“Think You Know English?”: These 27 Confusing Words Will Put Your Vocabulary To The Test

English is full of words that sound alike, look alike, or seem so familiar that we stop questioning how we use them. But even fluent speakers mix up pairs like “imply” and “infer,” “complement” and “compliment,” or “historic” and “historical.”
This quiz is designed to keep you on your toes with 27 carefully chosen “gotcha words” that catch people out every day – from subtle differences to classic spelling traps. Each question is multiple choice, and only one answer is correct.
Let’s find out just how sharp your language instincts really are!
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Follow Us