“It’s Pretty Cozy In Here”: 42 Home Office Design Ideas So Good People Just Had To Share Them

Although the pandemic is over, our work lives have indeterminately changed. According to WFH Research, the percentage of Americans working from home was only 7.2% in 2019. In 2023, the number more than tripled to 29.5%. So it’s no surprise that people want cozier, more personalized work-dedicated spaces.
Environmental psychologist Sally Augustin, Ph.D. writes for Psychology Today that a home office with more natural light, green leafy plants and placing your desk directly near a window with a scenic view makes us work and feel better. According to neuroscientists, at least. So check out this list of inspiring home offices and feel free to gather some ideas for your own!
Bored Panda sought out a professional to tell us more about designing a home office. Digital creator and workspace consultant Michael Soledad was kind enough to have a chat with us.
Michael helps people design their dream workspaces, mostly for those who work from home. He also creates content about products that help elevate the work-from-home experience.
“I strongly believe that an inspiring space can bring out our best work!” Michael proclaims on his website. Check out Michael’s thoughts about the most important elements of a good home office and his tips on how to revamp your WFH station below!
#1 My Corner Feels So Much Cozier Now
Image source: Anniv4x
#2 Rate My Setup: 1-Year-Old Edition
Image source: sweeeeeezy
#3 Dreamy Home Office
Image source: cozywonderspots
#4 What Do You Think Of This Home Office? Would You Work Here?
Image source: setupity, lauramueller_arquitetura
#5 Two Of My Hobbies In One Room: Gaming And Plants
Image source: Surrender-20
#6 Always Connected To Nature
Image source: PumpingNick
#7 More Or Less Done With The Refurb. Let’s See If The Wall Mount Holds Up
Image source: SoulStone1986
#8 How About Replacing LEDs With Plants?
Image source: neederland
#9 Desk Setup Inspiration
Image source: naj_visuals
#10 My Overgrown Living Room Setup Featuring My Fiancée’s Mobile Sit/Stand Desk Setup
Image source: nic1010
#11 Under Stairs PC Setup
Image source: nopefist
#12 Finally, My Own Home Desk
Image source: kissabirdgently
#13 Beautiful Home Office
Image source: speyx.design
#14 This Microsoft Flying Simulator Setup Is Amazing
Image source: EverySir
#15 Good To Be Back In The Batcave After A Little R&R With The Family
Image source: michsoledesign, michsoledesign
#16 Jumanji Home Office
Image source: mrsuzukid
#17 Home Office
Image source: HighTrebble
#18 It’s That Time Of The Year When Meetings, Messages, And Emails Are Just Non-Stop
Image source: the_ghome
#19 You Know, I’m Something Of A Battlestation Myself
Image source: bui1t
#20 Some Cozy Home Office Vibes
Image source: zusammen_wohnen
#21 Home Office Update
Image source: michsoledesign
#22 My First Contribution – WFH Setup As A Designer
Image source: Oxygenix
#23 My Setup Has Really Grown On Me
Image source: nic1010
#24 Best Way To Spend My Time On A Rainy Sunday Afternoon
Image source: Surrender-20
#25 New Desk All The Way From Canada
Image source: michsoledesign
#26 Home Office Makeover. IKEA-Mixed-Hack
Image source: Renovatius
#27 I’m Living In A 22-Foot RV And This Is My Setup, Feel Free To Ask Anything
Image source: theN3U
#28 Added Some Vines To My Setup
Image source: ParaCommander
#29 From Sleek Design To Ultimate Functionality, It’s A Game-Changer For Creators And Streamers
Image source: teksetup
#30 Current Home Office Setup
Image source: Altruistic-Wolf-5975
#31 I Haven’t Shared My New Setup Since I Moved. 2021 Edition
Image source: NotBrettFavre
#32 Desk Setup
Image source: gui_btt
#33 Feeling Very Christmassy Now That We Have The Decorations Up And I Love Having So Many Fairy Lights In The House
Image source: sleepily_gaming, sleepily_gaming
#34 I’m Not A Fan Of The “Race Car” Gaming Chairs So Being An Upholsterer By Trade I Bought Myself A 1970s Executive Chair And Reupholstered It
Image source: PSN-xsXex
#35 The New Table In My Study
Image source: lle.__.d
#36 All About The Consistency
Image source: ccsvisuals
#37 My Thrifted Cozy Battlestation
Image source: hot_volker69
#38 Setup Is Reaching Its Final Form
Image source: richbroth
#39 It’s Pretty Cozy In Here
Image source: nic1010
#40 Just Pimped My Home Office Space
Image source: leejonn2022
#41 Ultrawide Madness
Image source: andresvidoza
#42 My First Battlestation (I Love Plants)
Image source: 9phase
