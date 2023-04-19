Transformers 5 Secretly Killed A MAJOR Franchise Character

Transformers 5 uncovered many unknown mysteries, one of which vaguely mentioned the death of a significant franchise character. The past decade has brought a whole lot of good news for the Transformers franchise, all thanks to its massive cast and action-filled story. As the movies kept coming, some of its cast members also kept changing, meaning not everyone survived.
In Transformers: The Last Knight, many new characters were introduced. The movie didn’t only welcome new faces to the franchise but also said farewell to some of the older ones. This resulted in mixed reviews from the audience. Let’s see which character is no more in the Transformers world and how The Last Knight gave a last tribute to one of the major characters of the franchise.
How Transformers: The Last Knight Killed Shia LaBeouf’s Character
Shia LaBeouf’s Sam Witwicky was an active part of the Transformers franchise in the first three Transformers movies. The fourth movie, Transformers: Age of Extinction, left plenty of unanswered questions when fans didn’t find Sam Witwicky in it. Although it was due to Labeouf’s sudden exit from the franchise, the character’s story still needed to be wrapped up, and the directors chose to kill of the character. However, it wasn’t until Transformers 5 that viewers were informed about Sam Witwicky’s death.
In Transformers 4, Optimus Prime shouted “Run Sam” when Cade Yeager revived him. So, it was probable that Sam Witwicky got into some kind of trouble before the Age of Extinction. Transformers: The Last Knight then introduced an entirely new character, Vivian Wembley as the last alive member of the Witwiccans order, of which Sam was shown to be a part of. Assuming she is truly the last, then that would imply Sam Witwicky and possibly his parents are dead which will be an unfortunate and unceremonious end to a character fans of the franchise love.
Where To Find The Sam Witwicky Tribute In Transformers 5
Michael Bay’s Transformers: The Last Knight may not feature Sam Witwicky in person. But it does give him a tribute through one of his pictures. When Cade Yeager and Vivian Wembley go through Sir Edmond Burton’s mansion, we briefly see a glimpse of Sam Witwicky within Burton’s history lesson. That is where he tells Vivian that she is the last surviving member of the Order of Witwiccans in this world.
Judging by Burton’s words, the last “surviving” member, it is depicted that the other family members are all dead, including Sam Witwicky. This was undoubtedly a curious way for the creators to wrap up the story of a major character in the franchise. It is sad to see no appropriate farewell for Sam Witwicky in Transformers 5. On the other hand, it also leaves room for survival, increasing the chances of Sam Witwicky’s in future projects of Transformers. Though the prequel (Rise of the Beasts) takes us back to the 90s, upcoming projects may feature Sam Witwicky once again — but perhaps not with Shia LaBeouf.
