Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Is Proving Who The Real Franchise Star Is

Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts is the seventh film in the Transformers franchise and from all indications this film proves who the real star of the franchise is. This seventh Transformers film is a sequel to the 2018 Bumblebee and it is set to feature new antagonists that are nothing like the fans of the franchise have seen in the past.
The trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts also features a few familiar Autobots like Optimus Prime and fan favourite BumbleBee. Bumblebee has not only been in all the Transformer films, this character is also the only one to have a standalone film which also happens to be the most critically successful movie of the entire Transformers franchise. Based on this, one could argue that Bumblebee is the real star of the Transformers franchise.
Why Bumblebee Is The True Transformers Protagonist
Bumblebee’s significance in the Transformers franchise cannot be overstated. As a character he has undergone tremendous development throughout the course of the seven films in the Transformers universe, blossoming from a minor character to a beloved protagonist of a standalone film. While many of the other Transformers are powerful and imposing, Bumblebee has always stood out for his strong spirit, resilience and the down-to-earth nature of the yellow and black Volkswagen Beetle or Chevrolet Camaro he transforms into. These qualities have made him a key player in the franchise and one of its biggest stars. They are also the reason why Bumblebee has a special place in the hearts of audiences everywhere.
Bumblebee’s role as a scout on earth for the Autobots places him in a great position where he is the link between humans and the other Autobots. Giving him a chance to forge and maintain relationships with both Transformers and humans. His ability to connect with humanity and his empathy for their struggles set him apart from the other Autobots and have lent depth and pathos to his story. This ability to stand apart and form deep connections with humans are the things that prove he is the real star of the franchise.
How Big Will Bumblebee’s Rise Of The Beasts Role Be?
The role Bumblebee will play in Rise of the Beasts will most likely not be a big one. From the trailer, the principal character is the Autobot Mirage who first appeared in the 2011 Transformers: Dark of the Moon. In older films, Bumblebee is the Autobot who is paired with the human protagonist of the film but this time it is Mirage who is paired with the human protagonist played by Anthony Ramos. However, this does not mean that Bumblebee does not have an important role to play in the film or that this would not change with the release of the film.
The relegation of Bumblebee to a more minor role in Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts does not change the fact that over the 16-year run of the Transformers franchise, Bumblebee was the franchise’s centerpiece. This upcoming film is a sequel to the standalone Bumblebee film and regardless of his role placement, Bumblebee is still the real star of the show.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!