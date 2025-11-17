My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

by

I haven’t posted these for a while but the plot has been advancing and I really am proud about where it’s going! While they ARE stand-alone, I hope I can persuade the Bored Panda team not to have people vote on individual comics since it disrupts the plot (as one reader justifiably complained in the comments for my last post!)

I hope you enjoy it, and please check out my pages on other social media platforms.

And if you wanna check my academic work, on which all of this is based, see here

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | socel.net | bsky.app

My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid
My 31 Comics About An Over-Possessive Mom Who Joins Her Son On A Viking Raid

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Unbelievably Realistic Pencil Drawings By This Nigerian Artist Look More Real Than Photos Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Grimm Nick woods
Grimm 2.06 “Over My Dead Body” Recap
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2012
Hi Pandas, Show Me Your Weirdest Gaming Moments (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
You Can Get A Sand Timer For People Who Spend Way Too Long On The Toilet
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Cute Newborn Photography
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Woman Accidentally Discovers Her Husband Has Been Living A Double Life For The Past 17 Years
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.