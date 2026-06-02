“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

By now, you may have already heard about ‘Not How Girls Work’ — the online group that collects the most ridiculous and infuriating takes about women you can find on the internet.
But men aren’t immune to stereotypes either. Whether it’s thinking only about sex or not being able to express emotions, society has come up with plenty of strange ideas about how they are supposedly programmed to think and act.
And there’s a community dedicated to calling those out, too. The subreddit ‘Not How Guys Work’ isn’t an opposition to ‘Not How Girls Work’—it simply recognizes that people sometimes get men wrong as well.
#1 Crying At Your Wedding Is Gay Now, Fellas
Image source: Tobias-Tawanda
#2 Seriously, Isabella?
Image source: IsabellaIsMoody
#3 If You Find Yourself A Wife You’ll Turn Into A Woman
Image source: psipolnista
#4 Found This Gem
Image source: FMLitsAJ
#5 I Was Not Born With An Egg Meter, Personally. Should I Be Worried?
Image source: yourmomophobe
#6 Hey Guys Is It Gay To Have Eyelashes
Image source: Sliver-Knight9219
#7 This Is Straight Up Homophobic And Not Funny Even If Satire
Image source: Emperor_Kuru
#8 Just Biology Fellas
Image source: Goofcheese0623
#9 Wow, Just Wow
Image source: Increment_Enjoyer
#10 What
Image source: Disco5trangler
#11 Til Eating Sushi Is A Feminine Trait
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Feminine Act?
Image source: anon
#13 If U Act Like A Dad She Failed As Wife
Image source: EfficientChoice4415
#14 Is This A Thing?
Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD
#15 Can Confirm I Am Always Preoccupied With Empire (Rise Of Kingdoms)
Image source: ASIK-1952
#16 That’s Not How Our “Masculinity” Works But Okay
Image source: ASIK-1952
#17 The Call Is Coming From Inside The Prison Cell
Image source: Sliver-Knight9219
#18 Is It Gay To Love Your Female Wife?
Image source: Agreeable-Bid-9120
#19 Masculine Peak
Image source: reddit.com
#20 R/Feminism Is Something Else
Image source: Ehrenlauch3000
#21 Saw On R/Starterspack Thought It Belonged Here As Well
Image source: unknown
#22 Wow, Just Wow
Image source: bhisma-pitamah
#23 Guys Who Don’t Want To Date Single Mothers Are Secretly Gay?
Image source: I_Make_Mods_Cry
#24 This Will Always Be A Classic One
Image source: AWWARZKK
#25 Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?
Image source: strvb3rry
#26 That’s Not How DNA Or Anything Works
Image source: Cennixxx
#27 FBI Open Up
Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD
#28 Because All Guys Are Insecure?
Image source: unknown
#29 Boys Don’t Cry
Image source: unknown
#30 Nope I’m Leaving Bye
Image source: Piccolo-Sufficient
#31 Guys, Is It Gay To Care About Your Appearance?
Image source: anonymous
#32 Lighthearted Post To Make Fun Of
Image source: Fallen-Shadow-1214
#33 The Classic “Men Can’t Be Friends With Women”
Image source: IAmWaaa
#34 We’re More Than Overgrown Children
Image source: unknown
#35 That’s… Not How Basic Biology Works
Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD
#36 Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Creative?
Image source: AgeOfReasonEnds31120
#37 Men
Image source: AWelshEngine
#38 Weird Guy Claims He Can Consciously Smell When A Woman Is Ovulating. Not How Girls Work Poaches The Post
Image source: Boatwhistle
#39 Simple Creatures, Can’t Read And Process More Than One Thing At A Time
Image source: TheD888
#40 Her Mind vs. His (Apparently)
Image source: unknown
#41 Pretty Sure That’s Just Genetics
Image source: cythists
#42 Yeahhh…. That’s Not Really How That Works
Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD
#43 “The System Is Literally Created To Make Everyman Rich!”
Image source: HornyyGarfield
#44 Another Person Expecting Guys To Always Be Unfaithful
Image source: TheD888
#45 Guys Are Gonna Cheat, Yeh? Sure
Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow
#46 If You Love Someone Then You’re Weaaakk
Image source: Progress-Competitive
#47 Bro
Image source: yesyouarerightlol
#48 Lady, I Just Want To Play My Video Game
Image source: Visqo
#49 Apparently, A Husband Cannot Be Handsome And Smart. That’d Be Just Too Much
Image source: elyisnotinteresting
#50 Not How Guys Or Girls Work???
Image source: Arrow_F_Doxon
#51 Like This Ain’t Cool Yo. Clearly Some Problems About Gender We Have To Work Out. Short Men Are Born Short. It’s Genetic. It’s Ok. Relax
Image source: anonymous
#52 I’ve Heard Both
Image source: AgeOfReasonEnds31120
#53 “Why Does Nobody Take The Sexualization Of Men Seriously :(((“
Image source: AceOfSexuals
#54 Does This Belong Here? I Really Don’t Know Anymore
Image source: Temporary-Alarm-744
#55 I Guess All Women Have 2+ Hours To Get Ready For Work
Image source: deraser
#56 The Boys Do Not Know
Image source: SpaceshipCaptain001
#57 We’re Made To Protect There To Birth And Nuture
Image source: EfficientChoice4415
#58 Boys, Is It Wrong To Find Women Attractive And Start A Family When They’re 30?
Image source: Successful-Item-1844
#59 Cause You Know What All Men Find Attractive
Image source: _isaidiwasawizard_
#60 Definitely Not How Guys Work
Image source: unknown
#61 Uhh… No? Because I Genuinely Don’t Listen To Taylor Swift
Image source: JasonF**kedUpLife
#62 Woman Thinks Some Pretty Colours Will Ruin A Man
Image source: Aesthetictoblerone
#63 As Long As There’s No Stds, It Really Doesn’t Matter
Image source: submiss1vefemb0y
#64 Is This Accurate?
Image source: youngbutnotstupid
#65 Ranking System
Image source: reddit.com
#66 Men Don’t Have Hips, Apparently…
Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD
#67 Yoo Being Gay Is Misogynistic Now
Image source: Luxnoctiss
#68 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This. Incredible
Image source: lukub5
#69 Single Men Can’t Even Have Dogs Now
Image source: kiopecra
#70 I Guess Men Are Supposed To Watch Horror Movies With Their Faces Like Squidward’s House
Image source: CrimsonKnight_004
#71 What Are Your Thoughts On This?
Image source: Puzzleheaded-Lab2447
#72 Guys Are Responsible For How Women Present Themselves
Image source: reddit.com
#73 Found This Interesting Claim. Might Also Be Ableist As Well
Image source: Kalliope_Edelkind
#74 Men Can You Control Your Lust Long Enough To Not Talk To Women
Image source: Sliver-Knight9219
#75 Husband Fixed
Image source: Lmanwell23
#76 Men Are Only Masculine When They’re Dehydrated
Image source: Takomi-Goose
#77 I Honestly Worry For People Who Say Stuff Like This
Image source: Impossible_Serve7405
#78 Shout Out To All The People Who Aren’t Allowed To Have Phones On Them
Image source: UsedJuggernaut
#79 Since When Does Anyone Put Emojis In Folder Names?
Image source: reddit.com
#80 Guys Are Never Single
Image source: TheD888
#81 Tell Me You Don’t Understand Men Without Saying It Directly
Image source: Paul_-Muaddib
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