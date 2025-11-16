25 Times Kids Made Parents Laugh So Hard During Halloween It Made The Exhaustion Worth It

Ask kids what’s their favorite celebration of the year, and the chances are you’ll hear Halloween over and over again. Because it needs no explanation: from trick or treating to the twenty-four-hour-long candy-eating marathon, it’s just a dream come true.
No wonders so many kids go bananas on the spookiest night of the year. From pulling off the craziest costumes an adult would never come up with to carving pumpkins in a way that’s just nowhere in the books, you can’t help but wonder how creative, fun, and basically genius these little daredevils actually are.
We wrapped up some of the most hilarious pics of kids celebrating Halloween who made their parents laugh, so enjoy!
#1 This Kid Was A Fart For Halloween
#2 I Put My Son In A Halloween Onesie Without Thinking Much About It And Gave Myself A Heart Attack At 2am
#3 My Daughter Got To Wear A Costume During Gymnastics Practice And This Is What She Chose
#4 This Kid Wanted To Be A “Shirt” For Halloween
#5 Just Don’t Read The Fine Print
#6 My Kid Found A Better Use For Out Halloween Wine Holder At The Cookout Tonight
#7 Left My Son Alone With The Decorations
#8 My Kid Wanted To Be A Cup Of Mac N Cheese For Halloween
#9 I Decided To Scare The Grownups This Year
#10 Part Of The Halloween Display My Wife And Kids Put Together
#11 Can You Guess Who Won The Halloween Costume Contest?
#12 My Brother’s Kid Is Running Around The House Like This Giving Me The Wiggins
#13 My Son Works At A Tire Shop. This Is The Pumpkin He Carved
#14 Daughter Picked Out Masks And Weapons To Scare Mom When She Gets Home From Work. I Love My 6 Year Old
#15 My Daughter When She Said She Wanted To Be A Transformer For Halloween
#16
#17 Always Check Your Kid’s Halloween Haul, You Never Know What Things Sickos Might Try To Sneak In
#18
#19 My Kids Put Up Halloween Decorations And I Found This Jerk Pooping In My Plant Pot. He Looks Very Pleased With Himself
#20
#21 Mmmm, What A Score
#22 My 6 Year Old’s Solution For Keeping Ants From Invading The Jack-O-Lantern
#23 Happy Halloween! (My Kid Invented A New Halloween Centric Event That Involves Carving Butts Into Pumpkins)
#24
#25 Our 8 Year Old Made Halloween Decorations This Morning And We Just Noticed This One She Put In The Window
