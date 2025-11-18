“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Although the pandemic is over, our work lives have indeterminately changed. According to WFH Research, the percentage of Americans working from home was only 7.2% in 2019. In 2023, the number more than tripled to 29.5%. So it’s no surprise that people want cozier, more personalized work-dedicated spaces.

Environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D. writes for Psychology Today that a home office with more natural light, green leafy plants and placing your desk directly near a window with a scenic view makes us work and feel better. According to neuroscientists, at least. So check out this list of inspiring home offices and feel free to gather some ideas for your own!

Bored Panda sought out a professional to tell us more about designing a home office. Digital creator and workspace consultant Michael Soledad was kind enough to have a chat with us.
Michael helps people design their dream workspaces, mostly for those who work from home. He also creates content about products that help elevate the work-from-home experience.

“I strongly believe that an inspiring space can bring out our best work!” Michael proclaims on his website. Check out Michael’s thoughts about the most important elements of a good home office and his tips on how to revamp your WFH station below!

More info: Michael Soledad Design | YouTube | Instagram

#1 My Corner Feels So Much Cozier Now

Image source: Anniv4x

#2 Rate My Setup: 1-Year-Old Edition

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: sweeeeeezy

#3 Dreamy Home Office

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: cozywonderspots

#4 What Do You Think Of This Home Office? Would You Work Here?

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: setupity, lauramueller_arquitetura

#5 Two Of My Hobbies In One Room: Gaming And Plants

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: Surrender-20

#6 Always Connected To Nature

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: PumpingNick

#7 More Or Less Done With The Refurb. Let’s See If The Wall Mount Holds Up

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: SoulStone1986

#8 How About Replacing LEDs With Plants?

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: neederland

#9 Desk Setup Inspiration

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: naj_visuals

#10 My Overgrown Living Room Setup Featuring My Fiancée’s Mobile Sit/Stand Desk Setup

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: nic1010

#11 Under Stairs PC Setup

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: nopefist

#12 Finally, My Own Home Desk

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: kissabirdgently

#13 Beautiful Home Office

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: speyx.design

#14 This Microsoft Flying Simulator Setup Is Amazing

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: EverySir

#15 Good To Be Back In The Batcave After A Little R&R With The Family

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: michsoledesign, michsoledesign

#16 Jumanji Home Office

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: mrsuzukid

#17 Home Office

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: HighTrebble

#18 It’s That Time Of The Year When Meetings, Messages, And Emails Are Just Non-Stop

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: the_ghome

#19 You Know, I’m Something Of A Battlestation Myself

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: bui1t

#20 Some Cozy Home Office Vibes

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: zusammen_wohnen

#21 Home Office Update

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: michsoledesign

#22 My First Contribution – WFH Setup As A Designer

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: Oxygenix

#23 My Setup Has Really Grown On Me

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: nic1010

#24 Best Way To Spend My Time On A Rainy Sunday Afternoon

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: Surrender-20

#25 New Desk All The Way From Canada

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: michsoledesign

#26 Home Office Makeover. IKEA-Mixed-Hack

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: Renovatius

#27 I’m Living In A 22-Foot RV And This Is My Setup, Feel Free To Ask Anything

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: theN3U

#28 Added Some Vines To My Setup

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: ParaCommander

#29 From Sleek Design To Ultimate Functionality, It’s A Game-Changer For Creators And Streamers

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: teksetup

#30 Current Home Office Setup

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: Altruistic-Wolf-5975

#31 I Haven’t Shared My New Setup Since I Moved. 2021 Edition

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: NotBrettFavre

#32 Desk Setup

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: gui_btt

#33 Feeling Very Christmassy Now That We Have The Decorations Up And I Love Having So Many Fairy Lights In The House

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: sleepily_gaming, sleepily_gaming

#34 I’m Not A Fan Of The “Race Car” Gaming Chairs So Being An Upholsterer By Trade I Bought Myself A 1970s Executive Chair And Reupholstered It

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: PSN-xsXex

#35 The New Table In My Study

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: lle.__.d

#36 All About The Consistency

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: ccsvisuals

#37 My Thrifted Cozy Battlestation

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: hot_volker69

#38 Setup Is Reaching Its Final Form

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: richbroth

#39 It’s Pretty Cozy In Here

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: nic1010

#40 Just Pimped My Home Office Space

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: leejonn2022

#41 Ultrawide Madness

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: andresvidoza

#42 My First Battlestation (I Love Plants)

“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Image source: 9phase

