106 Extraordinary And Fascinating Things People Saw And Wanted To Show Others (New Pics)

by

The internet is overflowing with fascinating things, but finding them can feel like swinging a metal detector across a never-ending beach. There’s a lot to dig through before you hit anything worth your time.

Thankfully, r/interesting on Reddit does the hard part for you. It’s where people share the things that grabbed their attention and pass them along to anyone who’s curious enough to care.

So of course, we jumped in and brought back our favorites. Scroll through, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that truly earned their name.

#1 In 1976, Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Olympic Swimmer, Saves 20 People Trapped In A Bus That Sank 80′ Offshore. It Took Him Several Hours To Save Them All, And He Suffered Injuries That Put Him In The Hospital For 45 Days—It Ended His Olympic Career

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Finland’s Way To End Homelessness

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Mesh Netting That Catches The Trash Before It Goes Into The Ocean

Image source: reddit.com

#4 When You Reach 100 Years Old In Barbados, You Get A Stamp In Your Honour

Image source: reddit.com

#5 This Female Grey Wolf And Male Brown Bear Were Spotted Every Night For Ten Days Straight By A Finnish Photographer, Spending Several Hours Together Between 8pm And 4am. They Would Even Share Food With Each Other

Image source: reddit.com

#6 A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)

Image source: Scientiaetnatura065

#7 When A 6.8 Earthquake Hit Olympia, Washington In 2001, A Shop Owner Found That A Sand-Tracing Pendulum Recorded The Vibrations

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Bodyscan Of Woman At 250 And 125 Pounds

Adler221:
Seeing my MRI scan when I was close to 300, was exactly what I needed to lose weight. Started at 262 and currently 168.

Image source: theanti_influencer75

#9 The Smile Says It All

Image source: Soloflow786

#10 A Spotless Giraffe 🦒

Image source: Catsanno

#11 Dutch Artist Berndnaut Smilde Creates Indoor Clouds By Perfectly Balancing Temperature, Humidity And Light Inside Buildings And Rooms

Image source: Greedy-Vegetable-466

#12 A German Circus Is Using Holograms Instead Of Live Animals For A Cruelty-Free Experience

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Only In Japan

Image source: a__free__soul

#14 A City In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Bullet Trains And Their Security System

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Tiny Stabbies

Image source: AMAZlNGNATURE

#17 I’ve Never Seen A Baby Squirrel. I Am Not Disappointed

Image source: Soloflow786

#18 A Globe That Shows Elevation

Image source: iamnumair

#19 This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features

Image source: doopityWoop22

#20 A Rare White Lion

Image source: Independent_Strike13

#21 This Guy Found Himself On An Empty Airplane And Took A Picture In Every Seat And Photoshopped It Together

Image source: tukistabbe

#22 A Rare Phenomenon Called Fire Rainbow In The Atmosphere Photographed. Not O.c

Image source: Rave4life79

#23 Jose Mujica: The Poorest President

Image source: reddit.com

#24 In 1951, A 66 Year Old Man Wasn’t Allowed To Enter A 1800km (1118 Miles) Long Bicycle Race Because Of Being “Too Old”. He Showed Up Anyways And Won The Race By Biking For Days Without Sleep. He Got The Nickname “Grandpa Steel”

Image source: reddit.com

#25 A Prison Cell In Norway

Image source: reddit.com

#26 In 1980, The FBI Ran A Sting Operation Using A Fake Company To Offer Bribes To Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of The Targets Accepted And Were Convicted

Image source: Bad-Umpire10

#27 Father And Son Decides To Get In Shape Together

Image source: Soloflow786

#28 Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right

Image source: Soloflow786

#29 This Doorknob Lets You See What Is In The Room Ahead

Image source: theanti_influencer75

#30 Phones Confiscated During Cell Searches At Just One Prison

Image source: reddit.com

#31 A Melanistic Fox, One Of The Rarest And Beautiful Animals On The Planet 🤩

Image source: Soloflow786

#32 When Israeli President Chaim Weizmann Died In 1952, Einstein Was Asked To Be Israel’s Second President, But He Declined

Image source: usernamenotfound701

#33 Neil Armstrong’s Family Watches Him Go To The Moon

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Close-Up Shots Of Spider Eyes Captured By Macro Photographer Javier Rupérez

Image source: Mindnessss

#35 This Proud Aboriginal Elder Travels 1864 Miles To Be At His Granddaughter’s Graduation

Image source: Soloflow786

#36 Owl Looks Like The Golden Snitch

Image source: Severe_Dig4822

#37 A 10mb Hard Drive From The 60s

Silver-Goat8306:
Later than that as well. For many years I worked on CDC cyber 860s and 70s. That’s what was in the discs packs that had to be mounted. FFS we carry around in our pockets far more computing power than we had in entire big rooms into the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s.

Image source: Which_Boysenberry_71

#38 A Salt Mine In Romania

Image source: reddit.com

#39 IR Light And My Veins

This photo is taken by modified camera(2Mp macro camera) that can capture IR light as well. Behind the hand is a source of 850nm IR light and it can pass though flesh more easily than the deoxygenated blood present in the vein.

Image source: tokyoflashy

#40 When The Euro Bills Were Designed The Bridges Were Intentionally Designed To Not Represent Any Real Ones. A Dutch Man Then Decided To Build Them Over A Local Waterway In The Dutch Town Of Spijkenisse

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Photographer Craig Fruchtman Captures New York City Through The Seasons

Image source: Greedy-Vegetable-466

#42 Now This Is How You Shoot An Elephant

Image source: Soloflow786

#43 Kid With Disability Uses It To His Advantage As A Mad Max Cosplay

Image source: Soloflow786

#44 This Man Saved His Neighbor’s Dog. You Can See The Cat Jumping Out The Window

Image source: Soloflow786

#45 Wing Structure Of A Fruit Bat

Image source: -What-on-Earth-

#46 A Mask Made To Block AI Based Facial Recognition From All Angles

Image source: reddit.com

#47 The Silver Snipers Are A Cs:go E-Sports Team In Sweden Where The Youngest Member Is 62 Years Old And The Oldest Is 81

Image source: reddit.com

#48 This Flight Took Off In 2025 And Will Land In 2024

Image source: Stotallytob3r

#49 I Just Discovered A Painting That Looks Like My Favorite Picture Of Me And My Son

Image source: r37n1w

#50 The 96-Year-Old Painter Who Saved A Village

Image source: reddit.com

#51 Gold Depository At The New York Federal Reserve In 1959

Image source: reddit.com

#52 7000 Years Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Irish Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland

Image source: Soloflow786

#53 Coral Snake Intubated And Sedated For Surgery

Image source: currycurrycurry15

#54 The Person Who Designed The Building’s Structure In Barcelona Has A Grave Which Looks Like The Buildings He Designed

Image source: reddit.com

#55 The Coffer Illusion. There Are 16 Circles In This Picture. Once You See Them, You Can’t Unsee Them

Image source: Severe_Dig4822

#56 The Difference Between An Alligator (Left) And A Crocodile (Right)

Image source: Sweetie_Pie_00

#57 Xray Of A Dr*g Mule

Image source: theanti_influencer75

#58 Extraordinary Rock Balancing

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#59 The Size Of A Grizzly Bear Paw Compared To A Person

Image source: CuriousWanderer567

#60 First Photo Ever Taken

Image source: Lazy_raichu36

#61 Dad Of The Year

“The “Dad of the Year” award goes to a flathead catfish spotted in the Black River, North Carolina. A sudden drop in water left this fish stranded at the base of a decaying tree. At first, I wondered why it hadn’t moved as the water receded—until I noticed the pile of pink eggs beside it. It became clear that the fish stayed to protect its young. Male catfish often guard the eggs and fend off potential threats, sometimes even from the mother. This was one of the most remarkable examples of survival I’ve witnessed in swamps. Cypress swamps are tough environments, shaped by seasonal water fluctuations that influence the lives of their inhabitants. Although I didn’t wait to see what happened to this devoted father, I was heartened to see the water levels rise just a few days later.”

Image source: RmRobinGayle

#62 This Student Starting A Firehose And A Photo Being Taken At The Exact Moment. That Water Pattern Is Perfect

Image source: Soloflow786

#63 The Casual Border Between Belgium And The Netherlands

Image source: theanti_influencer75

#64 $1.4 Million Dollar Laferrari With A Christmas Tree Strapped On Top

Image source: EliteBeast2

#65 Three Cages From The Middle Ages Hang On A Church In Germany

Image source: Affectionate_Pool348

#66 Angel Of Death

Image source: Mindnessss

#67 A 14-Year-Old Boy Fell From A Plane On Takeoff From Sydney Airport After Hiding In A Wheel Well. An Amateur Cameraman Was Testing Out His Camera When He Accidentally Captured The Fall

Image source: Low-Beautiful-7230

#68 Mcrib Before Being Cooked

Image source: bawledannephat

#69 Czech Climber Adam Ondra Free Climbing Ei Caitan In Yosemite National Park

Image source: Mysterious-Volume577

#70 The Things We Do For Love

Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe

#71 Chick Born With 4 Legs

Image source: Homunculus_316

#72 This Showed Up In My Country I Think In This Year Or Last Year But It Freaked Everyone And People Were Talking About It For Weeks. Does Anyone Know What This Could Mean?

UberNZ:
My guess would be lenticular clouds. Moist non-turbulent air blows over a hill, the air cools as it gets lifted, which makes the moisture precipitate as a cloud. It appears to stay still, and the shape resembles a stack of lenses.

You need just the right terrain, moisture, a bit of breeze, but not a lot of shear … it’s pretty rare. It also looks freaky as fuck, so a lot of UFO sightings can be traced back to lenticular clouds.

Image source: reddit.com

#73 “The Knife Angel” Is A Touring Sculpture Constructed In The UK With Over 100,000 Confiscated Knives As “A Monument To The Lives Lost To Knife Crime”

Image source: DesperateAsk7091

#74 This Lamp Pole’s Posters Over The Years

Image source: -What-on-Earth-

#75 The Windows 10 Default Wallpaper Is Actually A Photograph And Not A Computer Generated Image

Image source: reddit.com

#76 I See Your “Reverse Bridge” In The Netherlands And Raise You The “Kanalbrücke Magdeburg”

Image source: Redditzork

#77 The First (1896) And Last (1972) Self-Portrait Of Pablo Picasso

Image source: theo141014

#78 Picture Of A Street From 1900 vs. 2014

Image source: Ender_Melech

#79 The Uncomfortable Various Objects Designed By Katerina Kamprani

Image source: No-Eye-9491

#80 I Flew Over Saudi Arabia’s ‘The Line’ City Under Construction Today

Image source: OohHeaven

#81 This Mushroom Grew In My Shower In 7 Hours

Image source: LemonadeCheezels

#82 Old Money Recovered From The Titanic

Image source: reddit.com

#83 Found A Photo Today Of My Girlfriend And I 9 Years Before We Ever Met And New Each Other. ( ＾ω＾)

Image source: MrGray2016

#84 Steve Jobs Once Responded To An Autograph Request By Typing A Letter Saying He Doesn’t Give Autographs

Image source: doopityWoop22

#85 The Bolton Strid In The UK Has A 100% Mortality Rate If You Fall In It

Image source: reddit.com

#86 The Bath Mouthpiece

Image source: Anti-Fanny

#87 Well, This Is One In A Million

Dan300up:
And then was taken back to hospital, pronounced dead again, and sent back to funeral home. (Seriously).

Image source: North_Psychology4543

#88 The Ottoman Train T.e. Lawrence Ambushed In 1917, Still Lying In The Arabian Desert 107yrs On

Image source: Scientiaetnatura065

#89 The Way This Opal Formed Looks Like Runes

Image source: -What-on-Earth-

#90 Jfk Spent The Night In My House In 1959

Image source: reddit.com

#91 Karolina Olsson, A Swedish Woman Born In The 19th Century, Reportedly Slept Continuously For An Astonishing 32 Years, Puzzling Medical Professionals And Captivating The Public

Image source: senorphone1

#92 How Did She/He Draw It?

Image source: Severe_Dig4822

#93 A Huge Gang Of Robber Crabs Gatecrash A Family Dinner In Australia

Image source: reddit.com

#94 Levitating Tree

Image source: classicman1008

#95 First Morning After Sweden Changed From Driving On The Left Side To Driving On The Right, 1967

Image source: mtavs_

#96 My Library Got Gifted A 160 Year Old Webster Dictionary!

Image source: Esutan

#97 My Bosses Laptop Trackpad Is Worn Down To The Circuit Board

Image source: Steven_Ray20

#98 The Largest And Deepest Sinkhole In The World Is Xiaozhai Tiankeng, In Fengjie, China

Image source: sbgroup65

#99 There Is A Japanese Subculture Around Massive Custom Electrical/Hvac Tool Belts

Image source: czarofel

#100 One Of The Four Heads Made With Cotton, Soap And Human Hair Placed By Alcatraz Prisoners In Their Beds To Help Their Escape In 1962

Image source: reddit.com

#101 A Same-Height Party By Artist Hans Hemmert In Berlin, 1997

Image source: reddit.com

#102 Every Man’s Childhood Dream

Image source: RustyWolfCounsel

#103 There Is A Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe On The Back Of This Grave

Image source: Soloflow786

#104 Federico Caprilli Demonstrates The Skills Of His Horse As Part Of The Esteemed Italian Cavalry School, 1906

Image source: Plugsz

#105 A Special Effects Artist Made Himself A Mask For The Pandemic And I Can’t Get Over I

Image source: Soloflow786

#106 80-Year-Old Oracle Founder Larry Ellison, The Second-Wealthiest Person In The World, Is Married To A 33-Year-Old Chinese Native Who Is 47 Years Younger Than Him

Image source: No-StrategyX

