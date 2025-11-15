Hey Pandas, What’s The Nicest Thing Your Sibling Has Ever Done For You?

I’m just wondering if you have any stories to tell.
#1
Comfort me when I told him I was suicidal
#2
The nicest thing my younger sister has ever done for me is that one time she actually did NOT nag me and keep me awake to sleep in her bed with her since there’s “creepy dolls” in her bed! :D
#3
He let me have a book instead of forcing me to steal it when he went to sleep
#4
Be nice to me for 2 days straight!!! It was a new record!!!
#5
I think I was depressed and had anxiety from 5th to 6th grade and sometimes when I had a crying fit for no reason my younger brother and sister gave me hugs.
#6
Since I developed PTSD, my sister and brother have learned to read my body language and help me feel safe. My brother is a huge, imposing looking man, and he’ll physically get between me and things/ people who are making me uncomfortable. My sister “makes” me hold her baby or take her toddler elsewhere so that we can leave the room entirely. Both have created alternatives for me to participate in family events without the stress and triggers that cause flashbacks.
I never had to ask them to do any of this. They found out about the PTSD and just started watching me to learn what makes it worse and how they can make it better. I doubt I’d have survived without them.
#7
Gave me most of the icecream. Real friendship right there :D
#8
Sister 1: Introduced me to Harry Potter when she found out I hadn’t read any of them 6 years after the release of the first book.
Sister 2: Gave me advice on romantic relationships when people started taking an interest in me. It helped me feel a bit more normal.
Sister 3: I’ve been trying to think of something for too long, I don’t think she has done anything for anyone other than herself.
#9
I’m gonna go first. It was my last day of 5th grade, and the next year I was going to a different school. We had been best friends since kindergarden. Anyway, on the day before the big end of school play, we had a huge fight. Like, the biggest one yet. I walked home and started crying on my bed. About 10 minutes later, my 5 y.o. sister comes in and says “I made you this” and puts this blue (which is my fav colour) neclace on me. It was so cute, because something that small could make me feel so happy. :)
