker, Counting Cars also had many celebrity appearances, like Ziggy Marley, Alice Cooper, and Cassandra Peterson, better known as “Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.”
#8 The Grand Tour
After the legendary trio – Clarkson, Hammond, and May – departed Top Gear, it wasn’t a long wait to see them on our screens once again. This time, the series was made exclusively for the Amazon Prime Video streaming service and later released to traditional broadcasting channels worldwide. And if watching the trio’s dynamic relationship and shenanigans isn’t enough, there’s also The Grand Tour video game that lets you experience episodes of the show.
#9 Motorz
A slightly different take on a car-oriented series, Motorz shows the viewers how to take care of their vehicles and install aftermarket products (from exhaust kits to mobile electronics). Motorz also presented new relatable products and even answered viewers’ letters. This educational show ran for 11 years and could be watched on various networks and streaming platforms, including iTunes.
#10 Top Gear – United States
Top Gear – United States is a country-oriented spin-off of the original UK series. Here, you can meet its new presenters; rally driver Tanner Foust, comedian Adam Ferrara, and racing analyst Rutledge Wood, all hailing from the States. Besides being filmed here, Top Gear – United States reviews American cars and invites national celebrities as guest stars.
#11 Street Outlaws
Street Outlaws is a reality television show that premiered on the Discovery channel in 2013. As a reality series, it follows the members of underground street racing, giving us a good look into their world. Filled with drama and on the verge of being legal, Street Outlaws is a thrilling watch. Not to mention the jacked-up cars the viewers get to see.
#12 American Hot Rod
#13 Jay Leno’s Garage
Sometime after The Tonight Show host, Jay Leno, left the program, he ventured into the world of cars with his new stint called Jay Leno’s Garage. Here, Leno does thorough reviews on vintage, classic, sports, and supercars, such as the Koenigsegg and McLaren P1. Of course, since Leno is the host of this series, he also asks his celebrity acquaintances for special guest-star appearances, a bonus to the amazing cars that he looks at. It’s also one of the very few series on our list that has won a Primetime Emmy Award.
#14 Stacey David’s Gearz
Stacey David’s Gearz was part of an ESPN2 Garage 90-minute programming block dedicated to the automotive and motorsports world. The ESPN2’s Garage included portions about car preparation, auctions, racing programs, automotive entertainments, and a how-to section, one of which was Stacey David’s Gearz. The series focused on trucks, hot rods, and other vehicles, with each episode showing David completing a high-end build and taking it for a spin in various locations.
#15 Car S.O.S
Car SOS is a British automotive entertainment series that airs on the National Geographic Channel. Since 2013, the series hosts Tim Shaw, and Fuzz Townshend have been restoring owners’ classic cars, which, unbeknownst to them, were nominated by their friends and family. The unfinished repairs are often caused by the owner’s illness or financial struggles, and that’s where the Car SOS team steps in. Throughout the series, we get to see such classic cars as the Lotus Elan, Volvo Amazon, Ford Escort RS, and plenty others restored to their former glory.
#16 Misfit Garage
Another one of Discovery Channel’s reality television shows, Misfit Garage, was a direct spin-off from Fast N’ Loud which we’ve already covered on our list. It features two of the mechanics fired from the original show’s Gas Monkey Garage, who then start their own company and continue to work on some pretty cool cars. Their roster included such gems as a ’69 Barracuda, a ’58 Ford Fairlane, and a ’67 Camaro, just to mention a few.
#17 Fifth Gear
Having changed at least three broadcasters and endured several cancellations, the Fifth Gear series still manages to hold a title for having one of the most thrilling segments in the show – the shoot-outs. These shoot-outs are actually races between similarly priced, similarly powerful cars, and recently, between cars versus bikes. And sometimes, the pairs are truly unexpected, like a shoot-out between two double-decker buses or a BMW M3 GT paired with a three-wheeled Piaggio MP3 Yourban scooter.
#18 My Classic Car
The show’s host, Dennis Gage, known for his seemingly endless enthusiasm, signature handlebar mustache, and legendary catchphrase, makes the My Classic Car program stand out from all other automotive series. But, of course, Dennis isn’t the only attraction of the show, as we also get to see major automobile shows and meet prolific car collectors to drool over their classic car lots.
#19 Hot Rod TV
Since 2007, Hot Rod TV has looked at some of the coolest muscle cars and talks about automotive events. What’s even better, we get to meet with auto sports legends, celebrities, and car enthusiasts from all over the world. You know, Hot Rod TV is basically a news show, just times cooler. Originally airing on the ESPN2 network, it can also be found on the Amazon Prime video streaming platform.
#20 Horsepower TV
An entertaining how-to series for true gearheads, Horsepower TV shows some interesting tips on how to up your car’s performance and styling. It also has portions dedicated to car racing news and profile, supplemented by reviews of new products and technologies. But, of course, the most endearing part of the Horsepower TV series is when the crew rebuilds everything that’s under the hood of new and old cars.
#21 Full Custom Garage
A freshly-made series that only found its audience this year, Full Custom Garage follows car builder Ian Roussel at work, building new and exciting cars. Usually, his one-of-a-kind creations are made from scratch, and there’s seemingly nothing he can’t build. From race cars to trash trucks – you get to see it all. Catch the series on MAVTV, an American motorsports network.
#22 Graveyard Carz
Graveyard Carz is an American reality television series in which we get to see late 1960/early 1970 Mopar cars restored. For those who have no idea what Mopar is – it was a division of Chrysler Corporation, so the show exclusively restores Chrysler muscle cars. The series is also known for its comedic plotlines, which happen to be real events that take place at the car shop.
#23 Top Gear America
Top Gear America is a series based on the original show and created for the BBC America network. Despite having different hosts, the show follows the UK version and has the same studio segments, celebrity guests, challenges, power laps, and races. Of course, the cars in Top Gear America are mainly US-made, and the stars are, more than often, national ones.
#24 Muscle Car TV
There could never be enough of how-to series when it comes to cars, and Muscle Car TV adds perfectly to it. The series demonstrates how to rebuild muscle cars while sharing interesting facts and the history behind them. After watching this series, you’ll only need a sweet muscle car, and you’ll basically be a pro at restoring it. Basically.
#25 Jeremy Clarkson’s Motorworld
Jeremy Clarkson’s Motorworld delves deeper into the car culture and its presence in different countries around the world. A light-hearted and entertaining series that explored the perception of the automotive world from Japan to Monaco and back again. However, if you don’t want to get seriously invested in watching the full-length series, there’s also a 70-minute video called The Best Of Jeremy Clarkson’s Motorworld, where you get to see all the show’s highlights.
#26 Monster Garage
Okay, so this show is almost like Transformers in real life. Here, at Monster Garage, we get to see regular cars transformed into ‘monster machines.’ Meaning, you might see a PT Cruiser turned into a woodchopper or a school bus transformed into a pontoon boat. The completed ‘monster machine’ usually had to look stock, but this rule was often broken as the series progressed. More fun for the viewers!
#27 Desert Car Kings
Desert Car Kings is a reality television series based on the McClure family who run Desert Valley Autoparts in Phoenix, Arizona. They, too, restore old classic cars, almost always in a limited time frame. Some people praise this series for being thoroughly entertaining; others – deem it to be superficial. No matter which team you’re on, though, the cars we get to see restored on this show are truly exceptional.
#28 Two Guys Garage
Two Guys Garage is a series on automobile repair and customizing, hosted by Kevin Byrd and Willie B. The series promises to cover virtually every aspect of car repairs, customization, and restoration. Following the two hosts’ hands-on tips, the viewers can, theoretically, modify their own vehicles, turning them into custom steel beasts. As per usual, we get to see some really cool vintage cars and meet automotive experts.
#29 Pimp My Ride
Pimp My Ride, an MTV series hosted by rapper Xzibit, was known for its whimsical spin on vehicle customization. Though the beaten-down cars truly did get the makeover they deserve, the body shop crew often added unexpected perks to the vehicles. Most notable being an electric fireplace in a trunk, a clothes dryer, and a badminton net. So, every episode had its funny moments and fun surprises.
#30 Xtreme 4×4
A favorite among those crazy for excess modifications, Xtreme 4×4, shows plenty of regular vehicles customized straight into all-terrain, massive off-road vehicles. From a Toyota FJ-60 to an International Harvester Scout, this show did do some almost unbelievable modifications. What’s even better, their how-to sections were really hands-on, talking about things like wheel alignment and suspension for off-road vehicles.
#31 Fantomworks
#32 Ice Road Truckers
#33 Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings
#34 Formula 1: Drive To Survive
#35 West Coast Customs
#36 Restoration Garage
#37 Cuban Chrome
#38 BBC World’s Most Dangerous Roads
#39 The Cars That Made America
#40 Motor Week
#41 Vegas Rat Rods
#42 Truck U
#43 Car Crazy
#44 Trick My Truck
#45 All Girls Garage
#46 Dream Car Garage
#47 Top Gear Australia
#48 Rides
#49 Trucks!
#50 Supercars Exposed
#51 AmeriCarna
#52 Fast Cars And Superstars: The Gillette Young Guns Celebrity Race
#53 Nascar Inside Nextel Cup
#54 My Mother The Car
#55 Skrrt With Offset
#56 Elba vs. Block
#57 Myth & Mogul: John Delorean
#58 The Lady And The Dale
#59 Fastest Car
#60 Rust Valley Restorers
#61 Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
#62 Car Masters: Rust To Riches
#63 Diesel Brothers
#64 Caffeine & Octane
#65 Hyperdrive
#66 Le Mans: Racing Is Everything
#67 Long Way Up
#68 Bad Chad Customs
#69 Hoonigan Autofocus
#70 Fat N’ Furious: Rolling Thunder
#71 Mobsteel
#72 Iron Resurrection
#73 Highway To Sell
#74 Big Easy Motors
#75 Lost In Transmission
#76 Car Warriors
#77 Extreme Car Hoarders
#78 South Beach Classics
#79 Jesse James: Outlaw Garage
#80 Rods N’ Wheels
#81 Turn & Burn
#82 God, Guns & Automobiles
#83 Garage Squad
#84 Texas Car Wars
#85 Dallas Car Sharks
#86 R U Faster Than A Redneck?
#87 Carfellas
#88 Leepu And Pitbull
#89 Chrome Underground
#90 One Car Too Far
#91 Chris Harris On Cars
#92 Megafactories
#93 Paul Hollywood’s Big Continental Road Trip
#94 Carspotting
#95 For The Love Of Cars
#96 RMD Garage
#97 Salvage Hunters: Classic Cars
#98 Lords Of The Car Hoards
#99 Knight Rider
#100 Car Fix
#101 Junkyard Empire
#102 Texas Metal
#103 Speed Is The New Black
#104 Wrench’d
#105 Twin Turbos
#106 Shifting Gears With Aaron Kaufman
#107 Supercar Megabuild
#108 Mighty Car Mods
#109 The Auto Firm With Alex Vega
