30 Hard Truth Pills That Make Living Easier Once Swallowed

Accepting the truth, no matter how uncomfortable it makes you feel, is the quickest way to grow. When you no longer cling to delusions and illusions, you can work through a lot of your problems incredibly quickly. Your reward? A life well-lived!
Inspired by u/Rare_Can_5418, the members of the world-famous r/AskReddit community opened up about the most difficult truths about life they know that make your life much better. Well, once you’ve accepted them, that is. Scroll down for a bitter but eye-opening dose of wisdom.
We wanted to learn more about facing uncomfortable truths, so we reached out to Jodi Wellman, MAPP, the founder of ‘Four Thousand Mondays’ and the author of the book ‘You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets.’ Wellman shed some light on the so-called ‘Big Five existential concerns’ human beings have. Read on for the insights she shared with Bored Panda.
#1
No celebrity or politician deserves your worship.
#2
“It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness; that is life.”
– Jean-Luc Picard.
#3
You can do your best with someone and still be the villain in their story.
#4
There will always be someone better looking, better educated, younger, more experienced, more intelligent or wealthier than you. Do your best, live without regret, have empathy and kindness, give when you can, expecting nothing in return.Focus on your heart value more than what others have.
#5
Before i graduated high school I thought, thank god, I finally won’t have to deal with annoying obnoxious kids and I’ll be treated like an adult, I come to find out 95% of adults are worse then the actual kids, nobody knows what they’re actually doing and life is actually a big joke.
#6
1. Life is unfair. (Once you accept this, you will feel better.)
2. Good deeds usually go unrewarded. (If you are doing a good deed for a reward, you are doing it for the wrong reason.)
3. You will never be able to explain anything to someone who is unwilling or unable to listen. (If you try, you will, at minimum, be frustrated and waste your time.).
#7
Learn to say, “I don’t know.” You’ll learn a whole lot more.
#8
You can’t trust your employer. Ever.
#9
No one is coming to save you, so you have to do it all yourself.
#10
You can only help people who actually want it. If they’re not ready to change or put in the effort, there’s not much you can do. Realizing this can save you a lot of frustration and help you focus on people who actually appreciate your help.
#11
Nobody cares.
This is the best and worst news of all time.
Nobody, outside a few close people, is thinking about you other than in passing. They’re all the main character in their movie. A few years after you die, the world will mostly forget you. This is bad news.
It’s also very freeing. Throw off your worry and your shame. Live life to the fullest! You’re free from the judgement of people who don’t have time to care. This is amazing news.
The sooner you accept it, the better your life will be.
#12
Happiness isn’t a constant state, and that’s normal.
#13
Human Resources works for the company, not for you.
#14
Good people get tired of spreading kindness to ungrateful, angry people.
#15
Cheap, s****y shoes are doing you no favors.
#16
In general, people *in the real world* are oblivious to you. You’re not even a blip in their radar. If you’re insecure about something you wear or how you look, remember: nobody cares.
#17
Once you’re an adult, there really isn’t anyone you can 100% depend on except yourself.
There will still be people in your life to lean on, but everyone has their limits in how they can help you. .
#18
Death comes for everyone, eventually; it’s a sobering reminder to hold your loved ones tight. .
#19
You cannot love someone into loving you back.
#20
Not everything you don’t like is “trauma” or “toxic”. Maybe sometimes you’re actually the problem. Self-reflection is a lost art.
#21
Your lack of planning doesn’t constitute an emergency for others. It sucks but seriously, always have a back up plan for everything and be as well organised as you can.
#22
You can suddenly lose anything and anyone at any time…and maybe all at once or in quick succession without so much warning.
#23
You don’t have to floss all of your teeth
Just the ones you want to keep.
#24
That some people won’t like you. And sometimes for no reason.
#25
This is more of a saying, but I feel it helps shed light on a few things: “we judge ourselves by our intentions. We judge others by their actions.”
IOW people are going to look at you for what you do and your intentions are mostly irrelevant.
#26
That you have to put in hours and hours of work to get better at something, but it’s worth it. Life is long and it’s worth it to develop skills.
#27
You can’t change the past, but you can decide what to do next.
#28
Karma isn’t real. Bad people will succeed.
#29
Don’t “just be yourself”. No one has ever succeeded without putting in a level of effort that makes them uncomfortable.
#30
You have to go to the DMV. You just do.
