50 Adorable Animals That Might Brighten Up Your Day (New Pics)

#1 Lamb Born 15min Ago: Hello World!
Image source: TheRoach
#2 The Opossom Is Able To Withstand Up To 80 Rattlesnake Bites. Thanks To Him, There Is An Antidote To Snake Venom. They Don’t Get Rabies And They Eat Ticks. They’re Your Friend
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#3 Sheepish Smile
Image source: lnfinity
#4 When My Daughter’s Rat, “Wasabi Bobby”, Is Nervous Or In A New Situation, He Holds Her Hand For Comfort
Image source: atodaso
#5 Ratatouille
Image source: fat_old_boy
#6 This World Doesn’t Deserve Larry
Image source: Wolfslayer256
#7 The Adorable Horse Fell Asleep On The Feet Of The Vet While He Was Talking To His Owners
Image source: JettMe_Red
#8 The Majestic Appearance Of A Baby Seagull
Image source: tyomateee2
#9 Bowl Of Baby Otters
Image source: reddit.com
#10 You Don’t Have To Be Big To Be Mega Cute
Image source: iklegemma
#11 It’s Finally Happened. I’ve Seen The Cutest Thing Ever
Image source: BusyBusyBizzy
#12 Baby Deer… So Tiny
Image source: Lil_Jazzy
#13 S M O L
Image source: Wamdala
#14 A Very Little Visitor Rested In My Tree
Image source: kuzumby
#15 Ocelot Kitten, Just Look At Those Paws!
Image source: KoreanThrasher
#16 Hi There Little Guy
Image source: won-an-art-contest
#17 When The Lettuce Is Just Right
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Baby Moo
Image source: OoBublesGirloO
#19 Baby Beaver Holding Its Tail And Nibbling On It
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#20 Look At That Little Chunker
Image source: Kingkrool1994
#21 This Baby Seal
Image source: Luminous_0
#22 (Oc) I Guess Not All Will Agree But I Found This Little Guy Quite Cute
Image source: Leekun95
#23 Plomp
Image source: Trollfightee
#24 Mouse
Image source: fat_old_boy
#25 Found This Little Guy At Work Today
Image source: Boyinthecorn
#26 Baby Donkeys Are Just Too Cute
Image source: ChaserNeverRests
#27 Felines Stretching
Image source: Random_Average_Human
#28 Sassy Panda
Image source: CheeseWaliChutney
#29 Fox Is Gonna Make A Good Soup
Image source: Baskerville84
#30 This Adorable Japanese Flying Squirrel
Image source: Gainsborough-Smythe
#31
Image source: imgur.com
#32 Thankfully I Saved This Little Guy From My Lawnmower Today
Image source: pbmax542
#33 This Leopard Cub & Their Mom In Front Of The Camera
Image source: asilvertintedrose
#34 Family Of Racoons In My Yard
Image source: Duskav3ng3r117
#35 Babies Leaving Their Nest
Image source: we-vegotmagictodo
#36 Found In Backyard: A Rare And Endangered Peregrine Falcon—the Fastest Bird On The Continent (The Wildlife Commission Reunited Him With His Family)
Image source: Intrepid_Nothing9561
#37 Front View Photo Of Platypus
Image source: tyomateee2
#38 Meet Max
Image source: Atmolam
#39 Can’t Tell The Difference
Image source: Girlfromlondon_
#40 This Is No Cookie Jar, This Is My Battle Armor
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#41 Fluffy Highland Cattle Calf
Image source: Brutally
#42 Hi There
Image source: _dreamy_dancer_
#43 Took This Photo At A Zoo In England, I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen Softer Eyes
Image source: curious_kitten_1
#44 [oc]my Little Pet Squirrel Sleeping :)
Image source: kogermax
#45 Found On A Walk Snapped A Pic And Moved On
Image source: sloppydog14
#46 This Baby Sloth Gives Me Cute Aggression!!!
Image source: Bubba_duckling
#47 Arctic Hares Are Very Cute In A Snowball Type Of Way
Image source: iklegemma
#48 Little Guy Wants A Hug
Image source: lmaosmh
#49 A Ridiculously Photogenic Llama At An Airbnb In New Zealand
Image source: No_icecream_cake
#50 This Cute Little Guy Weighs Only 2gm
Image source: JettMe_Red
#51 I Was Petting My Hammy And My Sibling Made A Pic Of It 😭
