With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

by

I’m a web developer, amateur photographer, graphic artist and attempted product designer living in Nigeria.

I actually picked up photography as a hobby while in Scotland for five years.

AI-generated art has become a big thing recently and I thought I might as well try my hand at it as well. I’m still a newbie but getting the hang of it.

I was at work one day wondering what flying my office chair out the window would feel like.

A few AI art prompts later and the Ikani Heliexec Chairs concept was born – office chairs with helicopter-like rotors you could pilot around… And never be late for meetings again.

I opened a new Instagram page for it and started sharing images I was generating almost on a daily basis.

AI isn’t that smart yet and I still need to add some minor touches and corrections here and there on the images using graphic design tools like GIMP.

Here are some of my flying office chair images for you to enjoy (never mind the physics).

For even more images, check out the Instagram page.

Thanks.

More info: Instagram | zaafirah.com.ng

Current Product Model 1

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Flying High

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Baba’s Selfie

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

No Stopping

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Propulsion Test

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Initial Flight Test

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Speed Test

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Exclusive ‘Ik Heliexec’ Perfume Brand

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Exclusive ‘Ik Heliexec’ Perfume Brand 2

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Old School

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

New School

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Architect on Site

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Current Product Model 2

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Local Mechanic Workshop

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Modern Mechanic Workshop

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

On the Beach

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Adding Custom Designs

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Plastic Chair Range for the Masses

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Custom Chair Body Work

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Plastic Chair Model

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Work from Anywhere

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Farm House Chair

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

School Landing

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

High in the Sky

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

‘Ik Heliexec’ Air Freshener/Humidifier

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

“Ik Heliexec’ Air Freshener/Humidifier 2

With The Help Of AI, I Made Nigerian Office Chairs Take To The Skies

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These 30 Images From Across The Globe Are Missing A Color & Your Job Is To Find It
3 min read
Oct, 23, 2025
Symmetry Conveys, But Disproportion Creates Concepts, An Ode To Life
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
163 Hilariously Honest Tweets About Getting Old That Will Make You Laugh, Then Cry
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar Tweet to Donald Trump Got Over 200,000 Retweets
3 min read
Feb, 27, 2017
“Am I The Jerk For Being Pissed There Was No Alcohol At A Wedding?”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Marvel
Freeform Releases Trailers For Four New 2018 Shows
3 min read
Apr, 19, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.