88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

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There was once a time when the most we could build was a simple shelter to keep us safe from the elements. But as the centuries passed, we learned new skills, developed better tools, and figured out how to create much more impressive structures. Eventually, architecture became a real art form.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some beautiful and timeless buildings shared by the page Architecture & Tradition. It’s amazing to think that people designed and constructed places like these from scratch. Scroll down to admire them for yourself, and upvote the ones you love most.

#1 Palazzo Madama In Turin, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

#2 Gothic Quarter, Barcelona

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#3 Edinburgh, Scotland

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

Looking at the buildings in this collection, it’s hard not to notice just how much work went into every little detail. Stone was carved into arches and intricate figures, while wooden doors and ceilings were covered in carefully made patterns.

Even windows could become works of art, with stained glass filling entire walls with color. It’s pretty wild to think that all of this grew from a time when humans were putting together simple homes from rocks and mud.

#4 Santiago De Compostela, Spain

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#5 Ascending Should Be An Experience

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#6 The Greatest Luxury Is Living In A Civilization That Values Beauty

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

We don’t actually know exactly when people first started making their own shelters. According to Trimble, the earliest tents and simple huts made from things like sticks and animal hides left very little behind for archaeologists to study.

What we do know is that by the Neolithic era, humans were already putting together more permanent structures for protection.

#7 This Is What A Hotel Should Look Like

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#8 Rivello, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#9 Porto Flavia, Sardinia

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

Once people began settling down and farming, what they made became more ambitious too. Communities grew, and eventually the first cities appeared. Trimble notes that this also encouraged people to think about how those cities worked.

Ancient Romans, for example, had aqueducts bringing in fresh water, while Greek cities were being laid out using planned street grids centuries earlier.

#10 If A Front Door Doesn’t Look Like This, I’m Not Entering

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#11 Edinburgh, Scotland

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#12 Cobh, Ireland

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

Some ancient civilizations were also proving just how much could be achieved with stone. In Egypt, enormous pyramids and temples appeared thousands of years ago.

Many were made from carefully cut blocks of granite and limestone, and the Egyptians managed to fit them together without mortar. The pyramid itself was also a clever engineering solution, since its wide base could support the huge weight above it.

#13 Old Bridge, Florence

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#14 Calcata Vecchia, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#15 Matera, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

According to ThoughtCo, ancient Greece and Rome had a huge influence on Western architecture for centuries afterward. Greek builders placed a lot of importance on proportion and symmetry, using mathematical principles to decide how temples should look.

The Romans adopted many of those ideas, then combined them with new construction methods. Their use of concrete made it possible to build much larger spaces and impressive domed structures, including the Pantheon.

#16 Books Were Once Given The Architecture They Deserved

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#17 Chatsworth House In Derbyshire, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#18 Clovelly, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

By the Middle Ages, architecture was reaching some pretty incredible heights. This was especially true for Gothic cathedrals, where new building techniques allowed structures to rise higher and made room for much larger stained-glass windows.

Detailed stone carvings also became a major part of the style. Famous examples such as Chartres Cathedral and Notre Dame in Paris came from this period.

#19 Give Me Books And Beautiful Woodwork

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#20 This Is What Harmony Looks Like

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#21 Heidelberg, Germany

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

During the Renaissance, architects became fascinated with the proportions and ideas of ancient Greece and Rome again, and symmetry became especially important.

Andrea Palladio helped make this approach hugely influential through both his villas and his writings. His ideas continued inspiring architecture long after the Renaissance itself had ended.

#22 Cornwall, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#23 Cotswolds, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#24 Ely Cathedral, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

Later centuries brought plenty of new tastes. Baroque architecture became known for elaborate decoration and dramatic interiors, while Neoclassicism eventually returned to the cleaner proportions associated with ancient Greece and Rome.

Then, in the early 20th century, Art Deco mixed sleek modern forms with inspiration from places as varied as ancient Egypt and classical Greece. The Chrysler Building is one of the best-known examples of that style today.

#25 Is There A City More Captivating Than Prague?

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#26 This Is What A Street Should Look Like

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#27 Imagine Waking Up To This View Every Morning

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

And that eventually brings us to the huge variety of architecture we see now. Modernist architects started putting much more emphasis on function, often using materials such as glass and concrete.

Postmodern architecture later brought more decoration and references to older styles back into the picture. Today, architects can draw inspiration from almost any period while also using new materials and technology to try completely different ideas.

Of course, not everyone is a fan of where modern architecture has gone. Do you prefer the more traditional and timeless styles in this collection, or do you like what architects are doing today? Share your thoughts in the comments.

#28 Auxerre, France

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#29 Big Fan Of Half-Timbered Homes

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#30 Corniglia, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#31 A Reminder That Public Buildings Should Actually Inspire People

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#32 Is This The Most Beautiful City In England?

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#33 This Is What “Getting To The Next Floor” Should Look Like

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#34 This Is The Most Picturesque City In Europe

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#35 We Must Revive Art Deco

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#36 Some Streets Are Made For Rainy Nights

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#37 This Might Be Europe’s Most Beautiful City – Ronda, Spain

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#38 Autumn In Edinburgh

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#39 Haworth, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#40 This Is The Most Spectacular Castle In Europe

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#41 Every City Needs A Piazza Like Genoa’s Piazza De Ferrari

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#42 Is This The Most Underrated City In Europe?

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#43 The Florence Cathedral From Above

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#44 Santiago De Compostela, Spain

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#45 St Botolph’s Church, Boston, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#46 Glencoe, Scotland

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#47 Dean Village In Edinburgh

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#48 Port Isaac, Cornwall, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#49 Bacharach, Germany

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#50 One Of Europe’s Most Underrated Old Towns. Graz, Austria

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#51 Biertan, Romania

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#52 This Is Where I Tweet From

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#53 Few Structures Inspire Awe Like Gothic Cathedrals

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#54 Canterbury, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#55 One Of Europe’s Most Extraordinary Bridge Houses

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#56 Imagine Walking Home Across This Bridge Every Evening

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#57 Kamianets-Podilskyi Castle, Urkaine

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#58 Isle Of Skye, Scotland

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#59 Peak Property Aesthetic

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#60 The Clock Tower In Auxerre, France

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#61 Menton, France

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#62 Amalfi Cathedral, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#63 Scopello, Sicily

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#64 Alberobello, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#65 Segovia Cathedral, Spain

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#66 De Haar Castle In Utrecht, Netherlands

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#67 Biertan, Romania

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#68 Riomaggiore, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#69 Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France 🇫🇷

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#70 Menton, France

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#71 Ostuni, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#72 Salzburg, Austria

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#73 Bibury, England – A Village That Looks Straight Out Of A Novel

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#74 Rain Only Makes Edinburgh More Beautiful

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#75 Lecce, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#76 Portofino, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#77 Imagine This Being Your Morning Walk

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#78 Vajdahunyad Castle, Hungary

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#79 Oxford, England

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#80 Alsace, France

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#81 Monemvasia, Greece

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#82 Dubrovnik, Croatia

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#83 Segovia, Spain

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#84 Malaga Cathedral, Spain

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#85 Bouzov Castle, Czech Republic

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#86 Medieval Architecture Never Gets Old

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#87 Portofino, Italy

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

#88 Alsace, France

88 Buildings With So Much Character They Put Some Modern Designs To Shame

Image source: archi_tradition

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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