20 Incredible Wildlife Moments Captured By This Year’s European Winners

The winners of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 have just been announced, and we’re excited to share the stunning images with you. Organized annually by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT), the competition celebrates the very best in wildlife photography, awarding an overall winner alongside the Fritz Pölking Prize and the Rewilding Europe Award. This year, the international jury was particularly moved by ‘Silent Despair,’ a haunting image captured by 20-year-old Luca Lorenz from Berlin.
A record-breaking 24,500 images were submitted by both amateur and professional photographers from 48 countries, making this the largest edition in the competition’s 25-year history. After an initial online screening, the jury spent three intensive days selecting 107 winning images across nine categories and two special awards – each capturing the beauty, drama, and fragility of the natural world.
More info: gdtfoto.de | Instagram | Facebook
#1 Runner Up Category Nature’s Studio: Spectrum Of Scales By Bernhard Schubert
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#2 Highly Commended, Mammals: Carefree By Jules Oldroyd
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#3 Overall Winner: Silent Despair By Luca Lorenz
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#4 Highly Commended, Other Animals: Maternal Embrace By Alex Hyde
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#5 Highly Commended, Other Animals: Perfect Fit By Tomasz Szpila
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#6 Highly Commended, Birds: Attack By Helmut Becker
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#7 Category Winner, Underwater World: Unsung Heroes By Angel Fitor
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#8 Highly Commended, Other Animals: Caterpillar Parade By Javier Aznar
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#9 Highly Commended, Mammals: Hammock In The Jungle By Federica Cordero
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#10 Category Winner, Men And Nature: Forensics By Britta Jaschinski
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#11 Runner-Up, Mammals: Nighttime Hunter By Csaba Daroczi
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#12 Highly Commended, Underwater World: Sea Of Fire By Andrea Michelutti
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#13 Highly Commended, Birds : Piercing Gaze By Mia Surakka
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#14 Highly Commended, Men And Nature: It Must Have Been Love By Daniela Graf
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#15 Runner-Up, Other Animals: Night Vision By Ivo Niermann
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#16 Highly Commended, Underwater World: Devotion By Romeo Bodolai
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#17 Category Winner, Young Photographers Up To 14 Years: At Dawn By Lubin Godin
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#18 Highly Commended, Mammals: Beavers In Spring By Per Gätzschmann
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#19 Category Winner, Young Photographers 15-17 Years: Predator By Alexis Tinker-Tsavala
Image source: gdt.ewpy
#20 Category Winner, Other Animals: Amongst The Stars By Tibor Litauszki
Image source: gdt.ewpy
Follow Us