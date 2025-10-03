102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

by

Ever wondered which US states are the best and worst in terms of people’s well-being? Or the European regions with the most significant number of willing organ donors? 

These may not be the questions you ask yourself daily, but these bits of information, at the very least, help us better understand the different regions of the world. This refreshing approach to geography is thanks to a massive and still-growing subreddit that features maps from around the globe. 

It’s always nice to learn something new, and scrolling through this list may do just that for you today.

#1 Map Of India, Hand-Drawn With Pen And Ink By Myself In The Style Of Tolkien’s Fold-Out Maps

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: NACHODYNAMYTE

#2 A Logarithmic Map Of The Entire Observable Universe

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: 1Rab

#3 Map Of (Almost) Every Bus Route In The UK And Ireland

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: verum1gnis

#4 Europe’s Metal Powerhouses

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#5 Map Of The Ocean Floors, As Published By National Geographic (1967 – 1971)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Milhaud

#6 Range Of European Bison (2020)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: DistrictThen103

#7 Great Wall Of South America

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Dry-Let-7718

#8 Countries Not Self Identified As Democratic

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#9 Share Of Cars Registered In 2024 In Europe That Are Full Electric

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294

#10 Indonesia Laid Out Over Russia

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: JoeFalchetto

#11 Australia Mapped By Its 1.3 Million Rivers, Streams, Tributaries

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: BufordTeeJustice

#12 This Is What Google Maps Looked Like On Launch Day In 2005

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Mackelowsky

#13 Dog Ownership In Europe

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Mindful-Commander

#14 Soil Quality In Europe

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#15 Mobile Screen Time In Hours Per Day (2024)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#16 Does Google Maps Consider Your Country To Have A Fixed Border?

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: ReindeerAvailable575

#17 Some Of The Many Languages Spoken In Mexico

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Simple_Pension_1330

#18 Europe 21,000 Years Ago, During The Last Ice Age

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Utturkce249

#19 Polish–lithuanian Commonwealth At Its Maximum Extent Over Modern Borders

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#20 Map Of The Distribution Of Ugric Languages

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Grasshorse500

#21 The Collapse Of The Soviet Union : Most Countries Declared Their Independence In 1991

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#22 How Rich Is Bavaria Compared To The Rest Of Europe?

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#23 Muslim Majority Regions In The Balkans

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#24 Countries Where Dinosaur Fossils Have Been Found

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Calm_Astronomer3884

#25 Predominant Languages In Switzerland By Area And Share Of Speakers

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#26 East German Map Of Berlin, 1988 – West Berlin Is Missing, As It Wasn’t Part Of The German Democratic Republic

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: biwook

#27 The Most Common Occupational Related Surnames In Europe

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#28 Share And Number Of Foreign-Born Population In Western European Countries

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#29 All The Roads In Canada (Posted By Col. Chris Hadfield On Fb)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: nthensome

#30 Parts Of Antarctica Claimed By Countries

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: JulioFranz

#31 Top 3 Languages Taught In Australian School By State Or Territory

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#32 Best And Worst Us States By Overall Well-Being

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: _crazyboyhere_

#33 Density Of Pig Farms Across Europe

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#34 Map Of Heavens-Above.com Visitors, Showing Mirrored Anti-Continents Due To People Inputting Their Coordinates With The Wrong Sign

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: derekcz

#35 The Global Spread Of The Practice Of Ululation

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: R120Tunisia

#36 What Americans Call Shopping Carts

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: cookoutenthusiast

#37 How Americans Get To Work

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: PowaStrokah

#38 Metro Areas In The USA Where More Than 5% Of Population Uses Public Transit To Get To Work

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Simple_Pension_1330

#39 Willingness To Donate An Organ After Death In Europe

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294

#40 Percent Of People Over 25 Who Have Completed High School In The Us

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#41 [oc] Approximation Of India’s Continental Divide

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: pm_me_your_target

#42 Homophobia Around The World

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: _crazyboyhere_

#43 How The Seasons Affect Iraq’s Greenery Over The Months

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Assyrian_Nation

#44 Protien Intake vs. Height Above 6ft In India

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Soupchow1

#45 The Largest European Ports In Terms Of Annual Cargo Tonnage (In Millions Of Tons)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#46 The Kakhovka Reservoir Then And Now

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: SummerAlternative699

#47 Change Of The Amount Of Jewish People Compared To Pre-Ww2 (Europe)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Wise_Ad8474

#48 The Roman Empire At His Peak 117 A.d

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: summus_rex_etruriae

#49 Treaty Of Alcáçovas, The World’s First Colonial Partition Treaty

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: FairyCelebi

#50 This Area Has Produced Every Waterpolo Olympic Champion Since 2000

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: cooliocoe

#51 Annual Precipitation In Germany In 2024

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: ExternalMethod6825

#52 Official Map Of The Argentine Republic

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Argentinotriste

#53 Map Of European Territories By The Number Of Years Spent Being Part Of France

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#54 Topographic Map Of Ukraine

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#55 The Woolly & Columbian Mammoth’s Range At Their Peak

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Simple_Pension_1330

#56 Aldi Equator In Germany

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Public_Research2690

#57 Legal Status Of Conversion Therapy For Minors In The Us

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Heretostay59

#58 Who Wants To Join The Eu?

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#59 Country Outside Southeast Asia That Wants To Join Asean

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#60 Percentage Of People Optimistic About The Future Of The Eu

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294

#61 Percentage Of Population Paying Income Tax [2024]

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Mundane-Laugh8562

#62 Average European Internet Speed By Country In 2024

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#63 The World Divided In 2 Equal Parts Of Population

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Twunkorama

#64 Germany’s Economy Equals All Of These Countries Combined (2024)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#65 Chinese American Population By County, 1870

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: RedHeadedSicilian52

#66 Mexico City Engulfing Lake Texcoco From The 16th Century To 2000

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Old-School8916

#67 How Many Spouses Must Attend For A Marriage To Be Valid?

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#68 Fort Wayne, In – Centrality To Major Cities

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: sarnobat

#69 Population Density Of The World In A Unique Way

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Separate-Box-9181

#70 Who Should Join The Eu Next?

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#71 The Biggest Empires In History

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: HolyTamrah

#72 What Africa Might Look Like In 10 Million Years

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#73 What Americans Call Driving Around In Circles

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: cookoutenthusiast

#74 Indian States Compared To Countries By Land Area

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: SuperYoman100

#75 The Fall Of +38 Calling Code

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#76 America’s Humidity Belt

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#77 White American Population 1790-2020 (Swipe)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: CombinationTime8064

#78 Map Of Arabic Language Expansion Between 540 And 2022

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#79 Rank Of Volkswagen In Car Sales, Europe, 2024

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Alarmed_Wish3294

#80 The United Ecoregions Of America

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Bradinator-

#81 Most Common Ethnicity Of White Americans By County

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: _Giulio_Cesare

#82 Norway Overlaid On The Us

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: plaev

#83 Half Of The World’s Rice Is Produced In 2 Countries

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#84 The Bro Map Of America

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#85 How Many Electoral Votes Every State Would Gain/Lose If They Were Proportional To Population

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#86 China’s Economy Is Bigger Than The Combined Economies Of All The Asian Countries In Red

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#87 Despite The Housing Shortage, In 85% Of San Francisco Bay Area, It Is Illegal To Build Anything Aside From Single Family Houses

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Mongooooooose

#88 Nunavut Is The Largest Electoral District On Earth (8 Times Larger Than The UK)

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#89 Bougainville, Soon To Be The Newest Nation In The World On September 2027

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: APrimitiveMartian

#90 Eastern Ukraine Exactly One Year Ago vs. Today

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: CreativeStrain89

#91 Aldi Nord vs. Aldi Sud

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#92 Election In New York 1892 vs. 2024 Showing Just How Much NY Politics Have Changed

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: PotsdamDefamation

#93 The Red Area Is Home To Around 60% Of Icelanders, Despite Covering Just 1% Of The Land

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#94 Countries With A Lower Gdp Per Capita Than Mississippi

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#95 Alphabets Of The Balkans

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#96 Identified Settlements In 16th Century Palestine

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: mzrvtfni

#97 Largest Religion In Each Canadian Electoral Area

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: MongooseDear8727

#98 Largest Religion By District In India

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: vladgrinch

#99 Africa Is Humongous

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: GamingDisruptor

#100 Poster Of The 2025 German Bundestag Election Results

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Intelligent_Bowl_656

#101 Limburg

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: midnightrambulador

#102 2024 Most Viewed Soccer Teams In Each Us State

102 Informative Maps People Shared That Might Change Your Perspective On Our World

Image source: Critical_Mountain851

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Our Kind Of People Season 1, Episode 9 Twice As Hard, Twice As Good
3 min read
Dec, 13, 2021
Teenager Jumps Out of a Plane to Ask a Girl to Prom
3 min read
Mar, 31, 2017
A Glimpse Of What Was Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s “Rotten” 50th Birthday Book That Makes People Sick
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2025
How Good Morning, Miss Bliss Transformed Into Saved By The Bell
3 min read
Oct, 13, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery Renewed for Second Season
3 min read
Oct, 24, 2017
Emily Blunt Begs Agencies To Reject AI Actress Tilly Norwood After ‘Terrifying’ Film Festival Reveal
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.