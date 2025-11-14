32 Artists From All Over The World Pay Respect To The Australian Bushfires With Beautiful Art

As bushfires continue ravaging the vast territories of Australia, its devastating effects on the wildlife has inspired numerous artists to express their grief through their art. Illustrations, comics, and even food art are pouring in from all over the world, urging people to help fight the deadly flames and save the local animals.
If you want to help, here’s a list of organizations that you can donate to:
Relief efforts: First Nations GoFundMe Fundraiser, GIVIT, RSPCA New South Wales, Australian Red Cross.
Local fire services: New South Wales Fire Service, SA Country Fire Service, Tasmania Fire Service, Western Australia Fire Service.
Animal support: WIRES, World Wildlife Fund, Port Macquarie Koala Hospital.
Scroll down below to see the full list of artworks dedicated to the Australian bushfires and vote for the ones you like the most.
