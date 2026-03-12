81 Truly Awful Tattoos That Are Funny, Tragic, And Permanent All At Once (New Pics)

By now, everyone probably knows that tattoos are permanent. And yet, that doesn’t stop people from getting truly awful ones, time and time again. At the very least, they make for great lessons and even better comic relief.
Below, we’ve gathered some truly unfortunate tattoo fails shared in a subreddit dedicated to bad ink. Scroll down to see them, and let them serve as a reminder to always think twice before committing to something that will stay on your body forever.
#1 Daughter Of A Friend Paid $300 For This
Image source: i-am-foxymoron
#2 Cover Up / Touch Up From A Local “Artist”
Image source: _Nightfall___
#3 Blacked Out Fingertips
Image source: PoorCousinCharles
#4 New Real Estate Agent Tattoos Every House He Sold This Year
Image source: ninetofivehangover
#5 More From The Disney Tattoo Community
Image source: SwimmerIndependent47
#6 Girl I Went To School With Got Tats From One Of Her Friends In Some Dingy House
Image source: beeyyut
#7 Give Me That School Desk Makeover
Image source: RealisticMachine8
#8 My Crane Tat
Image source: manticorn24
#9 From A Local Shop’s Page…
Image source: halfstash
#10 Influencer Gives Herself Freckles And Temp Blindness
Image source: villainless
#11 “I Never Had A Client Be Unhappy With Their Tattoo” (Messages In The Pics)
Image source: Alex_daisy13
#12 My Local Tattoo Shop Is Worse Than Yours
Image source: PARTYTIME1993
#13 Awesome Rodent Tattoo
Image source: Commercial_Bid8986
#14 How Can I Cover Up This Mistake I Made At 18
Image source: Consistent_Link_3349
#15 Terrible Face Tattoos
Image source: No_Golf_
#16 A Tattoo Only A Mother Could Love
Image source: Mother_Bag_3114
#17 Local Artist Who Likes To Intimidate Other Tattoo Artists Encroaching On His Turf
Image source: ThisCardiologist6998
#18 “A Carbon Copy Of The Original”
Image source: i-am-foxymoron
#19 Have Never Seen This Concept Well Done
Image source: Altruistic_Lie_741
#20 Got Banned From An Animal Crossing Group Five Years Ago For Asking If They Were Real
Image source: insolentdaisy
#21 A Friend Of Mine Got His Tattoo Covered-Up
Image source: i-am-foxymoron
#22 It Looks Like A Disease
Image source: greenfuzzysweater
#23 Rip 😢
Image source: callmeshee
#24 Yikes!😬
Image source: i-am-foxymoron
#25 Am I Hater Or Is This A Bad Tat?
Image source: Status_Antelope_7707
#26 What I Asked For vs. What I Got
Image source: amnesiacx9
#27 My 65 Year Old Mom Is Going Through A Phase
Image source: MushroomJames
#28 “Cover-Up”
Image source: heathen-42
#29 Saw This On Facebook. Tagged A Pmu Artist Turned Tattoo Artist :///
Image source: ohnohbabywhatisudoin
#30 Tale As Old As Time
Image source: xsmiley314x
#31 Not Sure If “Bad Decisions” Belong In This Group Or Not, But
Image source: WhippetRun
#32 Toxicity
Image source: PuzzleheadedBlock689
#33 Ring Tattoo… Getting Divorced
Image source: IEatAndDrinkDiarrhea
#34 Got My First Tat And Im Not Happy 🙁
Image source: Unimpressed7539
#35 It Would Have Been So Easy For The Kid To Have Gotten Hurt Bro
Image source: PlNKSANRIO
#36 Is My Tattoo Bad After I Burned Myself?
I work at a coffee shop and spilled hot water on my arm a few months ago. The burn was horrible, but healed. Unfortunately it left my sword looking a little crooked at the tip. Is the tattoo horrible looking now?
Image source: [deleted]
#37 What Are Y’all’s Thoughts On This One
Image source: Adeptus_Astartes41
#38 Seen In The Wild
Image source: SimpleDelusions
#39 Do These Tattoos Suck Or Am I Just A Hater
Image source: bubblybarnacles123
#40 My 17 Year Old Sister’s New Tattoo
Image source: carebearpie
#41 Girl I Know On Facebook Just Got This And Is Bragging.. I Gotta Take A Breath
Image source: lacinated
#42 Thx Snapchat For Reminding Me That 6 Yrs Ago I Got This Tattoo That Has Since Aged Like Milk
Image source: iloponis
#43 TikTok Is A Goldmine At Times
Image source: SelectStarAll
#44 No, You’re Not You’re Not Having A Stroke
Image source: Psychological-Fly952
#45 Found In The Wild
Image source: J_Lazzz
#46 Done By A Ex A Week Before She Broke Up With Me
Image source: i_want_a_ferret
#47 Shell Gas Station Tattoo
Image source: JacobSaysMoo56
#48 I Find Something New I Hate About This Every Time I Look At It…
Image source: CrochetedFishingLine
#49 This Genre Of Tattoos Just Makes Me Laugh
Image source: ballonfightaddicted
#50 I Wanna Leave A Bad Review But I’m Too Scared Of Confrontation
Image source: pepsibun
#51 Thoughts On This Cover Up Posted By A Local Shop
Image source: Morgan_x
#52 Oh Gheeze
Image source: aomqueen
#53 This Was Op’s First Tattoo…
Image source: RexxVFX
#54 Got This A Couple Of Years Ago, The E And T Are Supposed To Look Like Bites Were Taken Out Of Them
Image source: eight-legged_octopus
#55 Pickles And Fried Eggs… Because Why? Who Knows. Looks Like A Mid 2010s Vans Print
Image source: opheliainthedeep
#56 Mine Next
Image source: [deleted]
#57 Got This Matching Tattoo On A First (And Only) Date
Image source: sketchyspiice
#58 I Regret My First Tattoo
Image source: NoRadish4622
#59 Friend’s Ex’s New Tattoo
Image source: SirTeddles
#60 Found On Fb – I Think They’re Peacock Feathers But…
Image source: whatdoudowithalemon
#61 I’m Speechless
Image source: Ailoy-1
#62 Dolphin Leg
Image source: cstuart1046
#63 The Safest Coverup Option
Image source: HornlessUnicorn
#64 I Think This Belongs Here
Image source: ImplementEither7716
#65 Crying Lmao
Image source: No_Put_3697
#66 Never Change, Ig
Image source: OG-DirtNasty
#67 Stolen From R/Tragedeigh
Image source: bellefante
#68 Promoted Post 🐵😑
Image source: Yredelemnul
#69 Found This 😭
Image source: MedievalFurnace
#70 I’m Lost For Words Rn
Image source: xsmiley314x
#71 Do Your Research Before Getting A Tattoo
Image source: shrewdaddy15
#72 Ig Scroll Find
Image source: moorredrum
#73 No Way Man
Image source: delanybuss
#74 My Buddies Homemade Tattoo. DVD Motor And Guitar String. Should I Let Him Finish
Image source: JaySwizzle1984
#75 Two Full Legs Of Bad Tattoos
Image source: Ashton_Garland
#76 It’s Not *terrible* But
Image source: ethot_thoughts
#77 My First Tattoo, Judgment Hindered By Mother In Law
Image source: gamoragumdrp
#78 My Sister’s New Tattoo
Image source: MylesAwai
#79 I Think This Guy Bites
Image source: EastCoastCure710
#80 That’s One Way To Make Sure People Know Your Pronouns
Image source: Serious-Jellyfish-38
#81 Found On Ig, And I Have Nothing “Postivite” To Say About It
Image source: BROGakaOrangeCrush
Follow Us