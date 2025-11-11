Bored Panda Just Released An Android App! What Do You Think?

by

Finally, the wait is over! Magicians at our IT department have just released an Android app. It took us much longer than we expected, but you can finally enjoy reading Bored Panda on the most popular smartphone operating system out there. Grab it on Google Play!

Fun fact: 75% of our team uses Androids, and only 25% use iOS. There’s a constant battle which system is better, but we looked at our statistics and saw that most of our readers use iOS. That’s why it was released first.

Our developers – Karolis, Gediminas and Aurimas – are looking forward to hearing your reviews and feedback.

Here are some key features:

* It’s faster: This app is way faster than our mobile website. We significantly boosted the performance on both the server and client sides. With a 3G connection, loading a new story usually takes less than one second.
* Less is more: We spent a lot of time polishing the design and user experience. Every detail was taken care of and all unnecessary stuff was stripped out from our feeds and posts. Reading stories, voting and commenting has never been more fun!

Try it out and let us know what you think below in the comments!

