20 Incredible Wildlife Moments Captured By This Year’s European Winners

by

The winners of the European Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2025 have just been announced, and we’re excited to share the stunning images with you. Organized annually by the German Society for Nature Photography (GDT), the competition celebrates the very best in wildlife photography, awarding an overall winner alongside the Fritz Pölking Prize and the Rewilding Europe Award. This year, the international jury was particularly moved by ‘Silent Despair,’ a haunting image captured by 20-year-old Luca Lorenz from Berlin.

A record-breaking 24,500 images were submitted by both amateur and professional photographers from 48 countries, making this the largest edition in the competition’s 25-year history. After an initial online screening, the jury spent three intensive days selecting 107 winning images across nine categories and two special awards – each capturing the beauty, drama, and fragility of the natural world.

#1 Runner Up Category Nature’s Studio: Spectrum Of Scales By Bernhard Schubert

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#2 Highly Commended, Mammals: Carefree By Jules Oldroyd

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#3 Overall Winner: Silent Despair By Luca Lorenz

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#4 Highly Commended, Other Animals: Maternal Embrace By Alex Hyde

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#5 Highly Commended, Other Animals: Perfect Fit By Tomasz Szpila

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#6 Highly Commended, Birds: Attack By Helmut Becker

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#7 Category Winner, Underwater World: Unsung Heroes By Angel Fitor

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#8 Highly Commended, Other Animals: Caterpillar Parade By Javier Aznar

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#9 Highly Commended, Mammals: Hammock In The Jungle By Federica Cordero

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#10 Category Winner, Men And Nature: Forensics By Britta Jaschinski

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#11 Runner-Up, Mammals: Nighttime Hunter By Csaba Daroczi

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#12 Highly Commended, Underwater World: Sea Of Fire By Andrea Michelutti

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#13 Highly Commended, Birds : Piercing Gaze By Mia Surakka

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#14 Highly Commended, Men And Nature: It Must Have Been Love By Daniela Graf

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#15 Runner-Up, Other Animals: Night Vision By Ivo Niermann

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#16 Highly Commended, Underwater World: Devotion By Romeo Bodolai

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#17 Category Winner, Young Photographers Up To 14 Years: At Dawn By Lubin Godin

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#18 Highly Commended, Mammals: Beavers In Spring By Per Gätzschmann

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#19 Category Winner, Young Photographers 15-17 Years: Predator By Alexis Tinker-Tsavala

Image source: gdt.ewpy

#20 Category Winner, Other Animals: Amongst The Stars By Tibor Litauszki

Image source: gdt.ewpy

