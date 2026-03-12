81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

by

By now, everyone probably knows that tattoos are permanent. And yet, that doesn’t stop people from getting truly awful ones, time and time again. At the very least, they make for great lessons and even better comic relief.

Below, we’ve gathered some truly unfortunate tattoo fails shared in a subreddit dedicated to bad ink. Scroll down to see them, and let them serve as a reminder to always think twice before committing to something that will stay on your body forever.

#1 Daughter Of A Friend Paid $300 For This

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: i-am-foxymoron

#2 Cover Up / Touch Up From A Local “Artist”

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: _Nightfall___

#3 Blacked Out Fingertips

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: PoorCousinCharles

#4 New Real Estate Agent Tattoos Every House He Sold This Year

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: ninetofivehangover

#5 More From The Disney Tattoo Community

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: SwimmerIndependent47

#6 Girl I Went To School With Got Tats From One Of Her Friends In Some Dingy House

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: beeyyut

#7 Give Me That School Desk Makeover

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: RealisticMachine8

#8 My Crane Tat

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: manticorn24

#9 From A Local Shop’s Page…

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: halfstash

#10 Influencer Gives Herself Freckles And Temp Blindness

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: villainless

#11 “I Never Had A Client Be Unhappy With Their Tattoo” (Messages In The Pics)

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Alex_daisy13

#12 My Local Tattoo Shop Is Worse Than Yours

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: PARTYTIME1993

#13 Awesome Rodent Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Commercial_Bid8986

#14 How Can I Cover Up This Mistake I Made At 18

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Consistent_Link_3349

#15 Terrible Face Tattoos

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: No_Golf_

#16 A Tattoo Only A Mother Could Love

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Mother_Bag_3114

#17 Local Artist Who Likes To Intimidate Other Tattoo Artists Encroaching On His Turf

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: ThisCardiologist6998

#18 “A Carbon Copy Of The Original”

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: i-am-foxymoron

#19 Have Never Seen This Concept Well Done

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Altruistic_Lie_741

#20 Got Banned From An Animal Crossing Group Five Years Ago For Asking If They Were Real

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: insolentdaisy

#21 A Friend Of Mine Got His Tattoo Covered-Up

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: i-am-foxymoron

#22 It Looks Like A Disease

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: greenfuzzysweater

#23 Rip 😢

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: callmeshee

#24 Yikes!😬

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: i-am-foxymoron

#25 Am I Hater Or Is This A Bad Tat?

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Status_Antelope_7707

#26 What I Asked For vs. What I Got

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: amnesiacx9

#27 My 65 Year Old Mom Is Going Through A Phase

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: MushroomJames

#28 “Cover-Up”

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: heathen-42

#29 Saw This On Facebook. Tagged A Pmu Artist Turned Tattoo Artist :///

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: ohnohbabywhatisudoin

#30 Tale As Old As Time

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: xsmiley314x

#31 Not Sure If “Bad Decisions” Belong In This Group Or Not, But

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: WhippetRun

#32 Toxicity

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: PuzzleheadedBlock689

#33 Ring Tattoo… Getting Divorced

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: IEatAndDrinkDiarrhea

#34 Got My First Tat And Im Not Happy 🙁

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Unimpressed7539

#35 It Would Have Been So Easy For The Kid To Have Gotten Hurt Bro

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: PlNKSANRIO

#36 Is My Tattoo Bad After I Burned Myself?

I work at a coffee shop and spilled hot water on my arm a few months ago. The burn was horrible, but healed. Unfortunately it left my sword looking a little crooked at the tip. Is the tattoo horrible looking now?

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#37 What Are Y’all’s Thoughts On This One

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Adeptus_Astartes41

#38 Seen In The Wild

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: SimpleDelusions

#39 Do These Tattoos Suck Or Am I Just A Hater

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: bubblybarnacles123

#40 My 17 Year Old Sister’s New Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: carebearpie

#41 Girl I Know On Facebook Just Got This And Is Bragging.. I Gotta Take A Breath

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: lacinated

#42 Thx Snapchat For Reminding Me That 6 Yrs Ago I Got This Tattoo That Has Since Aged Like Milk

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: iloponis

#43 TikTok Is A Goldmine At Times

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: SelectStarAll

#44 No, You’re Not You’re Not Having A Stroke

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Psychological-Fly952

#45 Found In The Wild

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: J_Lazzz

#46 Done By A Ex A Week Before She Broke Up With Me

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: i_want_a_ferret

#47 Shell Gas Station Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: JacobSaysMoo56

#48 I Find Something New I Hate About This Every Time I Look At It…

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: CrochetedFishingLine

#49 This Genre Of Tattoos Just Makes Me Laugh

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: ballonfightaddicted

#50 I Wanna Leave A Bad Review But I’m Too Scared Of Confrontation

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: pepsibun

#51 Thoughts On This Cover Up Posted By A Local Shop

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Morgan_x

#52 Oh Gheeze

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: aomqueen

#53 This Was Op’s First Tattoo…

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: RexxVFX

#54 Got This A Couple Of Years Ago, The E And T Are Supposed To Look Like Bites Were Taken Out Of Them

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: eight-legged_octopus

#55 Pickles And Fried Eggs… Because Why? Who Knows. Looks Like A Mid 2010s Vans Print

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: opheliainthedeep

#56 Mine Next

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: [deleted]

#57 Got This Matching Tattoo On A First (And Only) Date

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: sketchyspiice

#58 I Regret My First Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: NoRadish4622

#59 Friend’s Ex’s New Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: SirTeddles

#60 Found On Fb – I Think They’re Peacock Feathers But…

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: whatdoudowithalemon

#61 I’m Speechless

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Ailoy-1

#62 Dolphin Leg

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: cstuart1046

#63 The Safest Coverup Option

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: HornlessUnicorn

#64 I Think This Belongs Here

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: ImplementEither7716

#65 Crying Lmao

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: No_Put_3697

#66 Never Change, Ig

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: OG-DirtNasty

#67 Stolen From R/Tragedeigh

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: bellefante

#68 Promoted Post 🐵😑

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Yredelemnul

#69 Found This 😭

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: MedievalFurnace

#70 I’m Lost For Words Rn

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: xsmiley314x

#71 Do Your Research Before Getting A Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: shrewdaddy15

#72 Ig Scroll Find

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: moorredrum

#73 No Way Man

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: delanybuss

#74 My Buddies Homemade Tattoo. DVD Motor And Guitar String. Should I Let Him Finish

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: JaySwizzle1984

#75 Two Full Legs Of Bad Tattoos

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Ashton_Garland

#76 It’s Not *terrible* But

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: ethot_thoughts

#77 My First Tattoo, Judgment Hindered By Mother In Law

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: gamoragumdrp

#78 My Sister’s New Tattoo

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: MylesAwai

#79 I Think This Guy Bites

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: EastCoastCure710

#80 That’s One Way To Make Sure People Know Your Pronouns

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: Serious-Jellyfish-38

#81 Found On Ig, And I Have Nothing “Postivite” To Say About It

81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

Image source: BROGakaOrangeCrush

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Should Be Invented?
3 min read
Sep, 20, 2025
“I Can’t Believe”: Friends Surprise Grieving Teen On Her B-Day, Her Mom Loses It
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
“She Needs Locking Up”: Bonnie Blue Sparks Outrage With Disgusting Act At NBA Event
3 min read
Nov, 19, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Most Memorable Childhood Stories? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Man At Wit’s End As Home Turns Messy Following Pregnant Wife’s Demand He Doesn’t Vacuum
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Homophobic MIL Plans To Boycott The Wedding If DIL’s Gay MOH Comes, DIL Refuses To Budge
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2026