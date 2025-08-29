106 Extraordinary And Fascinating Things People Saw And Wanted To Show Others (New Pics)

The internet is overflowing with fascinating things, but finding them can feel like swinging a metal detector across a never-ending beach. There’s a lot to dig through before you hit anything worth your time.
Thankfully, r/interesting on Reddit does the hard part for you. It’s where people share the things that grabbed their attention and pass them along to anyone who’s curious enough to care.
So of course, we jumped in and brought back our favorites. Scroll through, enjoy, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that truly earned their name.
#1 In 1976, Shavarsh Karapetyan, An Armenian Olympic Swimmer, Saves 20 People Trapped In A Bus That Sank 80′ Offshore. It Took Him Several Hours To Save Them All, And He Suffered Injuries That Put Him In The Hospital For 45 Days—It Ended His Olympic Career
#2 Finland’s Way To End Homelessness
#3 Mesh Netting That Catches The Trash Before It Goes Into The Ocean
#4 When You Reach 100 Years Old In Barbados, You Get A Stamp In Your Honour
#5 This Female Grey Wolf And Male Brown Bear Were Spotted Every Night For Ten Days Straight By A Finnish Photographer, Spending Several Hours Together Between 8pm And 4am. They Would Even Share Food With Each Other
#6 A German Company That Sells Cleaning Equipment Used Its Pressure Washers To Create A Giant Image Of Godzilla On The Iwaya Kawauchi Dam In Saga Prefecture (Japan)
#7 When A 6.8 Earthquake Hit Olympia, Washington In 2001, A Shop Owner Found That A Sand-Tracing Pendulum Recorded The Vibrations
#8 Bodyscan Of Woman At 250 And 125 Pounds
Adler221:
Seeing my MRI scan when I was close to 300, was exactly what I needed to lose weight. Started at 262 and currently 168.
#9 The Smile Says It All
#10 A Spotless Giraffe 🦒
#11 Dutch Artist Berndnaut Smilde Creates Indoor Clouds By Perfectly Balancing Temperature, Humidity And Light Inside Buildings And Rooms
#12 A German Circus Is Using Holograms Instead Of Live Animals For A Cruelty-Free Experience
#13 Only In Japan
#14 A City In Germany Made Thermally Insulated Pods For Homeless People To Sleep In
#15 Bullet Trains And Their Security System
#16 Tiny Stabbies
#17 I’ve Never Seen A Baby Squirrel. I Am Not Disappointed
#18 A Globe That Shows Elevation
#19 This Beach In Turkey With Accessibility Features
#20 A Rare White Lion
#21 This Guy Found Himself On An Empty Airplane And Took A Picture In Every Seat And Photoshopped It Together
#22 A Rare Phenomenon Called Fire Rainbow In The Atmosphere Photographed. Not O.c
#23 Jose Mujica: The Poorest President
#24 In 1951, A 66 Year Old Man Wasn’t Allowed To Enter A 1800km (1118 Miles) Long Bicycle Race Because Of Being “Too Old”. He Showed Up Anyways And Won The Race By Biking For Days Without Sleep. He Got The Nickname “Grandpa Steel”
#25 A Prison Cell In Norway
#26 In 1980, The FBI Ran A Sting Operation Using A Fake Company To Offer Bribes To Members Of Congress. Nearly 25% Of The Targets Accepted And Were Convicted
#27 Father And Son Decides To Get In Shape Together
#28 Mars On The Left, Earth On The Right
#29 This Doorknob Lets You See What Is In The Room Ahead
#30 Phones Confiscated During Cell Searches At Just One Prison
#31 A Melanistic Fox, One Of The Rarest And Beautiful Animals On The Planet 🤩
#32 When Israeli President Chaim Weizmann Died In 1952, Einstein Was Asked To Be Israel’s Second President, But He Declined
#33 Neil Armstrong’s Family Watches Him Go To The Moon
#34 Close-Up Shots Of Spider Eyes Captured By Macro Photographer Javier Rupérez
#35 This Proud Aboriginal Elder Travels 1864 Miles To Be At His Granddaughter’s Graduation
#36 Owl Looks Like The Golden Snitch
#37 A 10mb Hard Drive From The 60s
Silver-Goat8306:
Later than that as well. For many years I worked on CDC cyber 860s and 70s. That’s what was in the discs packs that had to be mounted. FFS we carry around in our pockets far more computing power than we had in entire big rooms into the ‘80s, ‘90s, and 2000s.
#38 A Salt Mine In Romania
#39 IR Light And My Veins
This photo is taken by modified camera(2Mp macro camera) that can capture IR light as well. Behind the hand is a source of 850nm IR light and it can pass though flesh more easily than the deoxygenated blood present in the vein.
Image source: tokyoflashy
#40 When The Euro Bills Were Designed The Bridges Were Intentionally Designed To Not Represent Any Real Ones. A Dutch Man Then Decided To Build Them Over A Local Waterway In The Dutch Town Of Spijkenisse
#41 Photographer Craig Fruchtman Captures New York City Through The Seasons
#42 Now This Is How You Shoot An Elephant
#43 Kid With Disability Uses It To His Advantage As A Mad Max Cosplay
#44 This Man Saved His Neighbor’s Dog. You Can See The Cat Jumping Out The Window
#45 Wing Structure Of A Fruit Bat
#46 A Mask Made To Block AI Based Facial Recognition From All Angles
#47 The Silver Snipers Are A Cs:go E-Sports Team In Sweden Where The Youngest Member Is 62 Years Old And The Oldest Is 81
#48 This Flight Took Off In 2025 And Will Land In 2024
#49 I Just Discovered A Painting That Looks Like My Favorite Picture Of Me And My Son
#50 The 96-Year-Old Painter Who Saved A Village
#51 Gold Depository At The New York Federal Reserve In 1959
#52 7000 Years Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Irish Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland
#53 Coral Snake Intubated And Sedated For Surgery
#54 The Person Who Designed The Building’s Structure In Barcelona Has A Grave Which Looks Like The Buildings He Designed
#55 The Coffer Illusion. There Are 16 Circles In This Picture. Once You See Them, You Can’t Unsee Them
#56 The Difference Between An Alligator (Left) And A Crocodile (Right)
#57 Xray Of A Dr*g Mule
#58 Extraordinary Rock Balancing
#59 The Size Of A Grizzly Bear Paw Compared To A Person
#60 First Photo Ever Taken
#61 Dad Of The Year
“The “Dad of the Year” award goes to a flathead catfish spotted in the Black River, North Carolina. A sudden drop in water left this fish stranded at the base of a decaying tree. At first, I wondered why it hadn’t moved as the water receded—until I noticed the pile of pink eggs beside it. It became clear that the fish stayed to protect its young. Male catfish often guard the eggs and fend off potential threats, sometimes even from the mother. This was one of the most remarkable examples of survival I’ve witnessed in swamps. Cypress swamps are tough environments, shaped by seasonal water fluctuations that influence the lives of their inhabitants. Although I didn’t wait to see what happened to this devoted father, I was heartened to see the water levels rise just a few days later.”
#62 This Student Starting A Firehose And A Photo Being Taken At The Exact Moment. That Water Pattern Is Perfect
#63 The Casual Border Between Belgium And The Netherlands
#64 $1.4 Million Dollar Laferrari With A Christmas Tree Strapped On Top
#65 Three Cages From The Middle Ages Hang On A Church In Germany
#66 Angel Of Death
#67 A 14-Year-Old Boy Fell From A Plane On Takeoff From Sydney Airport After Hiding In A Wheel Well. An Amateur Cameraman Was Testing Out His Camera When He Accidentally Captured The Fall
#68 Mcrib Before Being Cooked
#69 Czech Climber Adam Ondra Free Climbing Ei Caitan In Yosemite National Park
#70 The Things We Do For Love
#71 Chick Born With 4 Legs
#72 This Showed Up In My Country I Think In This Year Or Last Year But It Freaked Everyone And People Were Talking About It For Weeks. Does Anyone Know What This Could Mean?
UberNZ:
My guess would be lenticular clouds. Moist non-turbulent air blows over a hill, the air cools as it gets lifted, which makes the moisture precipitate as a cloud. It appears to stay still, and the shape resembles a stack of lenses.
You need just the right terrain, moisture, a bit of breeze, but not a lot of shear … it’s pretty rare. It also looks freaky as fuck, so a lot of UFO sightings can be traced back to lenticular clouds.
#73 “The Knife Angel” Is A Touring Sculpture Constructed In The UK With Over 100,000 Confiscated Knives As “A Monument To The Lives Lost To Knife Crime”
#74 This Lamp Pole’s Posters Over The Years
#75 The Windows 10 Default Wallpaper Is Actually A Photograph And Not A Computer Generated Image
#76 I See Your “Reverse Bridge” In The Netherlands And Raise You The “Kanalbrücke Magdeburg”
#77 The First (1896) And Last (1972) Self-Portrait Of Pablo Picasso
#78 Picture Of A Street From 1900 vs. 2014
#79 The Uncomfortable Various Objects Designed By Katerina Kamprani
#80 I Flew Over Saudi Arabia’s ‘The Line’ City Under Construction Today
#81 This Mushroom Grew In My Shower In 7 Hours
#82 Old Money Recovered From The Titanic
#83 Found A Photo Today Of My Girlfriend And I 9 Years Before We Ever Met And New Each Other. ( ＾ω＾)
#84 Steve Jobs Once Responded To An Autograph Request By Typing A Letter Saying He Doesn’t Give Autographs
#85 The Bolton Strid In The UK Has A 100% Mortality Rate If You Fall In It
#86 The Bath Mouthpiece
#87 Well, This Is One In A Million
Dan300up:
And then was taken back to hospital, pronounced dead again, and sent back to funeral home. (Seriously).
#88 The Ottoman Train T.e. Lawrence Ambushed In 1917, Still Lying In The Arabian Desert 107yrs On
#89 The Way This Opal Formed Looks Like Runes
#90 Jfk Spent The Night In My House In 1959
#91 Karolina Olsson, A Swedish Woman Born In The 19th Century, Reportedly Slept Continuously For An Astonishing 32 Years, Puzzling Medical Professionals And Captivating The Public
#92 How Did She/He Draw It?
#93 A Huge Gang Of Robber Crabs Gatecrash A Family Dinner In Australia
#94 Levitating Tree
#95 First Morning After Sweden Changed From Driving On The Left Side To Driving On The Right, 1967
#96 My Library Got Gifted A 160 Year Old Webster Dictionary!
#97 My Bosses Laptop Trackpad Is Worn Down To The Circuit Board
#98 The Largest And Deepest Sinkhole In The World Is Xiaozhai Tiankeng, In Fengjie, China
#99 There Is A Japanese Subculture Around Massive Custom Electrical/Hvac Tool Belts
#100 One Of The Four Heads Made With Cotton, Soap And Human Hair Placed By Alcatraz Prisoners In Their Beds To Help Their Escape In 1962
#101 A Same-Height Party By Artist Hans Hemmert In Berlin, 1997
#102 Every Man’s Childhood Dream
#103 There Is A Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe On The Back Of This Grave
#104 Federico Caprilli Demonstrates The Skills Of His Horse As Part Of The Esteemed Italian Cavalry School, 1906
#105 A Special Effects Artist Made Himself A Mask For The Pandemic And I Can’t Get Over I
#106 80-Year-Old Oracle Founder Larry Ellison, The Second-Wealthiest Person In The World, Is Married To A 33-Year-Old Chinese Native Who Is 47 Years Younger Than Him
