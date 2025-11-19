Hey Pandas, What Are Your Current Special Interests? (Closed)

Share with us!

#1

Reading, travelling and going for walks with my dog are always on the list.

Currently I was very interested in the launch of the Switch 2 – until I’ve seen the prices. For the sake of NHL and GTA VI I might go for the PS5 Digital instead, which is currently priced at 380 bucks here.

#2

OMGEEEE HI! WHERE HAVE U BEEN?!!?

well, my current special interests are probably reading, playing soccer, playing Boxel Golf and the 3D version and going to the library to see my friends :)

