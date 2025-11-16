50 Major Trends In The Past That New Generations Probably Wouldn’t Understand

As a fellow millennial growing up, don’t tell me you didn’t have one of those plastic stretchy chokers, or that fascinatingly odd toy called a yo-yo. At some point in our childhood, these were among the must-haves but have since vanished without a trace.
Many trends, tendencies and crazes (fancy participating in a flashmob, anyone?!) that were getting all the buzz at one point seem to have had an expiry date.
“What was a huge trend everyone forgot about?” someone asked on Reddit, and the thread soon turned into a walk down memory lane merged with a healthy dose of cringe.
#1
If you are old enough, you can’t beat mood rings.
#2
Whazaaaaaaaaaaaap
sane-ish replied:
One of my aunts still does this. We don’t talk.
#3
Manners!
#4
Those plastic stretchy chokers that also doubled as bracelets.
#5
Macarena.
#6
Fun ringtones.
#7
Farmville.
Sea-Kitchen3779 replied:
People would get real sh**ty when you told them you didn’t play and couldn’t trade strawberries or some s**t.
#8
Yo-yo’s had a big resurgence when I was a kid in the 90s. They were all the rage for like half of one school year, and then they just kind of vanished. It was fun playing with them with my dad for a while, and i did learn a few tricks.
#9
I feel like we, as a society, have collectively decided to just pretend like JNCO pants never existed.
#10
My mom lived in the 80’s as a young adult and according to her it’s 100% aerobics. Worldwide. So huge in fact that you can’t pretty much escape it as it was EVERYWHERE. TVs, electrical appliances and outfits, movies, songs, competitions, HECK a lot of corporate workplace including my mom’s even had a dedicated aerobics routine.
And you’d think gym culture today is already wack enough…..
#11
Super thin eyebrows and jeans that defy the concept of a pubic line
#12
Toe socks. Very uncomfortable but very fashionable in the 90’s
#13
Tamagotchis.
#14
Jelly shoes.
Wearing 2 different coloured pairs of socks at once, & rolling them down, so that the underneath sock colour showed.
#15
Leg warmers.
SpunkyCrunky replied:
I’m the proud owner of several pairs of leg warmers and I wouldn’t give them up even after death. Those mfs are getting buried with me
#16
Gangnam Style
#17
Smelly Stickers, my fav was Buttered Popcorn..
#18
Pokémon go. I know some people still play. But it was huge when it first came out.
corobo replied:
Closest we ever got to world peace.
#19
Wearing overalls with one strap unbuttoned like Fresh Prince
#20
Flash mobs.
SomeDinosaurs replied:
This is a shame. I always thought they were fun!
Apprehensive-Cow6194 replied
Good they’re so cringe.
#21
Pet rocks. Dude made bank
#22
Shoulder pads.
#23
Anyone else remember Koosh balls?
#24
I feel like the trend of neon clothing and accessories was a huge one that everyone seems to have forgotten about.
Remember when everyone was rocking those neon green snapback hats and neon pink crop tops?
Good times.
I still have some neon pieces in my closet, I might have to bring them back.
#25
Swatch watches, even wearing two at a time.
#26
This might be a bit of a regional thing: Puka shell necklaces.
#27
Lower back tattoos.
#28
Slap bracelets
#29
Furbies, tickle me elmo.
#30
Cabbage Patch Dolls
#31
Kriss Kross and backwards pants, circa 1990.
Dee_Buttersnaps replied:
They performed on In Living Color and the next day half the boys in my fifth grade class came to school with their clothes on backwards.
#32
The hair poof in the front girls used to rock.
#33
Boy bands.
#34
Garbage pail kids.
#35
The “challenges” like cinammon challenge, the ice bucket challenge, condom challenge, etc.
catchmeifyoucannon added:
Mannequin Challenge.
#36
Heelys.
wheresthecheat replied:
Ugh that was the best 3 weeks before my school banned them. We would have our friends pull us into jousting fights between classes… okay i guess i understand why they were banned but they were still fun as sh**t
#37
Planking.
#38
California Raisins
#39
Pogs.
#40
Fidget spinners and the dab.
Spank-Those-Hams replied:
30 year old substitute teacher here. I dab sometimes when the kids say something dab worthy, which is either met with cringes or laughter. Either one gives me strength.
#41
The run on Beenie Babies.
They were buying them literally as an investment worth thousands of dollars… I literally saw them the other day being sold at Speedway
#42
That odd period when everything was themed around a mustache.
mx3goose replied:
Girls who got the mustache tattoo on your pointer finger…how’s life going?
#43
Pacifier necklaces.
Not sure if this was a international trend though. Early-mid 1990s, small colourful plastic pacifiers that we would trade and exchange.
I wouldnt mind a comeback, they were rather cute.
#44
Hacky sack tricks.
#45
The little finger skateboards and trick bicycles toys.
#46
Harlem Shake.
DeltaForce_Valentine replied:
I loved the Harlem Shake, it was wholesome. Also i feel like my life was happier during that era when it came out.
#47
Hypercolor shirts
#48
Bedazzling everything!
#49
Spinning rims on cars. Those were BAD.
#50
Vine, old short-video social media.
