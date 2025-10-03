102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Ever wondered which US states are the best and worst in terms of people’s well-being? Or the European regions with the most significant number of willing organ donors?
These may not be the questions you ask yourself daily, but these bits of information, at the very least, help us better understand the different regions of the world. This refreshing approach to geography is thanks to a massive and still-growing subreddit that features maps from around the globe.
It’s always nice to learn something new, and scrolling through this list may do just that for you today.
#1 Map Of India, Hand-Drawn With Pen And Ink By Myself In The Style Of Tolkien’s Fold-Out Maps
Image source: NACHODYNAMYTE
#2 A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe
Image source: 1Rab
#3 Map Of (Almost) Every Bus Route In The UK And Ireland
Image source: verum1gnis
#4 Europe’s Metal Powerhouses
Image source: vladgrinch
#5 Map Of The Ocean Floors, As Published By National Geographic (1967 – 1971)
Image source: Milhaud
#6 Range Of European Bison (2020)
Image source: DistrictThen103
#7 Great Wall Of South America
Image source: Dry-Let-7718
#8 Countries Not Self Identified As Democratic
Image source: vladgrinch
#9 Share Of Cars Registered In 2024 In Europe That Are Full Electric
Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294
#10 Indonesia Laid Out Over Russia
Image source: JoeFalchetto
#11 Australia Mapped By Its 1.3 Million Rivers, Streams, Tributaries
Image source: BufordTeeJustice
#12 This Is What Google Maps Looked Like On Launch Day In 2005
Image source: Mackelowsky
#13 Dog Ownership In Europe
Image source: Mindful-Commander
#14 Soil Quality In Europe
Image source: vladgrinch
#15 Mobile Screen Time In Hours Per Day (2024)
Image source: vladgrinch
#16 Does Google Maps Consider Your Country To Have A Fixed Border?
Image source: ReindeerAvailable575
#17 Some Of The Many Languages Spoken In Mexico
Image source: Simple_Pension_1330
#18 Europe 21,000 Years Ago, During The Last Ice Age
Image source: Utturkce249
#19 Polish–lithuanian Commonwealth At Its Maximum Extent Over Modern Borders
Image source: vladgrinch
#20 Map Of The Distribution Of Ugric Languages
Image source: Grasshorse500
#21 The Collapse Of The Soviet Union : Most Countries Declared Their Independence In 1991
Image source: vladgrinch
#22 How Rich Is Bavaria Compared To The Rest Of Europe?
Image source: vladgrinch
#23 Muslim Majority Regions In The Balkans
Image source: vladgrinch
#24 Countries Where Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found
Image source: Calm_Astronomer3884
#25 Predominant Languages In Switzerland By Area And Share Of Speakers
Image source: vladgrinch
#26 East German Map Of Berlin, 1988 – West Berlin Is Missing, As It Wasn’t Part Of The German Democratic Republic
Image source: biwook
#27 The Most Common Occupational Related Surnames In Europe
Image source: vladgrinch
#28 Share And Number Of Foreign-Born Population In Western European Countries
Image source: vladgrinch
#29 All The Roads In Canada (Posted By Col. Chris Hadfield On Fb)
Image source: nthensome
#30 Parts Of Antarctica Claimed By Countries
Image source: JulioFranz
#31 Top 3 Languages Taught In Australian School By State Or Territory
Image source: vladgrinch
#32 Best And Worst Us States By Overall Well-Being
Image source: _crazyboyhere_
#33 Density Of Pig Farms Across Europe
Image source: vladgrinch
#34 Map Of Heavens-Above.com Visitors, Showing Mirrored Anti-Continents Due To People Inputting Their Coordinates With The Wrong Sign
Image source: derekcz
#35 The Global Spread Of The Practice Of Ululation
Image source: R120Tunisia
#36 What Americans Call Shopping Carts
Image source: cookoutenthusiast
#37 How Americans Get To Work
Image source: PowaStrokah
#38 Metro Areas In The USA Where More Than 5% Of Population Uses Public Transit To Get To Work
Image source: Simple_Pension_1330
#39 Willingness To Donate An Organ After Death In Europe
Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294
#40 Percent Of People Over 25 Who Have Completed High School In The Us
Image source: vladgrinch
#41 [oc] Approximation Of India’s Continental Divide
Image source: pm_me_your_target
#42 Homophobia Around The World
Image source: _crazyboyhere_
#43 How The Seasons Affect Iraq’s Greenery Over The Months
Image source: Assyrian_Nation
#44 Protien Intake vs. Height Above 6ft In India
Image source: Soupchow1
#45 The Largest European Ports In Terms Of Annual Cargo Tonnage (In Millions Of Tons)
Image source: vladgrinch
#46 The Kakhovka Reservoir Then And Now
Image source: SummerAlternative699
#47 Change Of The Amount Of Jewish People Compared To Pre-Ww2 (Europe)
Image source: Wise_Ad8474
#48 The Roman Empire At His Peak 117 A.d
Image source: summus_rex_etruriae
#49 Treaty Of Alcáçovas, The World’s First Colonial Partition Treaty
Image source: FairyCelebi
#50 This Area Has Produced Every Waterpolo Olympic Champion Since 2000
Image source: cooliocoe
#51 Annual Precipitation In Germany In 2024
Image source: ExternalMethod6825
#52 Official Map Of The Argentine Republic
Image source: Argentinotriste
#53 Map Of European Territories By The Number Of Years Spent Being Part Of France
Image source: vladgrinch
#54 Topographic Map Of Ukraine
Image source: vladgrinch
#55 The Woolly & Columbian Mammoth’s Range At Their Peak
Image source: Simple_Pension_1330
#56 Aldi Equator In Germany
Image source: Public_Research2690
#57 Legal Status Of Conversion Therapy For Minors In The Us
Image source: Heretostay59
#58 Who Wants To Join The Eu?
Image source: vladgrinch
#59 Country Outside Southeast Asia That Wants To Join Asean
Image source: vladgrinch
#60 Percentage Of People Optimistic About The Future Of The Eu
Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294
#61 Percentage Of Population Paying Income Tax [2024]
Image source: Mundane-Laugh8562
#62 Average European Internet Speed By Country In 2024
Image source: vladgrinch
#63 The World Divided In 2 Equal Parts Of Population
Image source: Twunkorama
#64 Germany’s Economy Equals All Of These Countries Combined (2024)
Image source: vladgrinch
#65 Chinese American Population By County, 1870
Image source: RedHeadedSicilian52
#66 Mexico City Engulfing Lake Texcoco From The 16th Century To 2000
Image source: Old-School8916
#67 How Many Spouses Must Attend For A Marriage To Be Valid?
Image source: vladgrinch
#68 Fort Wayne, In – Centrality To Major Cities
Image source: sarnobat
#69 Population Density Of The World In A Unique Way
Image source: Separate-Box-9181
#70 Who Should Join The Eu Next?
Image source: vladgrinch
#71 The Biggest Empires In History
Image source: HolyTamrah
#72 What Africa Might Look Like In 10 Million Years
Image source: vladgrinch
#73 What Americans Call Driving Around In Circles
Image source: cookoutenthusiast
#74 Indian States Compared To Countries By Land Area
Image source: SuperYoman100
#75 The Fall Of +38 Calling Code
Image source: vladgrinch
#76 America’s Humidity Belt
Image source: vladgrinch
#77 White American Population 1790-2020 (Swipe)
Image source: CombinationTime8064
#78 Map Of Arabic Language Expansion Between 540 And 2022
Image source: vladgrinch
#79 Rank Of Volkswagen In Car Sales, Europe, 2024
Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294
#80 The United Ecoregions Of America
Image source: Bradinator-
#81 Most Common Ethnicity Of White Americans By County
Image source: _Giulio_Cesare
#82 Norway Overlaid On The Us
Image source: plaev
#83 Half Of The World’s Rice Is Produced In 2 Countries
Image source: vladgrinch
#84 The Bro Map Of America
Image source: vladgrinch
#85 How Many Electoral Votes Every State Would Gain/Lose If They Were Proportional To Population
Image source: vladgrinch
#86 China’s Economy Is Bigger Than The Combined Economies Of All The Asian Countries In Red
Image source: vladgrinch
#87 Despite The Housing Shortage, In 85% Of San Francisco Bay Area, It Is Illegal To Build Anything Aside From Single Family Houses
Image source: Mongooooooose
#88 Nunavut Is The Largest Electoral District On Earth (8 Times Larger Than The UK)
Image source: vladgrinch
#89 Bougainville, Soon To Be The Newest Nation In The World On September 2027
Image source: APrimitiveMartian
#90 Eastern Ukraine Exactly One Year Ago vs. Today
Image source: CreativeStrain89
#91 Aldi Nord vs. Aldi Sud
Image source: vladgrinch
#92 Election In New York 1892 vs. 2024 Showing Just How Much NY Politics Have Changed
Image source: PotsdamDefamation
#93 The Red Area Is Home To Around 60% Of Icelanders, Despite Covering Just 1% Of The Land
Image source: vladgrinch
#94 Countries With A Lower Gdp Per Capita Than Mississippi
Image source: vladgrinch
#95 Alphabets Of The Balkans
Image source: vladgrinch
#96 Identified Settlements In 16th Century Palestine
Image source: mzrvtfni
#97 Largest Religion In Each Canadian Electoral Area
Image source: MongooseDear8727
#98 Largest Religion By District In India
Image source: vladgrinch
#99 Africa Is Humongous
Image source: GamingDisruptor
#100 Poster Of The 2025 German Bundestag Election Results
Image source: Intelligent_Bowl_656
#101 Limburg
Image source: midnightrambulador
#102 2024 Most Viewed Soccer Teams In Each Us State
Image source: Critical_Mountain851
