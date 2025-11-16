25 Times Kids Made Parents Laugh So Hard During Halloween It Made The Exhaustion Worth It

by

Ask kids what’s their favorite celebration of the year, and the chances are you’ll hear Halloween over and over again. Because it needs no explanation: from trick or treating to the twenty-four-hour-long candy-eating marathon, it’s just a dream come true.

No wonders so many kids go bananas on the spookiest night of the year. From pulling off the craziest costumes an adult would never come up with to carving pumpkins in a way that’s just nowhere in the books, you can’t help but wonder how creative, fun, and basically genius these little daredevils actually are.

We wrapped up some of the most hilarious pics of kids celebrating Halloween who made their parents laugh, so enjoy!

#1 This Kid Was A Fart For Halloween

Image source: toddminus

#2 I Put My Son In A Halloween Onesie Without Thinking Much About It And Gave Myself A Heart Attack At 2am

Image source: LadyJane17

#3 My Daughter Got To Wear A Costume During Gymnastics Practice And This Is What She Chose

Image source: Dalo600

#4 This Kid Wanted To Be A “Shirt” For Halloween

Image source: bradysmith99

#5 Just Don’t Read The Fine Print

Image source: robinwood41

#6 My Kid Found A Better Use For Out Halloween Wine Holder At The Cookout Tonight

Image source: fugawf

#7 Left My Son Alone With The Decorations

Image source: DesertDelirium

#8 My Kid Wanted To Be A Cup Of Mac N Cheese For Halloween

Image source: Krunk1599

#9 I Decided To Scare The Grownups This Year

Image source: Musicferret

#10 Part Of The Halloween Display My Wife And Kids Put Together

Image source: Dilligaf_Bazinga

#11 Can You Guess Who Won The Halloween Costume Contest?

Image source: 1PeePeeTouch

#12 My Brother’s Kid Is Running Around The House Like This Giving Me The Wiggins

Image source: Grimmportent

#13 My Son Works At A Tire Shop. This Is The Pumpkin He Carved

Image source: JBrew_Runes

#14 Daughter Picked Out Masks And Weapons To Scare Mom When She Gets Home From Work. I Love My 6 Year Old

Image source: nit4r

#15 My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween

Image source: brandoj23

#16

Image source: simoncholland

#17 Always Check Your Kid’s Halloween Haul, You Never Know What Things Sickos Might Try To Sneak In

Image source: reddit.com

#18

Image source: deloisivete

#19 My Kids Put Up Halloween Decorations And I Found This Jerk Pooping In My Plant Pot. He Looks Very Pleased With Himself

Image source: sassubear

#20

Image source: DameSpunky

#21 Mmmm, What A Score

Image source: sour_the_milk

#22 My 6 Year Old’s Solution For Keeping Ants From Invading The Jack-O-Lantern

Image source: a-winner-is-you

#23 Happy Halloween! (My Kid Invented A New Halloween Centric Event That Involves Carving Butts Into Pumpkins)

Image source: Ajarjay

#24

Image source: dad_on_my_feet

#25 Our 8 Year Old Made Halloween Decorations This Morning And We Just Noticed This One She Put In The Window

Image source: dushisellers

