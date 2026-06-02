“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

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By now, you may have already heard about ‘Not How Girls Work’ — the online group that collects the most ridiculous and infuriating takes about women you can find on the internet.

But men aren’t immune to stereotypes either. Whether it’s thinking only about sex or not being able to express emotions, society has come up with plenty of strange ideas about how they are supposedly programmed to think and act.

And there’s a community dedicated to calling those out, too. The subreddit ‘Not How Guys Work’ isn’t an opposition to ‘Not How Girls Work’—it simply recognizes that people sometimes get men wrong as well.

#1 Crying At Your Wedding Is Gay Now, Fellas

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Tobias-Tawanda

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

#2 Seriously, Isabella?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: IsabellaIsMoody

#3 If You Find Yourself A Wife You’ll Turn Into A Woman

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: psipolnista

#4 Found This Gem

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: FMLitsAJ

#5 I Was Not Born With An Egg Meter, Personally. Should I Be Worried?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: yourmomophobe

#6 Hey Guys Is It Gay To Have Eyelashes

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Sliver-Knight9219

#7 This Is Straight Up Homophobic And Not Funny Even If Satire

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Emperor_Kuru

#8 Just Biology Fellas

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Goofcheese0623

#9 Wow, Just Wow

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Increment_Enjoyer

#10 What

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Disco5trangler

#11 Til Eating Sushi Is A Feminine Trait

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Feminine Act?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: anon

#13 If U Act Like A Dad She Failed As Wife

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: EfficientChoice4415

#14 Is This A Thing?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD

#15 Can Confirm I Am Always Preoccupied With Empire (Rise Of Kingdoms)

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: ASIK-1952

#16 That’s Not How Our “Masculinity” Works But Okay

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: ASIK-1952

#17 The Call Is Coming From Inside The Prison Cell

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Sliver-Knight9219

#18 Is It Gay To Love Your Female Wife?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Agreeable-Bid-9120

#19 Masculine Peak

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: reddit.com

#20 R/Feminism Is Something Else

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Ehrenlauch3000

#21 Saw On R/Starterspack Thought It Belonged Here As Well

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: unknown

#22 Wow, Just Wow

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: bhisma-pitamah

#23 Guys Who Don’t Want To Date Single Mothers Are Secretly Gay?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: I_Make_Mods_Cry

#24 This Will Always Be A Classic One

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: AWWARZKK

#25 Fellas, Is It Gay To Sleep With Your Wife?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: strvb3rry

#26 That’s Not How DNA Or Anything Works

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Cennixxx

#27 FBI Open Up

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD

#28 Because All Guys Are Insecure?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: unknown

#29 Boys Don’t Cry

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: unknown

#30 Nope I’m Leaving Bye

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Piccolo-Sufficient

#31 Guys, Is It Gay To Care About Your Appearance?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: anonymous

#32 Lighthearted Post To Make Fun Of

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Fallen-Shadow-1214

#33 The Classic “Men Can’t Be Friends With Women”

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: IAmWaaa

#34 We’re More Than Overgrown Children

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: unknown

#35 That’s… Not How Basic Biology Works

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD

#36 Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Creative?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: AgeOfReasonEnds31120

#37 Men

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: AWelshEngine

#38 Weird Guy Claims He Can Consciously Smell When A Woman Is Ovulating. Not How Girls Work Poaches The Post

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Boatwhistle

#39 Simple Creatures, Can’t Read And Process More Than One Thing At A Time

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TheD888

#40 Her Mind vs. His (Apparently)

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: unknown

#41 Pretty Sure That’s Just Genetics

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: cythists

#42 Yeahhh…. That’s Not Really How That Works

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD

#43 “The System Is Literally Created To Make Everyman Rich!”

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: HornyyGarfield

#44 Another Person Expecting Guys To Always Be Unfaithful

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TheD888

#45 Guys Are Gonna Cheat, Yeh? Sure

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Justthisdudeyaknow

#46 If You Love Someone Then You’re Weaaakk

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Progress-Competitive

#47 Bro

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: yesyouarerightlol

#48 Lady, I Just Want To Play My Video Game

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Visqo

#49 Apparently, A Husband Cannot Be Handsome And Smart. That’d Be Just Too Much

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: elyisnotinteresting

#50 Not How Guys Or Girls Work???

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Arrow_F_Doxon

#51 Like This Ain’t Cool Yo. Clearly Some Problems About Gender We Have To Work Out. Short Men Are Born Short. It’s Genetic. It’s Ok. Relax

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: anonymous

#52 I’ve Heard Both

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: AgeOfReasonEnds31120

#53 “Why Does Nobody Take The Sexualization Of Men Seriously :(((“

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: AceOfSexuals

#54 Does This Belong Here? I Really Don’t Know Anymore

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Temporary-Alarm-744

#55 I Guess All Women Have 2+ Hours To Get Ready For Work

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: deraser

#56 The Boys Do Not Know

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: SpaceshipCaptain001

#57 We’re Made To Protect There To Birth And Nuture

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: EfficientChoice4415

#58 Boys, Is It Wrong To Find Women Attractive And Start A Family When They’re 30?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Successful-Item-1844

#59 Cause You Know What All Men Find Attractive

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: _isaidiwasawizard_

#60 Definitely Not How Guys Work

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: unknown

#61 Uhh… No? Because I Genuinely Don’t Listen To Taylor Swift

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: JasonF**kedUpLife

#62 Woman Thinks Some Pretty Colours Will Ruin A Man

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Aesthetictoblerone

#63 As Long As There’s No Stds, It Really Doesn’t Matter

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: submiss1vefemb0y

#64 Is This Accurate?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: youngbutnotstupid

#65 Ranking System

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: reddit.com

#66 Men Don’t Have Hips, Apparently…

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TurnItOffAndBackOnXD

#67 Yoo Being Gay Is Misogynistic Now

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Luxnoctiss

#68 I Don’t Even Know What To Say About This. Incredible

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: lukub5

#69 Single Men Can’t Even Have Dogs Now

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: kiopecra

#70 I Guess Men Are Supposed To Watch Horror Movies With Their Faces Like Squidward’s House

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: CrimsonKnight_004

#71 What Are Your Thoughts On This?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Puzzleheaded-Lab2447

#72 Guys Are Responsible For How Women Present Themselves

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: reddit.com

#73 Found This Interesting Claim. Might Also Be Ableist As Well

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Kalliope_Edelkind

#74 Men Can You Control Your Lust Long Enough To Not Talk To Women

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Sliver-Knight9219

#75 Husband Fixed

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Lmanwell23

#76 Men Are Only Masculine When They’re Dehydrated

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Takomi-Goose

#77 I Honestly Worry For People Who Say Stuff Like This

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Impossible_Serve7405

#78 Shout Out To All The People Who Aren’t Allowed To Have Phones On Them

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: UsedJuggernaut

#79 Since When Does Anyone Put Emojis In Folder Names?

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: reddit.com

#80 Guys Are Never Single

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: TheD888

#81 Tell Me You Don’t Understand Men Without Saying It Directly

“Nothing Weird About Your Attraction To Minors”: 81 Of The Wildest Takes About Men

Image source: Paul_-Muaddib

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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