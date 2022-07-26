“Treasure Planet” Turns 20 In 2022

Disney fans rejoice! The year 2022 marks the 20th anniversary of Treasure Planet, and to celebrate we are calling for a rewatch. This underrated sci-fi movie is one of Disney’s most unique creations, and it deserves to be seen by a new generation of fans. For anyone whose classic Disney movie memory is failing them, here’s a refresher of what Treasure Planet is about: Treasure Planet tells the story of Jim Hawkins, a young man who dreams of adventure on the high seas. When he stumbles upon a map to the legendary Treasure Planet, he sets sail on a journey to find the fabled treasure.
Along the way, he meets John Silver, a cyborg pirate with his own ulterior motives. What follows is an action-packed space adventure that is sure to please viewers of all ages. While Treasure Planet may not be one of Disney’s most popular films, it is certainly one of the most underrated. The movie was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature (but lost to Spirited Away), and it features some of the best animation and visual effects that Disney has to offer. In addition to its critical acclaim, Treasure Planet also has a cult following among Disney fans. If you’re looking for a movie that is both visually stunning and action-packed, then look no further than Treasure Planet. Here are some of the reasons why Treasure Planet should be rewatched just in time for its 20th anniversary in 2022:
It’s a beautifully animated movie
Treasure Planet is a gorgeous movie, and its animation holds up 20 years later. The film’s unique mixture of traditional hand-drawn animation and CGI is truly a sight to behold. What’s most impressive about how Treasure Planet is animated is the amount of detail that went into creating the film’s unique world. Every frame of Treasure Planet is filled with intricate details that help bring the movie to life.
The characters are lovable and relatable
One of the things that make Treasure Planet so special is its cast of lovable and relatable characters. Jim Hawkins is a teenage boy who is just trying to find his place in the world, and John Silver is a pirate with a heart of gold. These characters are easy to root for, and their journey is one that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled.
The story is exciting and unique
Treasure Planet tells a story that is both exciting and unique. The film takes the classic tale of Treasure Island and gives it a sci-fi twist that is sure to please viewers of all ages. If you’re looking for a movie that is both exciting and different, then look no further than Treasure Planet.
The voice cast is excellent
Treasure Planet features an all-star voice cast that includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Martin Short, Emma Thompson, and Patrick McGoohan. This talented group of actors brings the film’s characters to life in a way that is both entertaining and heartwarming. In an interview with BBC, Gordon-Levitt talked about his experience working on the film. He discussed with the publication how the movie kept the spirit of the book alive, saying: “The themes are the same. The Disney movie really emphasises the humanity of Jim Hawkins. It’s about somebody who can’t find his place in the universe and then he finds it. The book is more about the specifics of the adventure – what’s going on specifically with the rations, the outpost, the ammunition, things like that. They are just different takes on the same thing.” In the same interview, he also talked about his favorite character in the movie: “Emma Thompson’s character is the coolest woman to ever hit Disney animation! I love this character [Captain Amelia]. She’s the strong, badass captain of the ship. She’s not Snow White! She doesn’t need to be saved by any prince. If anything, she’s going to save the a** of any prince who comes along and the prince is going to have to rely on her.”
It’s directed by two animation legends
Treasure Planet is directed by two of Disney’s animation legends, Ron Clements and John Musker. These two men are responsible for some of Disney’s most beloved films, including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Hercules. Their experience and expertise are evident in every frame of Treasure Planet. Their animation prowess is clearly visible in how Treasure Planet is made, especially in the film’s beautiful visuals. In an interview with Den Of Geek, both Clements and Musker talked about their experiences working behind the scenes of Treasure Planet, discussing the usual issues animators experience when delving in their craft: “There’s a process in the movie industry in both live action and animation called development hell! Which we hadn’t actually experienced – we’d actually been pretty lucky in our careers. For the most part when we’ve finished a movie, we’d start the next movie. And get a green light fairly early on, knowing that the film would be made, which is a good thing! And the film would get made. But after Treasure Planet we did go through a period where we did develop a few projects that did not see the light of day, and we did leave Disney for a period, for about six months. But at the time we left, we kind of thought it would be a lot longer than that, and we doubted we would return to Disney. But we didn’t see the future and we didn’t know that John Lasseter was coming.”
It has a lovely soundtrack
Treasure Planet features a lovely soundtrack that is sure to please viewers of all ages. The film’s music is both exciting and calming, and it perfectly compliments the movie’s visuals. The film’s songs are performed by some of Disney’s most talented singers.
It’s a grossly underrated Disney movie
Treasure Planet is one of the most underrated Disney movies of all time. It’s a shame that more people haven’t seen this film, because it truly is a masterpiece. Hopefully, its 20th anniversary will be the perfect opportunity for new viewers to discover and appreciate this gem of a movie. The reason it’s not as popular as other Disney projects is because of its release date. It was overshadowed by other films that were released around the same time. Even though it didn’t receive the attention it deserved upon its initial release, Treasure Planet is still a brilliant film that is definitely worth your time.